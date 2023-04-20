Kirt Voreis' Seat Testing Will Get You Stoked For Spring Riding

Words: SDG Components
From World Cup downhill tracks to your local trails and dirt jumps, Kirt Voreis has done it all. His two wheeled weapon of choice at this point in his career is his Niner Trail Bike, no matter what he’s riding or where he’s headed. Equipped with a Tellis dropper post and the all-new SDG Bel-Air V3 Max, Kirt knows he has a lightweight saddle that won’t get in his way while pedaling. It's built tough enough to deal with a few missed landings while being comfortable enough for all day trail rides in the So-Cal hills.
Kirt put the V3 Max through the ringer and rode it all... and he did it in a way only Kirt can.
|The Bel-Air V3 Max has the comfort for endless rides and a sleek style for more maneuverability. I love this saddle!—Kirt Voreis
The new V3 Max is Pure Comfort.
Utilizing the same performance driven base as the original Bel-Air V3, the Max was specifically enhanced for long, pain free days in the saddle. It’s a slimmed down, shorter version of the legendary Bel-Air series, an evolution designed to match today’s modern bike geometries.
The new ATMOS shaping technology eliminates the need for bumpers, staples or glue leaving you with a seamless Vacuum-sealed cover.
With increased Injection EVA padding, a deeper, more profound channel relief and new rear rise platform, the V3 Max extends comfort, control and power from the seated position. All day trail rides, e-powered or not, no longer have to be a pain in your butt.
LENGTH
260mm
WIDTH
140mm
WEIGHT
245g
RAIL
Lux-Alloy
Price: $94.99
The Bel-Air V3 Max is now available at sdgcomponents.com
and at finer dealers worldwide.
If you’re coming out to the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, check SDG Components out at booth B1 and get a free pair of our Thrice
grips in the process!
4 Comments