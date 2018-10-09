Photo Epic: King of the Kootenays - At Home with Kurt Sorge

A month before the 2013 event I was super motivated to defend my title, but I broke my tibial plateau hitting a tree at the Bearclaw Invitational. In the end, I would be off the bike for 9 months and obviously, the dream of a repeat win was over. I came back after the toughest injury of my career hungry and wanting to take my riding in another direction away from slopestyle. The season was going great; having the first year of the Fest Series I was able to spend the whole season on my DH bike. Almost the same time as the previous year I was doing a promotional event and slipped a pedal on a small jump after doing a super can... I got my right foot on the pedal but stomped my left foot to the ground and rode over it with my pedal. I rode away with a dead leg, but as I slowed down and looked at my leg I could see the lump where I had snapped my fibula. The hopes to make it back to Rampage that year were over and it ended up being a complicated break that no doctor was keen to operate on.



That off-season I got the call, which I thought was to resign my contract after being with the company for 10 years, but it was a giant disappointment to find the exact opposite. I started shopping around late in the season with most companies out of budget already. Luckily I still had a bunch of personal deals that stuck with me, but I had the rest of the bike to get together. Eventually, I managed to dial in the bike, parts and kit with a stack of awesome companies and it fuelled the fire once again.



With another solid year behind me, I was just hoping to make it to Rampage for 2015. There were still a lot of people in doubt that I still had it and I felt I had something to prove. It was a classic Rampage, long days digging and minimal practise. I had yet to do most of the big moves in my run but had to go for it. It was hands down the rowdiest run of my life. Big impacts and an overshoot, I knew I just had to keep sending it and hold on. There were a lot of super sick runs that year and I couldn't believe I ended up on the top again. It felt amazing to come back after a couple big injuries and show everyone I wasn't going anywhere. It was a full Fest podium which was cool but it was also tough that year as a bunch of guys got hurt. Like a lot of folks, I thought to myself 'is this really worth it'... — KS