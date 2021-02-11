Kogel Releases CNC-Machined Crankset Preload Adjuster

Feb 11, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Kogel, known for making high-quality ceramic bearings, has released a CNC-machined crankset preload ring option for SRAM DUB and 30 mm spindles.

The preload ring is equal parts function and fashion, aiming to provide some peace of mind with an aluminum ring and titanium bolt that won’t strip or break while appealing to the color coordinators among us by offering to replace the standard plastic with something anodized and pretty.

Kogel is not the first to recognize that a rider who spent their whole paycheck on a crankset might prefer not to have said crankset accompanied by a plastic ring. Cane Creek snuck a very similar product into the market in 2018 that was somewhat overshadowed by the accompanying eeWings crankset. And although both the Kogel and Cane Creek preload rings are available in five colors, Kogel outdid Cane Creek by just a hair by making the Ti bolt color customizable too. The two companies' offerings retail for essentially the same price.

The Kogel preload ring is available now on kogel.cc for $29.00 USD.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


Must Read This Week
Dangerholm's Back With Another Wild Build - The Hyper Spark Project
74419 views
Review: 5 Indoor Cycling Trainers Ridden & Rated
58959 views
Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021
54703 views
Slack Randoms: Universal Grip Heaters, Viral Tattoos & Chaotic Council Meetings
49139 views
Review: Kavenz VHP 16 - The Traction Master
48156 views
Specialized UK Headquarters Gutted by Fire
44011 views
Video: Brendan Fairclough Tries To Jump Over His House
42831 views
Mondraker Announces Integrated 'MIND' Telemetry System on Flagship Models
39849 views

7 Comments

  • 10 0
 What's wrong with the shitty, cheap almost pre-stripped one that came with my $500 @raceface cranks?
  • 3 0
 Thank you for acknowledging the nearly identical Cane Creek product while highlighting what sets this apart. I wish every article had that.
  • 4 0
 On time for Valentine's day.
  • 2 0
 Just what the dentist ordered
  • 2 0
 cool.
  • 1 0
 JUST replaced a stripped one a month ago...with another plastic one ????
  • 1 0
 Finally a solution to an actual problem.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.008190
Mobile Version of Website