Kirt Voreis' Niner 27.5 Prototype - Sea Otter 2018



Kirt Voreis' showed up at Sea Otter with a new dual slalom rig, but this isn't a one-off specialty item - it's actually a prototype of a 140mm trail bike that Niner is working on. The final name hasn't been settled on yet, and the specifics are still under wraps, but there is one obvious detail about the bike that separates it from the rest of Niner's lineup: those 27.5" wheels. Niner have made a 27.5+ bike before, but when this rig debuts this will be the Colorado company's first true 27.5" bike.





The bike uses a trunnion mounted shock, and a shorter upper link than what's found on Niner's other bikes.





The entire frame is carbon, except for the aluminum rocker links. The sloping top tube provides a good deal of standover clearance, something that comes in handy when you have a bag of tricks like Kirt Vories.




