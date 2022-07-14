Knolly Shows Off Prototypes for Future Bikes - Eurobike 2022

A surprise among the halls of Messe Frankfurt was several new prototype bikes from Knolly.
Knolly stressed that these are very early developments, but everything on show is a work in progress towards the next generation of Knolly's bikes. We were told that Knolly is very aware of its divisive looks and part of this project is to keep the unique style of its bike, but make them more widely accepted. Alongside a slight change in design, Knolly is looking to add more features and adjustability to the range of bikes. Fugitive
The Fugitive is among the bikes getting an upgrade in the future, and Knolly is currently planning two different models. The first will be a version with 125mm of rear travel and 140mm up front. There will also be a slightly longer travel version that will see a bump to 138mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork.
Chilcotin
Next up is the Chilcotin that we just reviewed the current 151
model. The update keeps 29" wheels and Knolly will continue with the two models with a 151 and 167 option for riders. The 151 will use a 160mm fork and the 167 uses 170mm of front suspension.
Endorphin
Finally, Knolly was showing off its 27.5" Endorphin trail bike with 135mm of rear travel and 150mm up front. Interestingly, when this bike eventually launches it will now have an XS size but will only go up to an L. When designing the bike and especially the XS a goal was to make sure a longer travel dropper can fit, we were told the aim is to have a 170mm post fit into the XS size. The possibility is also there to make this bike into a mullet with a shorter travel fork.
Knolly has plans to also update the Warden when the new range of bikes launches in the future, but again we were told that we shouldn't expect to see these bikes launch for quite a while.
