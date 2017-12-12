Knight Composites 29'' Race Wheels - Review







Knight Composites is better known in road and cyclocross circles than they are in our dirty world, but they do also have enduro, trail, and cross-country wheelsets in their catalog. It's the latter that I've spent more than half a year aboard. The 29'' Race wheels are, surprise surprise, intended for cross-country racing, and my test set came in at a feathery 1,409-grams with DT Swiss' six-bolt, straight-pull 240 hubs in size Boost. That low number is possible thanks to a 22.5mm wide (internal) carbon fiber rim that Knight Composites says weighs just 355-grams on its own.



Race-focused gear is never inexpensive, especially when it comes to carbon wheelsets, and the 29'' Race wheels are no different at $2,199 USD. That price includes a five-year warranty against defects, as well as a crash replacement option that goes for 50-percent of retail.

29'' Race Wheels Details



• Intended use: cross-country

• Rim material: EPS molded carbon fiber

• Internal rim width: 22.5mm (27.5mm ext.)

• Rec. tire size: 2.1'' to 2.35''

• DT Swiss 240 hubs

• 28 bladed, straight-pull spokes

• Hookless bead

• Rim weight: 355 grams (claimed)

• Weight: 1,409 grams (649g front, 760g rear)

• MSRP: $2,199 USD (as shown)

• Rim only price: $679 UDD

• www.knightcomposites.com

Design



When it comes to wheels, what's the one thing that cross-country racers care about more than weight? Rotating weight, of course, and the farther that weight is away from the axle, the more it matters. That means that any high-end cross-country wheelset, carbon or not, needs to make use of a very lightweight rim. At an impressive 355-grams, the rim that Knight came up with certainly falls into that category, as does its 22.5mm internal width that's intended to mate with rubber from 2.1'' to 2.35'' wide. No, this is not your enduro wheelset.





Knight Composites say that they've put a lot of effort into creating a compliant rim rather than aiming for all-out rigidity, with the idea being that a more forgiving rim isn't just more comfortable but also faster over a long distance. Different layups of carbon can be used to build-in more flex, much in the same way that's used for a carbon hardtail or road bike frame, but rather than employ bladder molding to manufacture the rim, they've gone with EPS molding that uses Expanded Polystyrene forms inside the rim. The reason, Knight says, is because the rigid EPS inserts apply more uniform pressure to the inside walls of the rim, so it does a better job of ironing out wrinkles and voids in the carbon. The fewer of those, the stronger your finished product should be.





According to their website, Knight Composites is also the ''sole rim manufacturer implementing this cutting-edge technique,'' with the other rims on the market apparently being made using the more common bladder method. Prefer to lace up your own wheel and don't need hubs or spokes? Knight also sells rims separately, with the 29'' Race rim going for $679 USD.



You have a few hub brands to choose from, including Chris King, Project 321 and ROTOR, as well as the DT Swiss 240 hubs that my test set came with. I love how you can pull DT Swiss' hubs apart without needing any tools, and their Star Ratchet system is such a simple, effective clutch design. Knight Composites also swaps out the 18-tooth ratchet rings for the faster-engaging 36-tooth rings as stock, which is a nice touch. The 240 hubs are laced to the rim via 28 straight-pull, bladed spokes and black, aluminum nipples. I'm a big fan of bladed spokes for the ability to hold them as you tension or true a wheel to prevent wind-up, but this is also a necessity if you're using straight-pull spokes.















Performance



For the price of some of these carbon wheelsets, I feel like they should install their own tires, make me lunch, and tell me I'm handsome multiple times during a ride. Alas, technology isn't quite there yet, but it was dead-easy to get tires onto Knight's wheels, so that's something anyway. I mounted up a set of old-style Nobby Nics (I like to live dangerously) and a set of the new version as well, in both 2.1'' and 2.35'' widths. I used a Bontrager Charger floor pump and all four tires popped into place easily and without me resorting to violence.











Breaking news: really, really lightweight wheels will make you feel like a boss. Okay, that's not actually news to anyone, but the near-1,400-gram, 29'' Race wheelset shod with relatively light rubber makes it feel like I'm trying to run a marathon in steel-toed work boots when I'm using an 1,800-gram wheelset (which is a respectable weight) and 800-gram tires. The gap between the two is massive, as you'd expect, but reviews aren't based solely on what the scale says. Given their intentions, these wheels have to be light, and they are. But for $2,199 USD, they have to do more than just not weigh much, especially since they also don't compliment me during rides or races.





These wheels do have something else to offer, it turned out: they also feel really, really good on the trail. I'd probably lace up a set of aluminum rims from Stan's not only because they're relatively light and inexpensive, but also because their wheelsets also feel nice on the trail. Compliance is a good thing, and no carbon rim I've ever used has felt as nice as a low-profile aluminum hoop... until now. The 29'' Race rims, laced with twenty-eight bladed spokes, makes for a reasonably stiff wheel given its cross-country intentions, but also one that provides a notable improvement in compliance. Are they as stiff laterally as a set of wider, aluminum rims meant for all-mountain riding? No, of course not. But their forgiving feel is especially helpful if you've set them up with low-volume, lightweight cross-country tires that require higher pressures than something with more volume.

Dave Silver/BCBR photo





I was, and still am, impressed with how the 29'' Race wheels performed, which is also why I was a bit bummed when I managed to crack the rear rim thanks to a nuclear-level rock strike that may as well have been a landmine. Picture this: you're cruising down some rocky singletrack and see stubby little natural lip pointing off into the unknown. Because you're like me and don't have much to live for beyond your cat and donuts, you send it into the ether. It'd be silly not to, right? And also because you're like me, you come up a good foot-and-a-half short of where you should touch down, kidney-shotting your rear wheel into a dagger of a rock that looks like it was put there specifically to make people like me walk out of the bush. So that's what I did.



Before that incident, the 29'' Race wheels had covered thousands and thousands of miles, including the seven-day BC Bike Race and a handful of other long-format cross-country events, all without a hint of trouble. Hell, I never even had to give them any love with a spoke wrench before that error in judgment meant that there was no spoke wrench in the world that could fix the rear wheel. Whoops.







Dave Silver/BCBR photo





I have zero doubt that there isn't a rim made that would have survived that rock strike - carbon or aluminum, cross-country or downhill - so I feel like all of the blame falls to me on this one. Rider error and all that. Knight Composites sent me out another wheel so I could wrap up this review, but what would happen if I was the average consumer? Well, I would have had to pony up $385 USD for a crash replacement, which is 50-percent of the rim's MSRP, new nipples, and the cost of Knight building the fresh rim onto my used DT Swiss hub. Depending on your financial situation and wheel requirements, that may or may not sound good to you. Authorized shops can also do the rebuild, and Knight says that they'll credit them for their labor as well.







Pinkbike's Take: