Kitsbow Becomes Employee Owned and Aims for B Corp Status

Jan 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Kitsbow has revealed that from January 3 it has been bought from previous shareholders by its employees.

Starting 10 years ago, Kitsbow has been increasing its scale of production with a shift to U.S. manufacturing in 2019 with a complete halt to offshore-made clothes in 2021. Employee owned companies give staff a greater say in how the business should operate and in Kitsbow's case it seems that will make for more ethical and responsible practices. In its PR, it listed some of the past initiatives that the current leadership has embraced including:

- Training a workforce with no prior experience making premium apparel
- Helping build trails in Old Fort for access by all
- Making 180,000 hand-sewn masks for first responders and medical professionals, and eventually the general public
- Making apparel in a sustainable way to better protect the planet
- Building and operating a unique retail service with excellent and healthy food made locally, free public restrooms, and free parking while riding/hiking
- Hosting the first bike shop in Old Fort in recent memory
- Using only compostable materials in all shipping and packaging
- And creating generous employee benefits, such as 100% health care insurance paid by the company, on-site yoga, reimbursed footwear, subsidized food, and more

The sale included a commitment to keep the majority of ownership in the hands of the company's employees going forward.

Alongside the employee ownership, Kitsbow has also announced its aim to achieve B Corp status and it has become a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). In its press release, Kitsbow says being a PBC: "empowers leadership of the organization to embrace 'social and public good' of both customers and employees, while operating in a responsible and sustainable manner, and place the interests of shareholders on equal footing. Diversity and inclusion are also values threaded throughout a PBC’s legal structure and purpose."

Becoming a certified B Corp is not an instant process, looking at a business’s social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. It can often take a year or longer for certification but with the new ownership, the work has started on receiving a B Corp certification.

bigquotesWhen the opportunity to buy the brand and all of its assets became available, the employee leadership was unanimous in doing so as a public benefit corporation, and immediately starting the process for certification as a B Corp as well. We have been embracing social and public good since we landed in North Carolina to make clothes, so it was a natural step to make.David Billstrom, the CEO of Kitsbow

bigquotesWe are beginning the new year with a bang, not only with employee ownership but also with a pledge to sell apparel only made in the United States. We sold the last of our offshore-made apparel at the end of last year, and from now on, other than gloves and socks, all of our apparel will be made in the U.S. It is truly a very new year.Jessie Inglis, director of production at Kitsbow


32 Comments

  • 18 0
 This is really cool. Gonna go out of my way to seek out their stuff. Vote with your dollars!
  • 1 0
 This, I want to buy some RideNF pants, but they never have any. Maybe these guys will produce higher volume.
  • 1 0
 @whitedlite: I'll sell you mine
  • 3 0
 First, I was mad at the company that made bike clothes for dentist posers. Then, I got a pair of their shorts and I realized that I liked them. That was maybe 5 years ago. I still have those shorts, still wear them all the time, and expect to still be wearing them 5 years from now. So I bought a couple other things of theirs for myself, and a couple for the wife. Mostly great, easy to return when it wasn't. Wearing my Icon as I type this. Now, I ain't mad at the dentist-poser-bike-clothes company any more.
  • 7 0
 This is the way
  • 3 1
 Very cool, good for the employees. The gear is very nice, very expensive and many of the items have close to a 2 month lead time once an order is placed. Tough purchase proposition for me.
  • 3 0
 Reason for long lead times is that they are waiting for your order to make your shirt. Rather than cheaply overproduce a bunch of extra somewhere else, they make just what's necessary. Tons of cheap clothing, plenty of it brand new, ends up in landfills. I'm just as guilty of wanting things NOW, but I have to admit, Kitsbow's got a good approach. And they're right in my backyard, building epic trails.
  • 2 0
 I got one of their jerseys this past fall and was really impressed. I love seeing companies that actually care about their employees and go above and beyond for them. Will continue to buy their products.
  • 3 1
 $229 for a pair of pants? im not living in that tax bracket (goes back to thrift store). That kinda money eats into the bike build budget.
  • 3 0
 I see all the cool kids rocking NF pants which cost the same. So I think that's one of their more reasonable items Smile
  • 1 0
 I would make a dentist joke but apparently we are supposed to make lawyer jokes in 2022. The lawyers at POC have sent kitsbow a stern letter telling them to charge more as it makes POCs clothing and prices too high in comparison.
  • 4 1
 I like the shorts but $270? Struggling to see exactly what is justifying that price
  • 2 0
 I have all thought their stuff was really nice. I first heard about them through Kendall-Weed. It is a bit out of my budget though so I have not tried it personally.
  • 1 0
 This is good all around, they are pumping life into the town of Old Fort which has needed it for awhile. There really so is some incredible riding around there so I think this is a win win.
  • 2 3
 I so wanted to be a fan of the brand. I found what should have been the ideal color combo, ordered up and the received jersey wasn't even close to the same color. I returned it thinking they made a mistake, but unfortunately someone didn't know how to take pictures. First time ever receiving gear that the color did not match what was on my monitor.
  • 3 0
 Nice
  • 7 7
 Paying 100% of health insurance certainly explains why a flannel from them cost $260...
  • 24 1
 If only there were some other way to provide health care to people which didn't require private companies to insure their employees
  • 8 14
flag FrankS29 (44 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @appltn: Not that I disagree, but when the US Government gets involved in ANYTHING, a huge mess turns into the hugest mess.
  • 6 0
 @FrankS29: The rest of the world agrees with that
  • 7 1
 @FrankS29: only cuz the Republican Party ethos is to sabotage the government and then claim it doesn’t work.
  • 1 1
 @pakleni: I do wonder if the people down voting are actually realizing what I'm saying.

It's a comment on the insane healthcare costs in the US and their pricing reflects the reality of doing business the way a lot of people say they want business done.

As for the US Government and healthcare, anyone down voting that clearly has ZERO experience with Medicare, as a Pt or a Provider.
  • 4 4
 @bertimusmaximus: Hate to deliver the bad news, but BOTH parties are just as equally broken.
  • 2 0
 @FrankS29: lol Medicare has been chugging along for a solid 50 years works just fine, absolutely no reason it couldn't just be expanded to cover everyone instead of just those over 65, but go off!
  • 1 0
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: If you think the Medicare system is "just fine" you're living in a fantasy world. I work in a surgical center that deals with Medicare all the time, it's a nightmare for Pt's and Providers.

Private insurance claims are 100x quicker and easier to submit and get paid on. On top of that, Medicare payouts are so low that it encourages 1 of 2 things, limiting Medicare Pt's to make sure you can run a viable business OR take in way too many to make up for low payouts with pure volume. Guess what a focus on pure VOLUME gets you in the surgical world...
  • 1 0
 @appltn: Ho wait... sécurité sociale, depuis 1945.
  • 3 0
 @FrankS29: To be perfectly honest, I didn't aim at US healthcare systems alone. Wink

But I do agree with you. We all know about US healthcare horror stories that, for us Europeans, are mostly impossible to comprehend.
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: Mostly yes !
  • 1 0
 @FrankS29: how do you think other countries keep their healthcare costs from spiraling, magic?
  • 1 2
 Is kitsbow patagucci’s younger brother?
  • 1 4
 gonna be honest never heard this brand
  • 3 0
 Well now you have

Post a Comment



