Knolly Bikes Suing Intense for Alleged Patent Infringement

Dec 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Knolly is suing Intense for an alleged patent infringement of a rear suspension design, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports.

The suit was filed on Monday as 'Knolly Bikes Inc. v. Intense Cycles, Inc.' at California Central District Court with case number '5:20-cv-02571'. Knolly is alleging that Intense has infringed on the patent US 10,363,988 granted to Knolly CEO Noel Buckley that was filed in 2014 and granted in 2019.

This patent describes a rear suspension system with at least four inches of travel and a seat tube that can accommodate a dropper seat post with at least four inches of travel. The patent also states that the seat tube intersects the downtube above the bottom bracket at an angle between 50° and 75° relative to the horizontal.

The suit claims that six of Intense's models infringe on this patent - the Tracer, the Carbine, the Tazer e-bike, the Primer 29, Primer S and Primer 27.5 - and that Knolly believes and has information that Intense has examined Knolly's bikes that use the technology.

Knolly is asking for a jury trial and to be awarded damages and attorney fees. We have reached out to both parties for comment and will update this article when we hear more.

