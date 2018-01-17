"Knolly Moves Entire Lineup to 157mm Spacing".

Knolly isn't the first bike brand to question whether Boost 148 was the best approach to stiffening wheels and improving tire clearance. Like Pivot, Knolly contends that going with 157-millimeter spacing offers up even more potential for designers (though Knolly are calling their take on it "157TRAIL" (as opposed to Pivot's piss-taking "Super Boost Plus 157"). The bike industry is never in short supply of new names... — Vernon Felton





We don’t buy into hype - we design bikes that have amazing ride qualities and our focus is on no-compromise high end product — Noel Buckley, Knolly CEO



Let’s face it, the appetite for another “industry standard” is at an all-time low.



For the past few years we have witnessed larger forces in the bike industry push what they call advancements onto the market but sometimes it is the smaller companies, the ones with engineers at the heart of them that create a product that offers something more substantial.



But before we go forward, let’s look back a few years. When Boost 148 was launched, we chose to remain on the sidelines because we were not convinced it was right. At Knolly our design philosophy demands that any performance feature change needs to be supported by a valid engineering position and proven rider performance benefits. And we think we were right to wait. Boost was designed to help fix a problem with 29er wheelsets and it was marketed as "a huge improvement in stiffness". When in actual fact it was simply the widest possible hub width that could be implemented while maintaining normal Q-factors of existing 2 x 10 speed drivetrains and it was limited by certain suspension designs rear stays. Boost 148 was then adopted as a solution by the "plus size" tire community because it gave another 3mm of tire clearance per side. Unfortunately, it did not solve all the tire size issues, and it resulted in unfavourable geometry when switching between 27.5” and 29” tires.



After creating a list of “must have” features to ensure our new line up of bikes can do everything we want, we decided that the only option is to move our entire lineup to the existing 12 x 157 rear spacing. We are calling it 157TRAIL because our Four by 4 suspension allows us to use the wide flange 157 hubs with 73mm BB shells on all our new trail models. The first models to launch will be the upcoming Fugitive 120mm travel 29er and Fugitive 135mm travel 29er. We made this choice because our design priorities are rooted in rider functionality, not in industry trends or marketing.





We have significant experience running trailbike drivetrains on wide chain-lines. We don’t claim to be the first to bring this back to the market, but our “Trail” version of the 157 spacing allows us to achieve incredible design innovations in our new 2018 frames. We only incorporate design changes when there are legitimate benefits to the ride experience.



If the current wave of 1x drive-train technology existed, the wider spacing revolution would have skipped right over 148mm and landed on 157mm. By using 157TRAIL, our new bikes give consumers the widest range of features possible. — Noel Buckley, Knolly CEO



So why 157?



TIRE SIZE : 157TRAIL allows us to eliminate tire width and focus on tire diameter. Riders can pick their wheel and tire combination based on intended purpose: be it a razor-sharp handling rocket ship, or a rock crawling monster truck (or anywhere between). The Fugitive is built around 29” wheels but it can also run 27.5” x 3.0” wheels/tires without compromise to the BB height.





The Fugitive with 29" wheels and 2.25 tire The Fugitive with 29" wheels and 2.25 tire





The Fugitive with 27.5" x 3.0" wheels / tires The Fugitive with 27.5" x 3.0" wheels / tires







Q-FACTOR : 157mm hub spacing can be implemented using a flipped chain ring to maintain existing Q factors on XC / lightweight cranksets such as XTR, XO1 and Race Face Next SL.





Our new Fugitive can easily run one of the narrowest Q factor cranks on the market: the Raceface Next SL. Our new Fugitive can easily run one of the narrowest Q factor cranks on the market: the Raceface Next SL.







STIFFNESS : 157mm has a massive increase in stiffness over 142mm and even Boost 148. In fact, the increase in stiffness between 142mm and 157mm is almost three times of that between 142mm to 148mm Boost.







TIRE CLEARANCE : 157TRAIL provides the most options for tire size across all models. All Knolly 157TRAIL frames will easily clear tire widths up to 3.25".





Fugitive model shown with 29x2.6" tire illustrates the massive tire clearance on our new frames. Fugitive model shown with 29x2.6" tire illustrates the massive tire clearance on our new frames.





FRAME CLEARANCE: We have re-designed the entire rear-end area to keep things as tight as possible. The 157TRAIL spacing increases rear axle width by 15mm (7.5mm per side), and yet heel clearance of our new designs has only moved outward by 1.5mm per side! Our new 157TRAIL rear-end remains the same or in some cases narrower than existing Boost 148 bikes currently on the market.





Current model rear spacing (BLUE) compared to the Fugitive shows how the rear stays are only slightly wider and that we can continue to run a 73mm wide threaded BB shell. The new downtube cross section is also significantly larger for greater stiffness and BB support. Current model rear spacing (BLUE) compared to the Fugitive shows how the rear stays are only slightly wider and that we can continue to run a 73mm wide threaded BB shell. The new downtube cross section is also significantly larger for greater stiffness and BB support.





CHAINSTAY LENGTH : Due to our Four By 4 Linkage and Konlly’s forward mounted seat tube we do not need to extend chainstay lengths to accommodate larger wheel sizes, including standard sized 29" tires and high volume 27.5 Plus tires. Four By 4 also allows us to use 73mm bottom brackets shells and is front derailleur compatible.





The Fugitive 29er sports 430.5mm / 16.95" chainstays. BB height in slack is 325.5mm / 12.8". Our forward mounted seat tube conveniently leaves enough space to store a spare tube and CO2 cartridge. The Fugitive 29er sports 430.5mm / 16.95" chainstays. BB height in slack is 325.5mm / 12.8". Our forward mounted seat tube conveniently leaves enough space to store a spare tube and CO2 cartridge.







CHAINRING SIZE : Chainring clearance remains huge: at 36T for 29" models and 38T for 27.5" models







• Frame shown with 38 tooth front chainring. (36t max on the 29er)

• 2x drivetrains are still an option for those who don't want to give up their front derailleur.

• E-type standard is maintained for easy mounting of upper chain guides.



COMPATABILITY CHECK LIST:

• 29” wheels up to 2.6” tires.

• 27.5” wheels up to 3.2” tires.

• Adjustable geometry.

• Fits wide rims & wide tires (or narrow rims and narrow tires if that is how you roll).

• Multiple shock stroke length options on same frame.

• Front derailleur.

• 12mm axle compatible with existing and upcoming freehubs and cassettes.

• ISCG 05 Chainguide.

• 26t-36t chainring sizes.

• Threaded bottom bracket.

• LIFETIME warranty.

• Buy online and still support IBD’s

• Company does NOT make E-bikes.





