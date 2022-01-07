Kitsbow Becomes Employee Owned and Aims for B Corp Status

We are beginning the new year with a bang, not only with employee ownership but also with a pledge to sell apparel only made in the United States. We sold the last of our offshore-made apparel at the end of last year, and from now on, other than gloves and socks, all of our apparel will be made in the U.S. It is truly a very new year. — Jessie Inglis, director of production at Kitsbow