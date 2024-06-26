Knolly Bikes Announces New Warden 170 MX

PRESS RELEASE: Knolly Bikes
We are kicking off the year with a bang, with our 3rd bike release in 2024. The NEW Warden
gets refreshed with freeride focused geometry
and added travel.
Designed for tech Enduro and freeride lines, the Warden returns as a dedicated MX model
featuring 170mm
of travel. We took everything that was great about the previous gen Warden, and made it look better
, increased the travel
, and included an S1/XS size option
because they know short queens/kings want a big travel bike too.
Similar to all of our recent releases, the Warden boasts the highly praised updated straight top tube design
, is kitted out with Enduro bearings
on all pivots, and features a unified rocker link
to stiffen up the rear end.
And with the renowned Knolly patented Fourby4 suspension
, the Warden tackles tech singletrack with loads of traction
and commands confidence on the downs
. This freeride focused model serves as your one bike quiver for all-mountain post-work laps or big bike park days. Priced from $5199 USD / $6899 CAD
.MODEL HIGHLIGHTS
-Fork: 170mm
-Rear travel: 170mm
-Wheels: Mullet
-Fits most 200mm droppers to the collar on size S2/small
-Able to fit most 220mm+ droppers on S3/MD and larger frames
-Freeride and Enduro focused MX bike (also dual 27.5 compatible)
-Kinematics tailored for downhill performance and traction
-Generation 6 Fourby4 Suspension design
-Straight top tube - better standover and improved aesthetics
-Unified monoblock rocker link - increases rigidity and lessens lateral stresses on shock mount
-30mm lower shock mount - can work with roller bearing shock hardware
-Enduro brand bearings
in all pivots points
-Flat tooling bearing locations - makes bearing service removal and installation easier
-Size specific chainstays - better balanced bike and better fit for short and tall riders
-UDH compatibility with a Knolly specific CNC'd aluminum hanger
-Mounts for tools (under the top tube)
-Post mount 180mm rear brake mounts
-157Trail rear end spacing brings improved rear end stability and chainlineSIZES:
S1 (X-Small) / S2 (Small) / S3 (Medium) / S4 (Large) / S5 (X-Large)COLOURS:
Blueberry, Orange Black Fade, Defender Green, RAW
See knollybikes.com
or a local Knolly dealer for more detailsMORE INFO: knollybikes.com
PHOTO CREDIT: Tristan Deggan, Michelle Pittam, Hiroto Takagi.
RIDERS: Sergi Massot, Bella Roeleveld
