Knolly Withdraws Patent Infringement Suit Against Intense

Knolly has withdrawn its suit for an alleged patent infringement of a rear suspension design, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports
.
The original suit, filed in December last year,
alleged that six Intense bikes (the Tracer, the Carbine, the Tazer e-bike, the Primer 29, Primer S and Primer 27.5) infringed on patent US 10,363,988
granted to Knolly CEO Noel Buckley that was filed in 2014 and granted in 2019. This patent describes a rear suspension system with at least four inches of travel and a seat tube that can accommodate a dropper seat post with at least four inches of travel. The patent also states that the seat tube intersects the downtube above the bottom bracket at an angle between 50° and 75° relative to the horizontal.
B.R.A.I.N reports that Knolly's attorneys told the district judge that both sides agreed to dismiss all claims and counterclaims and that Knolly and Intense would be paying their own legal fees.
Intense released a statement following the news that said, "The issue was quickly resolved when Intense submitted prior art, chassis samples and media coverage dating back to the 1990s. Intense has been a leading innovator in both suspension and chassis design for nearly 30 years, and we are happy to have this matter put to rest."
Knolly has been approached for comment and we will update this story if we receive one.
