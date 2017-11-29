PINKBIKE REVIEWS

KMC X11EPT ECO ProteQ Chain - Review

Nov 29, 2017
by Mike Levy  
KMC


Chains surely have the worst job of any component on our bikes. Often neglected until we over-lube them, they only get our full attention when they fail and we curse them. KMC's X11EPT ECO ProteQ chain features a special coating that's intended to prevent rust if you're riding in nasty conditions on a regular basis, or if you're the kind of person who's on a once-a-month chain lubing schedule. But don't be that person.

The $50.00 USD 11-speed chain is compatible with drivetrains from both Shimano and SRAM, as well as the Campy drivetrain on your road bike.

X11EPT ECO ProteQ Details

• Intended use: 11-speed
• Compatible w/ Shimano, SRAM, Campagnolo
• EPT anti-rust coating
• Non-directional design
• Chamfered inner, outer plates
• MSRP: $50.00 USD
www.kmcchain.us

Design

Chains aren't exactly the most exciting component on your bike, but KMC has thrown a bunch of their technology at this high-end 11-speed offering, the most interesting of which is the EcoProteQ treatment that's intended to prevent rust from forming while also being an environmentally friendly manufacturing process. KMC applies the coating to all of the chain's components, and they claim that the process creates a chain that resists corrosion twice as well as their RustBuster coating. KMC even claims that the chain is good for 650-hours of salt spray, although it's not clear what happens after that... Does it break? Does it catch on fire? Or does it just turn orange?

KMC


Being KMC's high-end 11-speed chain, the X11EPT receives chamfered edges on both the inner and outer plates, an 'X' side profile to the latter, and also KMC's highest strength pins and riveting. Unlike Shimano's fancy chains, the X11EPT is non-directional, meaning that there's no right or wrong way to install it.


Performance

The bikes I spend my time on are often covered in mud or dust, and look like they've been buried in the ground for a few months. Except for their drivetrains, that is, that are nearly always well-cleaned and well-lubed. Okay, so I'm not the ideal guy for the X11EPT, but for the express purpose of seeing how this anti-rust coating performs, I did my best to ignore the drivetrain's needs for as long as possible. That included multiple weeks worth of riding without a drop of lube, and I also kept it on my Element during the BC Bike Race, although I did lube it for that singletrack extravaganza for the benefit of those racing beside me.

The chain has been on my bike for seven months now, and it's been combined with a SRAM XX1 cassette, a Shimano XTR derailleur, and OneUp's Switch Chainring System.


Staff Rides - Mike Levy s Rocky Mountain Element


So, how much rust have I seen on the X11EPT? The answer is none, even during weeks of use without lube that had me cringing with every annoying squeak that it emitted while obviously being far too dry. The chain would get a strange, matte look to it when excessively dry, but it refused to allow a spot of orange-colored rust to form at any point. The EcoProteQ treatment doesn't seem to wear out, either, as it has still yet to show any signs of corrosion.

Rust resistance aside, shift quality has been on-par with any other chain that I've used with a high-end drivetrain; not any better, but also not any worse. Wear rate has roughly equaled other chains as well, and I'm more impressed with this stat than with the rust prevention as I would have expected it to wear out relatively quickly given my neglectful testing strategy. I've been taking a bit of time off the bike lately, but it lasted five months of high-mileage riding before Park Tool's CC-2 chain checker read .75 of wear, which is when you're supposed to swap in a new chain. Oh, and it never broke once.
KMC


Pinkbike's Take:
bigquotesThe X11EPT ECO ProteQ works as advertised, although I'd also argue that one should look after their chain well enough that it doesn't rust. Regardless, you'll pay a bit less for KMC's high-end 11-speed chain than you will for SRAM or Shimano's top-tier offerings, and it shifts just as well while resisting rust much better. It's hard to argue against that. Mike Levy



Must Read This Week
Deviate Cycles - Press Release
104018 views
Pole Bicycles Announces New CNC-Machined 'Machine' - Press Release
97106 views
Online Deals for Black Friday 2017
67611 views
Production Privée's Steel-Framed Shan N°5 - Review
44981 views
Polygon Bikes Releases New Siskiu T Series
38928 views
Loic Bruni, Tahnee Seagrave, and Andreu Lacondeguy Ride BikePark Wales - Video
36607 views
Your Bike Is Fine Already. Just Ride It. - Opinion
36084 views
Pinkbike Poll - Do You Enjoy Working On Your Own Bike?
33458 views

14 Comments

  • + 3
 Rumors were back in the day that KMC used to make the chains for Dura ace. I have been using the road TiNI one for a while off road as its light and strong and corrosion Resistance (and gold) and not that pricey. they say you can only use the join link once but that not true i take mine off and clean it like a sram chain. All good.
  • + 0
 Shimano has always made their chains.
  • + 0
 I heard the opposite that KMC made their mass produced and cheaper chains before they got their factory in Malaysia. But it’s just rumors.
  • + 4
 Nice. I've been told to swap 11 speed chains at 50% wear. Am I swapping too early?
  • + 2
 Perhaps, yes. But I'm sure your cassette will last longer. I've also noticed that keeping a slightly higher cadence and oiling the chain helps them last even longer.

If you want a chain that will last longer than others, try the TiNitride chains (gold ones). I'm impressed with the long term wear I see on customers bike.
  • + 1
 I have had Shimano (ultegra), Sram (force) and Campagnolo (chorus) on my road bike. The campagnolo chain (but also bb, chainrings and cassettes) lasted 2-3x longer than both shimano and sram.
How they do it?
  • + 2
 What about with those who still use 9 speeds?
  • + 1
 Make sure to remove two speeds from chain before installing it.
  • + 1
 On Sram they work great. Not so much on Shimano, the OEM worked a bit better.
  • + 0
 I'm using this chain on Shimano Deore XT rear mech and cassette and it works perfectly fine Smile
  • + 1
 But does it come in #GOOOOOOOOOOOLD ?
  • + 0
 I love being in these ever CHAINGING times, when can you provide the link to the 12 speed?
  • + 1
 Single speed brah
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041537
Mobile Version of Website