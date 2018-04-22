PINKBIKE TECH

Kirt Voreis' Niner 27.5 Prototype - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 22, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Niner prototype

Kirt Voreis' showed up at Sea Otter with a new dual slalom rig, but this isn't a one-off specialty item - it's actually a prototype of a 140mm trail bike that Niner is working on. The final name hasn't been settled on yet, and the specifics are still under wraps, but there is one obvious detail about the bike that separates it from the rest of Niner's lineup: those 27.5" wheels. Niner have made a 27.5+ bike before, but when this rig debuts this will be the Colorado company's first true 27.5" bike.

Niner prototype
The bike uses a trunnion mounted shock, and a shorter upper link than what's found on Niner's other bikes.

Niner prototype
The entire frame is carbon, except for the aluminum rocker links.
Niner prototype
The sloping top tube provides a good deal of standover clearance, something that comes in handy when you have a bag of tricks like Kirt Vories.

Niner prototype
Niner prototype
The un-named bike uses Niner's Contant Varying Arc (CVA) suspension design, with the carbon swingarm joined to the front triangle and shock by two links.

15 Comments

  • + 7
 Niner Twentyseven.Fiver......because 29" was not the future of wheel size in the future.
  • + 1
 The Seventier
  • + 4
 They certainly have a 29” version coming....
  • + 1
 This thing looks so sweet!! I wonder if Niner is going to rebrand under the new parent company. Maybe use the same font to keep the niner-esque branding but allow them to maybe have a fresh start. This bike looks like a promising future!
  • + 2
 @niner, as long as you are making protos, make Kirt a FR bike so he can sent it at FEST. BTW DH + 29ers are all the rage right now. Seems obvious what needs to be done.
  • + 3
 Seven Elevener?
  • + 2
 Honestly not bad looking,like it could do something other than xc.
  • + 2
 The lower link that doubles as bashguard. Ingenious.
  • + 1
 Genuine question: "bag of tricks" = "set of cojones"?
  • + 1
 That's a sweet looking Huffy.
  • + 2
 Trunnion mounted?
  • + 1
 That looks sick. Evilesque.
  • + 1
 huh?
  • + 1
 very nice
  • - 1
 Strong „ugliest bike of the year” award contender

