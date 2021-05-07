Kitsbow Expands Sizing Range, Offering Sizes XXS to XXXXL

There’s been a push lately for bike clothing companies to offer more inclusive sizing, and understandably so – manufacturers within the industry tend to offer bikes, clothing, and other gear in sizes that suit the average, middle range of people in the cycling community, and people at the edges of the size spectrums tend to fall through the cracks.Kitsbow aims to change that.The California company manufactures each clothing item to order in its North Carolina production facility and has started offering extended sizing for several pieces of clothing, starting with the Icon Shirt, a Pendleton wool button-down. The project initially offered the Icon shirt in three different cuts (Signature, Relaxed Athletic, and Women’s) and five or six sizes, depending on the cut (XS-XXL) for a total of 16 fit options. Next, Kitsbow expanded the sizing range, offering sizes XXS to XXXL for the Crew, V-Neck, and Cyclone shirts.The company plans to evaluate more of its clothing options to determine how to further improve its inclusive sizing.