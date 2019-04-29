Trail Knee Guard Round Up: 10 Options for Different Body Types

Tall Riders

Dakine Slayer Knee Pads



Details: The Slayer Knee Pad is Dakine's lightweight, breathable, all-mountain knee guard. It features a Dakine branded low-profile CE-certified foam impact pad, silicon gripper cuffs, 4-way stretch perforated material on the backside, and an ergonomic pre-curved design.



From the Tester: I've been using the Dakine Slayer pads for the last three seasons. They are comfortable while pedaling, low profile/not too bulky, and most importantly they work! I've put them through the wringer and my knees are one spot that stays unscathed. - Adele Mery





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Black or Vibrant Orange

• Weight: 350g

• Sizes: S-XL

• MSRP: $65.00 USD

• dakine.com



About the Tester:

• 6 years riding MTB

• Height: 5'9" (1.75m)

• Calf Size: 14.75" (37cm)

• Thigh Size: 17.5" (44cm)

• Size Tested: Dakine size Medium



Leatt AirFlex Pro Knee Guards



Details: Leatt is one of the few companies who offer an XXL sized knee guard. Jack, our 6'4" tall model has some gigawatt producing legs and usually struggles to find pads that fit, and these fit him like a glove. Like other companies, Leatt is a proponent of investing in advanced new materials for protection, such as the 3D molded padding in these guards that is soft and pliable during normal wear, but hardens upon impact. These pads also offer some side and top of knee protection which many others usually lack. Perforated Anti-odor MoistureCool and AirMesh wicking fabrics keep things cool in the coming age of hot sweaty weather.



From the Tester: I don't always wear knee pads. But when I do, I prefer Leatt. I want you all to know that just because I am now a famous knee pad fashion model that I won’t forget where I came from. Stay humble, my friends. These pads are extremely comfortable while riding. Not too tight and they stay in place, but post ride I forget they are even on. Comfortable enough that you forget you’re wearing them until you need them. - Jack Trumbull





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Black only

• Weight: 300g

• Sizes: S - XXL

• MSRP: $79.99 USD

• leatt.com/



About the Tester:

• First bike was a Schwinnn High Plains

• Height: 6'4" (1.75m)

• Calf Size: 17" (43cm)

• Thigh Size: 21.5" (55cm)

• Size Tested: Leatt size XXL



Short Riders

Specialized Atlas Knee Pads



Details: Specialized's Atlas Knee Pads are well ventilated for all day trail riding, and use a pre-formed anti-shock foam pad for impact protection, along with a few strategically placed pads on the sides of the knee. The extra tall silicon gripper equipped sleeve ensures a secure fit while pedaling and helps keep the pad in place in the event of a crash. The pads feature an open back behind the knee to prevent bunching while pedaling. This is perfect for hard trail riding, but it stops short of the kind of protection required for the rowdy riding found in bike parks and DH tracks.



From the Tester: The Atlas Knee Pads have been my go-to knee protection for just over a year. Climbing in them is not a problem because the material covering the thigh and calf is quite breathable and light-weight, and the behind-knee opening prevents bunching or pinching. The upper gripping band is high enough to cover (short) liners and prevent "gaper" gap. Although there are no straps to fine-tune thigh and calf connections, for me the elastic is tight enough to stay put absent any dreaded mushrooming or discomfort. The over-knee padded portion is somewhat flexible, large and concave. This creates air space between the knee and pad material for lack of knee cap pressure while pedaling, but results in a bulkier look. These are definitely not a DH oriented knee pad, but a solid pick for long days out on singletrack. - Julie O'Brien





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Black

• Weight: Unknown

• Sizes: XS-XL

• MSRP: $50.00 USD

• specialized.com



About the Tester:

• 5 years riding MTB

• Height: 5'6" (~29" inseam)

• Calf Size: 13.5" (34cm)

• Thigh Size: 16.5" (42cm)

• Size Tested: Specialized size Medium



7iDP Project Lite Knee



Details: The younger sibling to the Project Knee Guards, the Project Lite Knee Guards from 7iDP are a lightweight option with minimal padding targeted more towards abrasion resistance than full on impact protection. There is a small bit of hardshell material on the pads, designed to slide over obstacles instead of hanging up on them. Most people we talked to rave about the knit sock webbing that hold the guards in place. The pads have a tall thigh sleeve to help prevent the dreaded gaper gap, and can almost double duty as a leg warmer for those chilly mornings.



From the Tester: The size small 7iDP offer a snug fit for me - snug enough the pads don't shift or sag when pedaling. These are one of the thinner, lighter option knee guards out there and are designed to make spending all day riding out on the trails comfortable with a basic amount of protection. I wouldn't want to crash in a rock garden in these. I do really like the length of these pads - they stretch well above and below the knee and hopefully would stay in place and protect against light abrasion if one happens to slide in the dirt. My only complaint is that the back-of-knee cutouts have a thick roll of material as edging that can bunch up and pinch slightly when your knee is fully bent. It is never a problem on the bike, but off the bike I find it annoying. - Kyle Ramey





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Blue/Grey only

• Weight: Unknown

• Size: S-XL

• MSRP: $109.00 USD

• 7protection.com



About the Tester:

• Riding MTB's since the early 90's

• Height: 5'5"

• Calf Size: 12" (30cm)

• Thigh Size: 15.5" (39cm)

• Size Tested: 7iDP size Small



Large Quads

iXS Flow EVO+ Knee Guards



Details: The iXS Flow EVO+ knee guards offer a comfortable thin and light knee guard for all-mountain riding. The guards feature an exchangeable/removable X-Matter protection foam pad, and are EN1621-1:2012 certified. They have silicone grippers to help keep them in place, but still utilize a single, strategically placed velcro strap for security in the event of a crash, and a moisture wicking, breathable AeroMesh material. The X-Matter uses an open cell flexible viscoelastic polymer that remains structurally sound even with multiple impacts.



From the Tester: I've been using knee guards for about 1.5 years. The iXS Flow are very form fitting and low profile in the scheme of knee guards. The material on the back is very comfortable and I can climb easily in them. The only downside was the first couple rides while I was breaking in the knee pads they were super clammy and hot, but then the material seemed to form to my body and they loosened up. In general though, they fit my rather large quads comfortably while not being too big in the knee cap, which is a problem a lot of women with big quads have when looking for the correct size knee guard. - Taylor Kennedy





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Camel or Graphite-Black

• Weight: 315g

• Sizes: S-XXL

• MSRP: $79.900 USD

• ixs-sportsdivision.com



About the Tester:

• 1.5 years riding MTB

• Height: 5'6"

• Calf Size: 15.5" (39cm)

• Thigh Size: 18.5" (46cm)

• Size Tested: iXS size Large



Dainese Enduro Knee Guard 2



Details: Dainese is well known for the impact protection covering motorsports to snow sports. The Enduro Knee Guards are an aggressive trail riding option from Dainese that are made of both an impact resistant ABS technology outer shell and their breathable, flexible "Pro-Armor" material for maximum comfort and protection. This knee guard provides excellent coverage of the knee, including three added "Crash Absorb" pads on the inner leg that keep you from uttering high-pitched expletives when you bonk your knee on your frame. You can find a current review of these knee guards



From the Tester: Finding a knee guard that fits me is like looking for a good microbrew in a Texas bar. Almost impossible. When I was approached for this round-up, the only knee guards that I had ever successfully found to fit me were SixSixOne. Out of the bag, the Dainese looked pretty lucrative. They offer an XL size, a hefty amount of protection, and are pretty comfortable on the climbs. Although on hotter days, I definitely have to keep these guys off for as long as possible as they have a lot of heft and material to them. I haven't had to crash test these bad boys yet, but when I do, I am confident they will at least keep my knees from serious injury. - Jared Jensen



Dainese is well known for the impact protection covering motorsports to snow sports. The Enduro Knee Guards are an aggressive trail riding option from Dainese that are made of both an impact resistant ABS technology outer shell and their breathable, flexible "Pro-Armor" material for maximum comfort and protection. This knee guard provides excellent coverage of the knee, including three added "Crash Absorb" pads on the inner leg that keep you from uttering high-pitched expletives when you bonk your knee on your frame. You can find a current review of these knee guards here. Finding a knee guard that fits me is like looking for a good microbrew in a Texas bar. Almost impossible. When I was approached for this round-up, the only knee guards that I had ever successfully found to fit me were SixSixOne. Out of the bag, the Dainese looked pretty lucrative. They offer an XL size, a hefty amount of protection, and are pretty comfortable on the climbs. Although on hotter days, I definitely have to keep these guys off for as long as possible as they have a lot of heft and material to them. I haven't had to crash test these bad boys yet, but when I do, I am confident they will at least keep my knees from serious injury. - Jared Jensen

About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Black only

• Weight: 520g

• Sizes: S - XL

• MSRP: $129.99 USD

• dainese.com





About the Tester:

• 6 years riding MTB

• Height: 6'3"

• Calf Size: 19" (48cm)

• Thigh Size: 21" (53cm)

• Size Tested: Dainese size X-Large



Skinny Legs

Leatt AirFlex Pro Knee Guards



Details: No, you aren't seeing double; yes, this lightweight knee guard was also featured above for our tall XXL sized rider. That being said, this knee guard is also one of the top picks for those with skinny legs looking for a comfortable size small. As mentioned above, the Leatt AirFlex Pro features side and upper knee protection along with a moisture-wicking, anti bacterial, vented Airmesh fabric, as well as a 6mm CE certified 3D molded knee pad. And it's also an excellent option for riders looking for a slim fitting, flexible knee guard that goes all day.



From the Tester: These pads offer full and comfortable coverage of the knee, without irritating the skin on the back (your knee-pit). The fabric breathes incredibly well and the knee guards stay perfectly in place, no slippage issues at all. I do pull the knee guards down when starting off on a long climb, but the more I break them in and they mold to my body, the less cumbersome they feel and the more I wear them climbing. - Jen Klee





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Black only

• Weight: 300g

• Sizes: S - XXL

• MSRP: $79.99 USD

• leatt.com/



About the Tester:

• 20+ years riding MTB

• Height: 5'4"

• Calf Size: 13" (33cm)

• Thigh Size: 16.5" (42cm)

• Size Tested: Leatt size Small (note our leg measurement locations do not line up with each company's size chart)



100% Ridecamp Knee Guard



Details: 100% has rapidly grown to making a large range of cycling apparel and accessories, usually with a distinct style you can notice out on the trail. These knee guards are branded loud and proud with the 100% logo and are a crazy lightweight option aimed at the XC end of the spectrum or for light duty riding in warmer weather. The pads are pre-curved, include a tacky neoprene non-slip band on the inside, and have a perforated mesh backing for breathability. The padding is pretty minimal and more in line with a foam than an actual hardshell padding, so crash protection seems pretty minimal. Do these qualify as down-country? You be the judge.



From the Tester: Usually I despise wearing knee pads, and for the most part don't wear them (I know, sorry Mother). The Ridecamp guards have changed my mind about wearing knee pads, and I have found myself wearing them for pretty much every ride lately. They are super lightweight, don't have any chaffing, and stay where I put them, which is my main complaint with knee guards. The protection is a little suspect though, as they don't seem to provide much more padding than a standard chamois pad, so I am not sure how much they will actually help me in a crash. - Pierce Martin





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Grey, Black, or Red

• Weight: 97g

• Sizes: S-XL

• MSRP: $59.00 USD

• ride100percent.com



About the Tester:

• 15 years riding MTB off and on

• Height: 5'11"

• Calf Size: 15" (38cm)

• Thigh Size: 18.5" (47cm)

• Size Tested: 100% size Medium



Average Sized

G-Form Pro-X Knee Pads



Details: The G-Form Pro-X are an OG sleeve-style, ultra-lightweight low profile knee guard that offers a rate-dependent technology for maximum impact protection with minimum bulk. The Pro-X are CE certified (CE EN 15613:2008 ) and feature a moisture-wicking compression fabric to keep the rider dry and comfortable. Their "Tron" look was initially ridiculed but now has more than a few imitators.



From the Tester: The G-Form Pro-X knee guards are a wonderfully comfortable addition to my riding kit. They are easy to pedal in, feeling just like my knee warmers, but with the perfect amount of protection. I prefer to ride cross-country terrain with plenty of uphill, and these knee pads imposed no burden or impedance over miles of pedaling, while they added peace of mind to the technical sections of the trail. The upper portion of this pad doesn't extend very high, so be sure to wear longer shorts if you don't want to flaunt a gap of quad on your rides. But then again, maybe you do! - Sarah Brown





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Black

• Weight: 112g

• Sizes: XS-XL

• MSRP: $59.99 USD

• g-form.com



About the Tester:

• 5 years riding MTB

• Height: 5'7"

• Calf Size: 15.5" (39cm)

• Thigh Size: 18.5" (47cm)

• Size Tested: G-Form size Large



POC Joint VPD Air Knee Guards



Details: The Joint VPD Air knee guards are POC's lighter weight/trail riding guard that showcase flexible padding and a low-profile design that offers a barely-there feel. Visco-elastic Polymer Dough (VPD) utilized for protection is a space-age material developed by POC that transitions from soft to hard to disperse the shock in the event of an impact. Another benefit of the material is it will naturally form to your body as the VPD heats up. The VPD Air range is the lightest weight of POC's three tiers of protection. This results in more breathability and flexibility, but sacrifices protection if you're cruising for a dirt nap. The pads feature reinforced stretch fabric, an elastic strap for a tailored fit, and ventilated panels to keep you cool.



From the Tester: These knee pads give me plenty of downhill confidence and protection. They are comfortable enough for short climbs but not the best for extended wear while climbing as the back of my legs will begin to chaff. The elastic strap on the top keeps them secure on your knees and allow you to snug them around your calves when earning your turns. The downside - due to how compact they are, you will have to accept a gaper gap even when paired with POC Shorts. - Jim Wood





About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Uranium Black

• Weight: 362g

• Sizes: XS-XL

• MSRP: $80.00 USD

• pocsports.com



About the Tester:

• 10+ years riding MTB

• Height: 6'

• Calf Size: 16" (40cm)

• Thigh Size: 19.75" (50cm)

• Size Tested: POC size Large



Top Pick

7iDP Project Knee



Details: The 7iDP Project Knee is a reasonably lightweight, hybrid hard/soft shell knee guard designed for racers and riders. It uses an innovative and durable "tall" sleeve design (forget about gaper gap; these sit well above mid thigh) crafted from a knit sock material with a single velcro strap for a secure fit. The heavy lifting of protecting one's knees is done by a combination of a rubber "skid" pad over the patella mated to a removable Sas-Tec foam pad; this combo creates a protection level of EN 1621-1 (an MX rating). Check Mike Kazimer's write up from last year for a more thorough review



From the Tester:

I upgraded to the Project Knee from the 7iDP Transition Knee this year because of the knit sock-like fabric and extra protection. I’m so stoked I did! The thigh comes up high enough to overlap with my chamois liner so I have a nice compression from my shins on up (a gaper gap even under my baggies drives me crazy and can chafe the saddle on soggy PNW rides). I wear them about four days a week and not only climb with them, I ride the three miles on the road to the trailhead with them up and ready for action. They’re that comfy. - Amy Black



The 7iDP Project Knee is a reasonably lightweight, hybrid hard/soft shell knee guard designed for racers and riders. It uses an innovative and durable "tall" sleeve design (forget about gaper gap; these sit well above mid thigh) crafted from a knit sock material with a single velcro strap for a secure fit. The heavy lifting of protecting one's knees is done by a combination of a rubber "skid" pad over the patella mated to a removable Sas-Tec foam pad; this combo creates a protection level of EN 1621-1 (an MX rating). Check Mike Kazimer's write up from last year for a more thorough review here. I upgraded to the Project Knee from the 7iDP Transition Knee this year because of the knit sock-like fabric and extra protection. I'm so stoked I did! The thigh comes up high enough to overlap with my chamois liner so I have a nice compression from my shins on up (a gaper gap even under my baggies drives me crazy and can chafe the saddle on soggy PNW rides). I wear them about four days a week and not only climb with them, I ride the three miles on the road to the trailhead with them up and ready for action. They're that comfy. - Amy Black

About the Kneepads:

• Colors: Knit Blue/Black

• Weight: 434g

• Sizes: S-XL

• MSRP: $119.990 USD

• 7protection.com



About the Tester:

• 7 years riding MTB

• Height: 5' 5.5"

• Calf Size: 14" (36cm)

• Thigh Size: 17.5" (44cm)

• Size Tested: 7iDP Medium



In the Pacific Northwest, most the riders you see on the trails nowadays are wearing some type of knee guard, and unless you are a lycra loving cross-country buff who regularly pins on a number, you likely own a pair or three. I've been reviewing soft goods for Pinkbike now for the past five years, and one of the questions I see most often is, "What knee guard do you recommend for someone who is short/tall/skinny/keg legs/etc". Reading the tea leaves, I've realized that finding a knee guard that fits your individual body isn't easy. It takes time and research, or trial and error as some may say.So to shave off some time finding what should fit and work best for you, Pierce and I have put together a group (all non-sponsored) of 6 women and 5 men in order to look at brands and fit. The biggest lesson learned is that EVERYONE is built differently and - no big surprise - we all have different preferences when it comes to brands, fit and styles of knee protection. The style preference for riding around our local town of Hood River, Oregon, is lower profile knee guards; we don't have a ton of particularly technical terrain as compared to some other mountain bike meccas. Drive five hours north to Bellingham, WA, or another three hours up to Whistler, BC, and you'll likely get a completely different set of preferences for knee guards. Below you will find a selection of each rider's "top pick" knee guard along with their height, their quad and calf measurements (at 6 inches or 15cm) above and below the middle of the knee cap. Note: The sunglasses and shoes in the photo are in no way representative of rider skill level.