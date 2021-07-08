Kitsbow Now Accepting Orders for Made-to-Order Haskell Shorts, Sewn in North Carolina

Kitsbow is now accepting orders for the updated Haskell mountain bike shorts, which will be made to order in Kitsbow’s North Carolina manufacturing facility.
Unlike most clothing companies that choose to mass-produce each item in just a few size and color options, Kitsbow is doing things differently.
Going a step beyond 'Made in the USA,' Kitsbow is the only U.S. outdoor apparel company, as far as we can find, to use so-called 'lean manufacturing,' making each item specifically for the customer.
The idea, Kitsbow says, is to eliminate the waste of unsold clothing and scraps and cut the need for overseas transportation while giving customers more flexibility in fit, size, and color combinations.
The Haskell short will be offered in 8- and 11-inch inseam options, a wide range of sizes, and three colors: Wild Oak, Dark Olive, and Dry Grey.
|We can offer our customers more choices because our apparel is made to each order. We're making every garment to your size, color preference, and length; and then delivering them. The trade-off is that we serve each order as it arrives, so you'll need to get in line right now.—David Billstrom, CEO of Kitsbow
The Haskell shorts are available for pre-order on Kitsbow's website
for $195 USD. Orders will begin shipping August 2.
If people really want to bring back local manufacturing we have to get used to the idea that it won't be cheap, and we cant impulse buy things on Amazon that come in a four pack when we only need one.
If you want to pay $200 for a pair of shorts because they're bespoke, by all means do it. But anyone who thinks that spending $200 for a pair of shorts will have any environmental benefits is fooling themselves. A higher price reflects more waste in the production, not less.
Kitsbow: Hold my craft beer.
