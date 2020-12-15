Knolly Bikes Suing Intense for Alleged Patent Infringement

Knolly is suing Intense for an alleged patent infringement of a rear suspension design, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports
.
The suit was filed on Monday as 'Knolly Bikes Inc. v. Intense Cycles, Inc.' at California Central District Court with case number '5:20-cv-02571'. Knolly is alleging that Intense has infringed on the patent US 10,363,988
granted to Knolly CEO Noel Buckley that was filed in 2014 and granted in 2019.
This patent describes a rear suspension system with at least four inches of travel and a seat tube that can accommodate a dropper seat post with at least four inches of travel. The patent also states that the seat tube intersects the downtube above the bottom bracket at an angle between 50° and 75° relative to the horizontal.
The suit claims that six of Intense's models infringe on this patent - the Tracer, the Carbine, the Tazer e-bike, the Primer 29, Primer S and Primer 27.5 - and that Knolly believes and has information that Intense has examined Knolly's bikes that use the technology.
Knolly is asking for a jury trial and to be awarded damages and attorney fees. We have reached out to both parties for comment and will update this article when we hear more.
0 Comments
Post a Comment