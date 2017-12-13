Pinkbike.com
Kirt Vories Late Season Shred at Snow Summit
Dec 13, 2017
by
Kirt Voreis
Snow Summit Niner shred
by
Voreis
Views: 683
Faves:
3
Comments: 1
Some good times fooling around last weekend at Snow Summit bike park in Big Bear, CA.
Video by Solidfoto
13 Comments
+ 13
jonnycanfield
(49 mins ago)
Love the filed for bankruptcy production quality.
[Reply]
+ 16
Voreis
Plus
(45 mins ago)
This was bro vid from a homie, Geezz!!
[Reply]
+ 1
MCMbiker
(40 mins ago)
SAVAGE!
[Reply]
+ 1
richierocket
(23 mins ago)
Amazing skill (riding not video)!
[Reply]
+ 1
foxinsocks
(24 mins ago)
Cheap production? yeah
too short? yeah
don't care - i always enjoy seeing Kirt ride. Can't think of a bike movie featuring him where his segment wasn't awesome
[Reply]
+ 1
meafroninja
(11 mins ago)
I would rather watch this then 95% of the over edited crap on this site. Shred value over production value. Ya'll got your priorities out of whack.
[Reply]
+ 1
everardo
(28 mins ago)
My five year old could’ve made a better vid than that!
[Reply]
+ 1
Tr011
(2 mins ago)
this has a 2008 season edit vibe
[Reply]
+ 1
won-sean-animal-chin
(1 mins ago)
Always entertaining. Hope another bike company hooks him up.
[Reply]
+ 1
m-boltz
(5 mins ago)
good riding, bad video, not home page material IMO
[Reply]
+ 1
jamesbrant
(5 mins ago)
cool song, great riding.
[Reply]
+ 1
Jimmy0
(9 mins ago)
VOY
[Reply]
- 3
Three6ty
(48 mins ago)
Ya that was horrible!
[Reply]
