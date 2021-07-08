Kitsbow Now Accepting Orders for Made-to-Order Haskell Shorts, Sewn in North Carolina

Jul 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Kitsbow is now accepting orders for the updated Haskell mountain bike shorts, which will be made to order in Kitsbow’s North Carolina manufacturing facility.

Unlike most clothing companies that choose to mass-produce each item in just a few size and color options, Kitsbow is doing things differently.

Going a step beyond 'Made in the USA,' Kitsbow is the only U.S. outdoor apparel company, as far as we can find, to use so-called 'lean manufacturing,' making each item specifically for the customer.

The idea, Kitsbow says, is to eliminate the waste of unsold clothing and scraps and cut the need for overseas transportation while giving customers more flexibility in fit, size, and color combinations.


The Haskell short will be offered in 8- and 11-inch inseam options, a wide range of sizes, and three colors: Wild Oak, Dark Olive, and Dry Grey.

bigquotesWe can offer our customers more choices because our apparel is made to each order. We're making every garment to your size, color preference, and length; and then delivering them. The trade-off is that we serve each order as it arrives, so you'll need to get in line right now.David Billstrom, CEO of Kitsbow

The Haskell shorts are available for pre-order on Kitsbow's website for $195 USD. Orders will begin shipping August 2.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Shorts Kitsbow


18 Comments

  • 11 3
 While I don't disagree that the price is absurd, we're going to have to start normalizing higher prices for things if we don't want them made in China or other sweatshop conditions. The prices we have been paying in the past simply don't reflect the true human and material (not to mention environmental) costs of the products we consume.
  • 4 2
 Wouldn't that mean that the prices are reasonable, not absurd?
  • 3 0
 Disagree that it's absurd, but agree with your follow-up. It's going to be challenging to re-calibrate our pricing expectations when we are multiple generations deep into a worldwide supply chain. I have to constantly remind myself that it's better to pay more for quality and consume less as a result.
  • 1 0
 @lagranger: That last line is it right there.

If people really want to bring back local manufacturing we have to get used to the idea that it won't be cheap, and we cant impulse buy things on Amazon that come in a four pack when we only need one.
  • 8 0
 That naked ride ain't looking so bad right now...
  • 4 1
 When someone claims they're going to reduce waste by doing something less efficiently, you should be very cautious of the rest of their claims. When they make claims about the impact of overseas transportation, then you can ignore the rest.

If you want to pay $200 for a pair of shorts because they're bespoke, by all means do it. But anyone who thinks that spending $200 for a pair of shorts will have any environmental benefits is fooling themselves. A higher price reflects more waste in the production, not less.
  • 10 4
 I ain't paying $195 for shorts
  • 6 3
 Then you aint getting no shorts.
  • 5 0
 Their price may fall short of expectations.
  • 4 0
 The cut of the shorts pictured is "bike messenger" , could also pass for "barista".
  • 6 2
 My god you could get a bike for the price of those
  • 2 1
 Snaps that will pop open instead of buttons? Hand pockets that will hold nothing while riding?? And only $195??? Sign me up!
  • 4 1
 Rapha starts making MTB kits.

Kitsbow: Hold my craft beer.
  • 1 0
 A better example is the very trendy NF Dh pants being $60 usd more than the equivalent Troy Lee pant. That's a price for quality and transparencyI can live with.
  • 2 0
 Everyone wants US made. Until they see the price tag.
  • 4 3
 Annnddd que the "I ain't paying $x for x" comments
  • 2 2
 Beware the high cost of low prices.
  • 2 0
 Beware the high cost of high prices.

Post a Comment



