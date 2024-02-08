KMC Announces Their First Cassette

Feb 8, 2024
by KMC  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: KMC Chains

We have released our first cassette design. Available for 10- and 11-speed drivetrains, the REACT cassette features proprietary shifting technology that pairs well with KMC and other chains.

Called Flow Control, the REACT cassette features dual shifting ramps for smooth and steady gear changes. The ramped tooth profiles help lift and lower the chain during corresponding shifts, providing excellent shifting performance. The unique tooth profiles are wider to reduce friction and increase durability. We optimized the cassette design for KMC chains but it will work well with other brands, as well.

Several ranges of cog sizes are available, including an 11-speed 11-50T and 10-speed 11-42T, allowing riders to not only upgrade their worn drivetrain but also increase their gear range over stock offerings. The cog sizes are gradually increased for smoother shifting and precise chain indexing. The REACT cassette is compatible with a Shimano HG freehub body.


REACT Cassette Range Options*

10-speed: 11-36T, 11-42T
11-speed: 11-42T, 11-50T

*May require extended derailleur link such as Wolf Tooth GoatLink


MSRP: $65


photo

photo

photo

photo

For more information, go to KMCchain.us

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Drivetrain KMC


Author Info:
kmcchain avatar

Member since May 9, 2013
2 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Bella Naughton Joins KHS Racing] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
205349 views
Review: The New 2024 Scott Ransom 900 RC Has All The Integration
62374 views
First Look: The 2024 Arc8 Extra Has Suspension Rails
55278 views
First Ride: The 2024 Pivot Switchblade Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
54382 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Many Derailleurs Have You Actually Destroyed While Riding?
40264 views
4 Interesting Prototypes From Emerging European Brands
36973 views
Must Watch: 'Afterlife' with Brandon Semenuk
36477 views
First Ride: Knolly Chilcotin 6.0
35961 views

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 any possibility of models for other driver bodies coming soon?
  • 1 0
 $65. Bargain.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028422
Mobile Version of Website