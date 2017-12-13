VIDEOS

Kirt Vories Late Season Shred at Snow Summit

Dec 13, 2017
by Kirt Voreis  
Snow Summit Niner shred

by Voreis
Views: 683    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


Some good times fooling around last weekend at Snow Summit bike park in Big Bear, CA.

Video by Solidfoto

Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
72734 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
55849 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
51095 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
49584 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
40036 views
DMR Sled - Review
37245 views
Do You Ride Responsibly? – Poll
34817 views
Win a Park Tool Home Mechanic Repair Stand and Apron - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
33327 views

13 Comments

  • + 13
 Love the filed for bankruptcy production quality.
  • + 16
 This was bro vid from a homie, Geezz!!
  • + 1
 SAVAGE!
  • + 1
 Amazing skill (riding not video)!
  • + 1
 Cheap production? yeah
too short? yeah
don't care - i always enjoy seeing Kirt ride. Can't think of a bike movie featuring him where his segment wasn't awesome
  • + 1
 I would rather watch this then 95% of the over edited crap on this site. Shred value over production value. Ya'll got your priorities out of whack.
  • + 1
 My five year old could’ve made a better vid than that!
  • + 1
 this has a 2008 season edit vibe
  • + 1
 Always entertaining. Hope another bike company hooks him up.
  • + 1
 good riding, bad video, not home page material IMO
  • + 1
 cool song, great riding.
  • + 1
 VOY
  • - 3
 Ya that was horrible!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027806
Mobile Version of Website