Jill Kintner and Adrien Loron Re-sign with Norco Bicycles for 2018

Jan 17, 2018
by Norco Bicycles  
PRESS RELEASE: Nocro Bicycles


Norco Bicycles is proud to announce its continued support of the reigning King and Queen of Crankworx, Adrien Loron and Jill Kintner. With countless podiums in the past decade in a variety of disciplines including Downhill, Dual Slalom, Pump Track, and Dual Speed & Style, Adrien and Jill have proven themselves to be the most dominant, versatile and accomplished gravity riders in the world. We could not be more excited for the race season ahead.

Here’s what Olympic medalist and MTB World Champion Jill Kintner had to say about re-signing with Norco Bicycles and her goals and aspirations for the upcoming race season:

bigquotesI think consistency and solid relationships lead to success, so re-signing with Norco gives me confidence in what I am doing! The bikes are amazing in every category, so it’s a real advantage to have a fleet of bikes dialed in before the season even begins.Jill Kintner


The two world-class mountain bikers will rely on the Norco Aurum, Range, Optic and Rampage to defend their King and Queen titles in 2018.

In addition to all four stops of the Crankworx World Tour in Rotorua, Innsbruck, Les Gets and Whistler, Jill and Adrien will compete in select national and international events. Always looking for the next challenge, Jill is even planning on trying a new discipline towards the end of the summer.


bigquotesThe Crankworx overall is my main focus as it challenges a diverse set of skills racing so many events and has amazing coverage. I will also compete in a few bigger North American events, media projects, sponsor events, and the last two EWS rounds at the end of summer!! Should be a pretty fun year.Jill Kintner



bigquotesI'm excited to be riding Norco Bicycles because they are one of the best bikes on the market for me. This partnership is a gratitude for me and I'm thankful for the Norco team and their trust.Adrien Loron


We wish Jill and Adrien all the best for the 2018 race season!

Find out more about Norco’s 2018 race teams and athletes here.

15 Comments

  • + 5
 Wacthed Jill Kitner drop into a CDC stage last fall. Not sure what the EWS pace is, but we were humbled at the gate for sure.
  • + 3
 *watched
  • + 4
 What about Bryn?
  • + 0
 Yea whats up with that?
I'll message him to see if hes keeping on also, but should be.
  • + 1
 There's a front page article on PB today about him delivering a Norco to a (very deserving) video contest winner - I'm guessing that's pretty indicative, no?
  • + 1
 @g-42: Who knows? ive seen stranger things.
  • + 3
 Click on "here" in the article to see the full roster. Wink
  • + 1
 His contact probably wasn't up, therefore no re-signing press release
  • + 1
 @norcobicycles: yea, D'oh!
  • + 1
 Some mad skills between them
  • + 1
 Awesome!
  • - 3
 I guarantee it's not how she wants to win but I bet Jill has a much easier time in the pump track events at cworkx die to those crazy crash pics we saw from what's her name.
  • + 2
 huh?
  • + 1
 @COnovicerider: Caroline Buchanan was in a car accident recently.
  • + 1
 I think Caroline is expecting to still be able to race so don't bet on there being no competition for Jill yet

