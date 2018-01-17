Jill Kintner and Adrien Loron Re-sign with Norco Bicycles for 2018

PRESS RELEASE: Nocro Bicycles







Norco Bicycles is proud to announce its continued support of the reigning King and Queen of Crankworx, Adrien Loron and Jill Kintner. With countless podiums in the past decade in a variety of disciplines including Downhill, Dual Slalom, Pump Track, and Dual Speed & Style, Adrien and Jill have proven themselves to be the most dominant, versatile and accomplished gravity riders in the world. We could not be more excited for the race season ahead.



Here’s what Olympic medalist and MTB World Champion Jill Kintner had to say about re-signing with Norco Bicycles and her goals and aspirations for the upcoming race season:





I think consistency and solid relationships lead to success, so re-signing with Norco gives me confidence in what I am doing! The bikes are amazing in every category, so it’s a real advantage to have a fleet of bikes dialed in before the season even begins. — Jill Kintner







The two world-class mountain bikers will rely on the Norco Aurum, Range, Optic and Rampage to defend their King and Queen titles in 2018.



In addition to all four stops of the Crankworx World Tour in Rotorua, Innsbruck, Les Gets and Whistler, Jill and Adrien will compete in select national and international events. Always looking for the next challenge, Jill is even planning on trying a new discipline towards the end of the summer.









The Crankworx overall is my main focus as it challenges a diverse set of skills racing so many events and has amazing coverage. I will also compete in a few bigger North American events, media projects, sponsor events, and the last two EWS rounds at the end of summer!! Should be a pretty fun year. — Jill Kintner













I'm excited to be riding Norco Bicycles because they are one of the best bikes on the market for me. This partnership is a gratitude for me and I'm thankful for the Norco team and their trust. — Adrien Loron



