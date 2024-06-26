Powered by Outside

Knolly Bikes Announces New Warden 170 MX

Jun 26, 2024
by Knolly Bikes  
Introducing the Knolly Bikes Warden 170 MX

by KNOLLYBIKES
PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes

We are kicking off the year with a bang, with our 3rd bike release in 2024. The NEW Warden gets refreshed with freeride focused geometry and added travel.

Designed for tech Enduro and freeride lines, the Warden returns as a dedicated MX model featuring 170mm of travel. We took everything that was great about the previous gen Warden, and made it look better, increased the travel, and included an S1/XS size option because they know short queens/kings want a big travel bike too.

Similar to all of our recent releases, the Warden boasts the highly praised updated straight top tube design, is kitted out with Enduro bearings on all pivots, and features a unified rocker link to stiffen up the rear end.

And with the renowned Knolly patented Fourby4 suspension, the Warden tackles tech singletrack with loads of traction and commands confidence on the downs. This freeride focused model serves as your one bike quiver for all-mountain post-work laps or big bike park days. Priced from $5199 USD / $6899 CAD.

Knolly Warden glamour photo Credit Tristan Deggan

MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

-Fork: 170mm
-Rear travel: 170mm
-Wheels: Mullet
-Fits most 200mm droppers to the collar on size S2/small
-Able to fit most 220mm+ droppers on S3/MD and larger frames
-Freeride and Enduro focused MX bike (also dual 27.5 compatible)
-Kinematics tailored for downhill performance and traction
-Generation 6 Fourby4 Suspension design
-Straight top tube - better standover and improved aesthetics
-Unified monoblock rocker link - increases rigidity and lessens lateral stresses on shock mount
-30mm lower shock mount - can work with roller bearing shock hardware
-Enduro brand bearings in all pivots points
-Flat tooling bearing locations - makes bearing service removal and installation easier
-Size specific chainstays - better balanced bike and better fit for short and tall riders
-UDH compatibility with a Knolly specific CNC'd aluminum hanger
-Mounts for tools (under the top tube)
-Post mount 180mm rear brake mounts
-157Trail rear end spacing brings improved rear end stability and chainline

SIZES: S1 (X-Small) / S2 (Small) / S3 (Medium) / S4 (Large) / S5 (X-Large)

COLOURS: Blueberry, Orange Black Fade, Defender Green, RAW

See knollybikes.com or a local Knolly dealer for more details


Credit Michelle Pittam

Warden 170 Price List

Credit Michelle Pittam

Warden 170 Geo

Warden RAW Glamour

Warden 170 Spec

Credit Michelle Pittam

Warden 170 Build Kit

Credit Michelle Pittam

Credit Michelle Pittam

Credit Michelle Pittam
Credit Michelle Pittam

Warden top tube

Warden Fourby4
Warden 157 Trail

MORE INFO: knollybikes.com
PHOTO CREDIT: Tristan Deggan, Michelle Pittam, Hiroto Takagi.
RIDERS: Sergi Massot, Bella Roeleveld

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Enduro Bikes Knolly Knolly Warden


Author Info:
KNOLLYBIKES avatar

Member since May 7, 2008
77 articles
Report
21 Comments
  • 10 0
 We asked for it and we got it. RAW LYF
  • 7 0
 Off-Topic.

On phones, the way the site's text is presented (different font sizes, portions of text in bold) is just messy. It is particularly glaring on this article IMHO.
  • 4 0
 For the past week the site has been forcing the desktop version on my phone, I have to manual change to the mobile site (the option is way at the bottom of the page). @brianpark ?
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: I do prefer the desktop version tho
  • 1 0
 Totally. On my phone its tiny text. Come on Pinkbike its 2024!
  • 5 3
 I love everything about it, except the 180mm post mount on the frame, is anyone running 180mm rotors on a 170mm bike? Maybe in the XS and S frame sizes, but I'm guessing 95% are running 200/203 and half of the rest 220/223. Also stack is a little low, needs those Dakota bars. Those are some pretty small problems on a sweet rig! Plus the 180mm fork would pick up a little stack.
  • 4 0
 *Very* little to complain about here. I think Knolly have knocked this one out of the park (pun intended)!
  • 3 0
 Great spec choices across the board, and solid pricing. Why do I always forget about Knolly? Because I am an idiot. They make absolutely sick bikes. Nailed this one guys!
  • 3 0
 That's one Hogger of a bike.
  • 2 0
 Would be a good article if you didn’t let the fonts loose. I assume desktop version is readable.
  • 1 0
 What’s the point of a *Universal* Derailleur Hanger if it requires a Knolly-specific part?
  • 1 0
 So you can run electro-shifting if you want?
  • 2 0
 It's not a Knolly specific part. They just choose to machine their own aluminum UDH hanger vs using the Sram ones.
  • 2 0
 It’s UDH compatible, but they ship the bike with their own UDH cnc one that’s higher quality than the stock SRAM one. You can still fit that one though when it’s time to replace
  • 1 0
 yep , my dream bike , shame i have to pay duty/import taxes to ship to EU Frown
  • 2 0
 No classical side photo??
  • 2 0
 Deadly!
  • 1 0
 Nice.
  • 1 1
 So glad I got my Megatower before it's turned into a high pivot mixer.....
