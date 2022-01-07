Kitsbow Becomes Employee Owned and Aims for B Corp Status

Kitsbow has revealed
that from January 3 it has been bought from previous shareholders by its employees.
Starting 10 years ago, Kitsbow has been increasing its scale of production with a shift to U.S. manufacturing in 2019 with a complete halt to offshore-made clothes in 2021. Employee owned companies give staff a greater say in how the business should operate and in Kitsbow's case it seems that will make for more ethical and responsible practices. In its PR, it listed some of the past initiatives that the current leadership has embraced including:
- Training a workforce with no prior experience making premium apparel
- Helping build trails in Old Fort for access by all
- Making 180,000 hand-sewn masks for first responders and medical professionals, and eventually the general public
- Making apparel in a sustainable way to better protect the planet
- Building and operating a unique retail service with excellent and healthy food made locally, free public restrooms, and free parking while riding/hiking
- Hosting the first bike shop in Old Fort in recent memory
- Using only compostable materials in all shipping and packaging
- And creating generous employee benefits, such as 100% health care insurance paid by the company, on-site yoga, reimbursed footwear, subsidized food, and more
The sale included a commitment to keep the majority of ownership in the hands of the company's employees going forward.
Alongside the employee ownership, Kitsbow has also announced its aim to achieve B Corp status
and it has become a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). In its press release, Kitsbow says being a PBC: "empowers leadership of the organization to embrace 'social and public good' of both customers and employees, while operating in a responsible and sustainable manner, and place the interests of shareholders on equal footing. Diversity and inclusion are also values threaded throughout a PBC’s legal structure and purpose."
Becoming a certified B Corp is not an instant process, looking at a business’s social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. It can often take a year or longer for certification but with the new ownership, the work has started on receiving a B Corp certification.
|When the opportunity to buy the brand and all of its assets became available, the employee leadership was unanimous in doing so as a public benefit corporation, and immediately starting the process for certification as a B Corp as well. We have been embracing social and public good since we landed in North Carolina to make clothes, so it was a natural step to make.—David Billstrom, the CEO of Kitsbow
|We are beginning the new year with a bang, not only with employee ownership but also with a pledge to sell apparel only made in the United States. We sold the last of our offshore-made apparel at the end of last year, and from now on, other than gloves and socks, all of our apparel will be made in the U.S. It is truly a very new year.—Jessie Inglis, director of production at Kitsbow
32 Comments
It's a comment on the insane healthcare costs in the US and their pricing reflects the reality of doing business the way a lot of people say they want business done.
As for the US Government and healthcare, anyone down voting that clearly has ZERO experience with Medicare, as a Pt or a Provider.
Private insurance claims are 100x quicker and easier to submit and get paid on. On top of that, Medicare payouts are so low that it encourages 1 of 2 things, limiting Medicare Pt's to make sure you can run a viable business OR take in way too many to make up for low payouts with pure volume. Guess what a focus on pure VOLUME gets you in the surgical world...
But I do agree with you. We all know about US healthcare horror stories that, for us Europeans, are mostly impossible to comprehend.
