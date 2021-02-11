Kogel Releases CNC-Machined Crankset Preload Adjuster

Kogel, known for making high-quality ceramic bearings, has released a CNC-machined crankset preload ring option for SRAM DUB and 30 mm spindles.
The preload ring is equal parts function and fashion, aiming to provide some peace of mind with an aluminum ring and titanium bolt that won’t strip or break while appealing to the color coordinators among us by offering to replace the standard plastic with something anodized and pretty.
Kogel is not the first to recognize that a rider who spent their whole paycheck on a crankset might prefer not to have said crankset accompanied by a plastic ring. Cane Creek snuck a very similar product into the market in 2018 that was somewhat overshadowed by the accompanying eeWings crankset. And although both the Kogel and Cane Creek preload rings are available in five colors, Kogel outdid Cane Creek by just a hair by making the Ti bolt color customizable too. The two companies' offerings retail for essentially the same price.
The Kogel preload ring is available now on kogel.cc
for $29.00 USD.
7 Comments
Post a Comment