Kirt Voreis' Seat Testing Will Get You Stoked For Spring Riding

Apr 20, 2023
by SDG Components  
Kirt Voreis onboard the new SDG Bel-Air V3 Max

by SDG-COMPONENTS
Views: 281    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Words: SDG Components



From World Cup downhill tracks to your local trails and dirt jumps, Kirt Voreis has done it all. His two wheeled weapon of choice at this point in his career is his Niner Trail Bike, no matter what he’s riding or where he’s headed. Equipped with a Tellis dropper post and the all-new SDG Bel-Air V3 Max, Kirt knows he has a lightweight saddle that won’t get in his way while pedaling. It's built tough enough to deal with a few missed landings while being comfortable enough for all day trail rides in the So-Cal hills.

Kirt put the V3 Max through the ringer and rode it all... and he did it in a way only Kirt can.



bigquotesThe Bel-Air V3 Max has the comfort for endless rides and a sleek style for more maneuverability. I love this saddle!Kirt Voreis


Bel-Air V3 Max
Bel-Air V3 Max


The new V3 Max is Pure Comfort.

Utilizing the same performance driven base as the original Bel-Air V3, the Max was specifically enhanced for long, pain free days in the saddle. It’s a slimmed down, shorter version of the legendary Bel-Air series, an evolution designed to match today’s modern bike geometries.

The new ATMOS shaping technology eliminates the need for bumpers, staples or glue leaving you with a seamless Vacuum-sealed cover.

With increased Injection EVA padding, a deeper, more profound channel relief and new rear rise platform, the V3 Max extends comfort, control and power from the seated position. All day trail rides, e-powered or not, no longer have to be a pain in your butt.




LENGTH
260mm
WIDTH
140mm
WEIGHT
245g
RAIL
Lux-Alloy

Price: $94.99

The Bel-Air V3 Max is now available at sdgcomponents.com and at finer dealers worldwide.

If you’re coming out to the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, check SDG Components out at booth B1 and get a free pair of our Thrice grips in the process!

Bel-Air V3 Max and Thrice Grip


Posted In:
Videos Press Releases SDG Kirt Voreis


Must Read This Week
Head to Head Review: 2023 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
67952 views
First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain
59590 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Open Face Helmets Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
51006 views
Slack Randoms: Square Wheeled Bikes, Sam Hill Shredding a DH Bike & More
46110 views
The Oceanian Bike Project: Bamboo Handlebars, Gearbox Frames, & More
38109 views
First Look: Atherton AM.170
37612 views
Staff Rides: Matt Beer's Nukeproof Giga 297
34821 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Female MTB Pioneers Who Made History
33973 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Keep in mind Voreis is almost 50 and continues to kill it!
  • 1 0
 Saddles, helmets, floor-wax, tax software...don't care what it is. I will watch any promo video with Kirt in it.
  • 1 0
 Butt for the video of Kirt riding, this is an asinine story and doesn’t pass the smell test. Frankly, it stinks.
  • 1 0
 Only comes in one size though. I’m a male with wide sit bones and 14cm doesn’t cut it!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.035264
Mobile Version of Website