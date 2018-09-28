Video: James Doerfling & Friends Ride the New Knolly Fugitive 29er

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes
After several years of development, and a few delays, the long anticipated Fugitive is in stock and ready to ship.
We brought our team riders James Doerfling, Steve Storey, and Jeremy Stowards out for their first ride, on our first 29er, and in typical Knolly fashion they were instantly comfortable and pushing the limits of the bike.
Our riders wanted an epic bike that could take them into the backcountry, attack the biggest descents, efficiently climb steep technical trails and adapt to any route to provide a comfortable ride on long beautiful single track trails so we took them to the interior of BC to let them try the Fugitive in a variety of terrain.
Steve Storey blurs the line between fashion and foliage.
We designed the Fugitive to be the best climbing model we have ever produced but it didn't take long for the guys to get rowdy. Jeremy had a hard time keeping the wheels on the ground for the entire trip.
Then James joined the fun.
The trip started with ribbons of single track.
But the guys found the steeper lines as well.
Jeremy getting all the traction in a corner.
And the trip ended with more ribbons in perfect conditions.
The Fugitive frames range in price from $2100 to $2663 USD, with complete bikes ranging from $4356 to $7462 USD.
For more info and to purchase now: https://www.knollybikes.com/
9 Comments
Trail Pistol or Fugitive
Smash or Fugitive LT
?!?!?!?!?!
