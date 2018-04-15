RACING

Know Your Roots: iXS European DH Cup #1 Maribor – Photo Epic and Video

Apr 15, 2018
by Racement  

The rooty and rough woods needed continuous focus
KNOW
YOUR
ROOTS

The 2018 downhill season finally arrived and kicked off with the first round of the iXS European DH Cup at the legendary venue of Maribor. The Maribor track is always a hit with riders, and a lot of big teams made their way to Slovenia for final adjustments and to get into racing mode. After some heavy rainfall on Thursday the sky cleared during Friday's training and the slippery course got faster and faster. For some riders, like Brook Macdonald, who raced his first World Cup in here, Maribor is quite a place to remember. The opening round of the series provided great action and high level racing.

The legendary track in Maribor was the opening venue of the iXS European DH Cup and provided all time conditions and a rough track
The legendary track in Maribor was the opening venue of the iXS European DH Cup and provided all time conditions and a rough track

There were some fresh man-made sections with some massive jumps
There were some fresh man-made sections with massive jumps.

Quite a few world cup teams came out to Maribor to get the first one out of the way and to be in rythm for Losinj
Quite a few World Cup teams came out to Maribor to get the first one out of the way and to be in rhythm for Losinj.

Commencal sent out the whole team to race in Maribor
Commencal sent out the whole team to race in Maribor.

Myriam Nicole came fresh from riding in Portugal and proved she is in racing mood
Myriam Nicole came fresh from riding in Portugal and proved she is in racing mood.

Mick Hannah had some fast lines but took a handful of smaller crashes and bruised his thighs
Mick Hannah had some fast lines but took a handful of smaller crashes and bruised his thighs.

Jure Zabjek injured his wrist and did not race but tested a wrist brace to might be able to race the upcoming world cup though
Jure Zabjek injured his wrist and did not race but tested a wrist brace, and might be able to race the upcoming World Cup.

Max Hartenstern who is comming from his third place at junior world champs has to prove himself from now on in the elite class
Max Hartenstern, who placed third place at Junior World Champs, has to prove himself from now on in the elite class

Mark Wallace railing turns
Mark Wallace railing turns.

Noel Niederberger making the most out of the new jumps section at the bottom of the track
Noel Niederberger making the most out of the new jump section at the bottom of the track.

Simon Chapelet from the Polygon UR Development team dominated the U17 male category
Simon Chapelet from the Polygon UR Development team dominated the U17 male category.

Vali Hoell showed some great runs and nailed it in her final run which would have landed her in third place in the elite women category
Vali Hoell showed some great runs and nailed it in her final run which would have landed her in third place in the elite women's category.

Final turn action with Vali Hoell
Final turn action with Vali Hoell.

Henry Kerr did several runs following Phil Atwill what might have gave him the lines to take second in the U19 male category
Henry Kerr did several runs following Phil Atwill, which might have helped give him the lines he needed to take second in the U19 male category.

Junior rider Kye A hern of the Canyon Factory Racing team had a stellar final run to win the U19 category with a run which would have put him into 4th in the elite class
Junior rider Kye A'hern of the Canyon Factory Racing team had a stellar final run to win the U19 category with a run which would have put him into 4th in the elite class.

Thibaut Daprela blew his tire of the rim
Thibaut Daprela blew his tire of the rim.

The fresh crowned European Champ Monika Hrastnik took an excellent third place
The fresh crowned European Champ Monika Hrastnik took an excellent third place.

Tracey Hannah was just 0.6 off the winning pace and had to settle for second behind Myriam Nicole
Tracey Hannah was just 0.6 off the winning pace and had to settle for second behind Myriam Nicole.

Smooth and fast was the key for Myriam Nicole who took the win in Maribor
Smooth and fast was the key for Myriam Nicole who took the win in Maribor.

Collecting the last few air miles before sprinting towards the line
Collecting the last few air miles before sprinting towards the line.

A proper step down led the riders into the finish arena
A proper step down led the riders into the finish arena.

Mike Jones sprinting into 12th place
Mike Jones sprinting into 12th place.

Troy Brosnan seems to enjoy the ride more than ever and showed great speed but got unlucky with a mechanical in the finals
Troy Brosnan seems to enjoy the ride more than ever and showed great speed but got unlucky with a mechanical during finals.

Brendan Fairclough was on fire this weekend but missed out the podium by just a few tenths
Brendan Fairclough was on fire this weekend but missed out the podium by just a few tenths.

Andreas Kolben wasn t just here for the whips
Andreas Kolben wasn't just here for the whips.

The fresh and loamy track in Maribor was the perfect playground for Phil Atwill
The fresh and loamy track in Maribor was the perfect playground for Phil Atwill.

Remi Thirion took home eight place
Remi Thirion took home eight place.

Brook McDonald was not afraid of going big on his new bike what was rewarded with a solid third place finish
Brook Macdonald was not afraid of going big on his new bike, and was rewarded with a solid third place finish.

Just like the last few riders Amaury Pierron got some rain at the top but still battled for the win taking second
Just like the last few riders Amaury Pierron got some rain at the top but still battled for the win, taking second.

Laurie Greenland was the man of the day and took the win in a stacked field of racers
Laurie Greenland was the man of the day and took the win in a stacked field of racers.

Old team mates reunited and celebrating the geat results
Old team mates reunited and celebrating the great results.

11th might be a little bit disappointing but is surely no major set back for Troy Brosnan
11th might be a little bit disappointing but is surely no major set back for Troy Brosnan.

Podium Masters with Dominik Dierich Fabrizio Dragoni and Billy Caroli
Podium Masters with Dominik Dierich, Fabrizio Dragoni and Billy Caroli

Podium U17 female with Viktoria Genova and Siel van der Van
Podium U17 female with Viktoria Genova and Siel van der Van

Podium U17 male with Blake Ross Simon Chapelet and Chris Cumming
Podium U17 male with Blake Ross, Simon Chapelet and Chris Cumming

Podium U19 female with Lisa Gava Vali Hoell and Ottilia Jones
Podium U19 female with Lisa Gava, Vali Hoell and Ottilia Jones

Podium U19 male with Henry Kerr Kye A hern and Stefano Introzzi
Podium U19 male with Henry Kerr, Kye A'hern and Stefano Introzzi

Podium elite women with Tracey Hannah Myriam Nicole and Monika Hrastnik
Podium elite women with Tracey Hannah, Myriam Nicole and Monika Hrastnik

Podium elite men with Amaury Pierron Laurie Greenland and Brook McDonald
Podium elite men with Amaury Pierron, Laurie Greenland and Brook Macdonald

iXS RuffStyle #1 Maribor

by Racement
Views: 399    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




Must Read This Week
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
67816 views
Yeti's New SB100 Doesn't Fit The Mold - First Look
66124 views
Danny MacAskill & Claudio Caluori's Home of Trails - Video
66008 views
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Nukeproof Mega 290
51624 views
Marzocchi's New Bomber Z1 Fork - First Ride
49631 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
48571 views
What the Heck is a Down-Country Bike? - Opinion
47681 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
38790 views

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Yeah Brendog. New Gambler, new season. Looking forward to some great results.
  • + 1
 Best time of year, kicks off in a few days-this was a great warm up!
  • + 1
 Might be a few people making some changes to their fantasy league.
  • + 1
 Was there, was great!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034510
Mobile Version of Website