Knolly 2018 Grassroots Program

Press Release













2018 marks the 5th anniversary of the Knolly Bikes – Knation Grassroots Program, and we are very excited about the new season and the future of the program. Our grassroots program has gone through some significant changes for 2018 and we are stoked to share the new direction with you.



NEW PARTNERSHIPS



Knolly is fortunate to partner with all the best suspension and component manufacturers in the business, so we have worked to bring them onboard with the Knation Grassroots program. We have spec’d Race Face products ever since our beginnings, and have always respected their dedication to innovation so for 2018 we are thrilled to work with our Canadian neighbor to provide the Knation Grassroots team kit which will consist of a custom Knolly / RF Trigger jersey and RF Stage short.







Our goal for 2018 was to create a program that provides access to the best products in the market so our athletes can build their dream bike. The Knation racers will also have the opportunity to hand pick different suspension packages offered by our long-standing partners, such as:













NEW PRODUCTS



We at Knolly pride ourselves for taking an ‘engineering first’ approach to product design, and we are very proud of the frames we offer to the rider community. Our Endorphin, Warden, and Warden Carbon have all been proven worthy enduro race machines, and we are happy to announce a couple new 29ers will be added to the lineup in 2018. Details will be leaking out on social media over the next few months, and availability is set for the shorter travel model to arrive late spring.





Rendering of the new 120mm rear travel (140mm front) Knolly 29er frame to be released late Spring ‘18







We have several new models coming in 2018, along with updates to every current model in our lineup. Our progression continues and we are very happy with the direction of our future product. — Noel Buckley, CEO and Chief Designer







CREATING A GREAT EXPERIENCE



We have streamlined the entire process for 2018. Our online store will make it super easy to order what you want, when you want it. And while the entire process is tailored to the Grassroots program we still include the local dealer when there is one in your neighborhood. The Grassroots program will have early access to certain product and throughout the year you will have the opportunity to purchase unique product in the Knolly Store.







OUR KNATION IS A COMMUNITY



We built the Knation as a way to celebrate our athlete’s successes and help them tell their stories - because we want to inspire more people to ride. For 2018 we will be actively sharing our rider’s photos, videos, stories and anything else they want us to share with world. We will be building out our Grassroots page on our website with this content with the goal of creating a KNATION of riders across the globe. We will encourage our athletes to join the conversations on our social media channels and be accessible to other riders.



Watching our racers progress thru the competition categories is only one satisfying part of the program. The other part is the human comradery that is inherent in the racing community, and our goal is to heighten that experience through our racers connecting in the Knation. In a company first we plan to invite all our Grassroots athletes to a Knation gathering in 2018 were they can meet and ride together along with our staff.





I started with the Grassroots Program 4 long years ago, and worked my way from the junior categories all the way up to full pro DH and Enduro racing. Knolly and The Knation have been a huge part of my positive experiences and success throughout my career, and I’m very excited to see where it takes me next. — Dylan Crane, Knation Factory Team





DEALERS – GET INVOLVED!



Do you race for a local shop team? Sweet! – Knolly supports the Local Bike Shop network worldwide and the Knation program is no different. You can contact your regional race manager yourself here https://www.knollybikes.com/grassroots or have your application run thru your shop team manager. Either way, we are happy to support the team, and the shop, and can even handle full team sponsorships. Put us in touch with your shop manager and we can handle the rest.





HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS



The Knation Grassroots program is a simple concept: offer great bikes at great prices to great ambassadors of our sport. Men, women, boys, girls, fast riders, slow riders… we feel everyone should have access to a great race bike and have some fun racing. The only real requirement is that you have a positive attitude on and off the race course (and on social media), and are able to represent yourself and the Knolly brand in constructive way. With that said, we are looking to add young (or old) and upcoming talent to this program that we, along with our partner companies, can hopefully promote to a greater level of support.



