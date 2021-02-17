Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399

Feb 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Oversized pulley cages have become common in road cycling on pro and amateur bikes alike in the last five years. They are offered for curly-barred bikes by everyone from Ceramic Speed to Muc Off but haven't become a popular choice for mountain bikers just yet. Hoping to change all that is Kogel, who are bringing their Kolossos cage to SRAM's Eagle ecosystem.

So, why go supersize? Well, the theory is that larger pulley wheels mean the chain has to articulate less therefore reducing unwanted drag. Larger jockey wheels also have a lower rotational speed at the same chain speed, which in turn means less drag in the bearings. These small amounts of drag in the drivetrain probably aren't a huge worry for most mountain bikers but for XC racers and long-distance riders, those little bits of resistance are worth reducing wherever possible.


The current SRAM Eagle derailleurs use 12T top and 14T bottom jockey wheels but the Kolossos increases that to 14T top and 19T bottom. This, combined with ABEC 5 Kogel bearings with silicon nitride ceramic balls, is claimed to translate to a 2.5 normalised watt saving over a standard Eagle set up.

The cages are made from 7075 aluminium in El Paso Texas and Kogel claims their assembly "provides maximum strength and stiffness, improved shifting efficiency, precise shifting and improved chain retention". The cage length is the same as an Eagle set up so ground clearance remains unchanged and there is no need to resize your chain. The Kolossos plus the anchor bolt weighs 87 grams, a 9-gram penalty over SRAM's own system.


The Kogel Kolossos cage is compatible with the mechanical and electronic versions of SRAM Eagle, specifically with the following models: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS, SRAM XX1 Eagle, SRAM X01 Eagle AXS, SRAM X01 Eagle and GX Eagle. The cage comes in gold, black and red while the pulleys and bolts are available in black, red, gold, silver and blue. The Kolossos is available now for $399. More info, here.

83 Comments

  • 119 0
 holy smokes yeah reduces drag by lightening your wallet...
  • 2 0
 Lets not forget the 3D printed titanium, ceramic bearing hanger you can get from Ceramic Speed - $1,700 US.

CS doesn't have an AXS/Eagle or Shimano 12s one yet but they do have the non-titanium wheeled one for $550 USD.

I'd argue the Kogel ones look cooler though.
  • 72 0
 imagine smashing that off on the first ride
  • 4 0
 And it's going to get smashed off because its fcuk!ng massive.
  • 40 2
 ebike compatible? Hahahahah!
  • 21 1
 i got 45 seconds longer range!! YAY!
  • 13 1
 @henryz4: Thats what she/he said!
  • 2 1
 @noplacelikeloam: Only comes in blue color!
  • 35 1
 F%$k off already with this crap.

All my years as a mechanic(12) and these things are always a pain in the ass.
Customers always expect more then the stupid donk pulleys provide.
Shifting goes out the window as well.

Stick with the stock set ups kids. Shimano and sram spend lots of money and time making things work properly.

The aftermarket pulley guys are all about bling and 2watts. They care less about the shift quality. Seriously 2 watts means f$%k all on mountain bikes
  • 27 0
 wait wait wait i'm looking at this all wrong... if 1 usd bill weights .365 of a gram you ACTULLY save 135.635 extra grams... why are they not marketing this ?
  • 2 0
 well, you have to subtract 9 grams off that 135 the because even at $399 they somehow couldn't make it lighter than the cage you're replacing.
  • 8 0
 Honestly surprised nobody has clarified that you could just use a larger amount bill at the same weight. Maybe, just maybe PB'ers have figured out humor.
  • 17 0
 Man and here I thought that the MTB world would set me free from the rampant snake oil of the audiophile industry but boy was I wrong. Pretty soon we going to start seeing diamond coated shift cables with crystals that will save 10 watts.
  • 1 0
 Why not rubin self lubricated mechanism like watches? That's something will definitely happen.. remember to apply for the patent man!
  • 3 0
 Cable risers to reduce harmonics/dielectric interference Wink
  • 1 0
 Frankly this stuff looks reasonable compared to the Axxios stickers. Honestly this industry thrives on loose purse strings. Your average rider has been lead to truly believe they need a four thousand dollar plastic frame with electronic shifting and specially formulated bespoke chain lube. Its fucking ridiculous.
  • 18 0
 Any word on compatibility with NX?
  • 7 0
 I'll buy a beer for the first person who puts one of these on an SX Eagle derailleur
  • 12 0
 When jockey wheels start pushing towards the size of your single ring, run, don’t walk, run away.
  • 20 0
 If you are running a 14t front ring you should probably just go back to hiking
  • 6 0
 @Tr011: Some dj bikes use 23t ring, not far off the 19t of this haha
  • 4 0
 @Joebohobo: trials bikes often run an 18t up front and Middleburn even made a 16t sprocket at one point! Razz
  • 13 0
 I have always wanted a pair of silicon nitride ceramic balls
  • 16 7
 *Voice of reason to Yeti-owner thinking of this purchase* --- You'll still get dropped no matter how much you spend on your bike.
  • 10 1
 Might be better for $/watt saved to hire someone to lube and clean your chain before every ride
  • 7 0
 Just bought this along with a full axs derailleur setup and I smashed it on a rock on the very first ride. Now what?

Kidding. I actually had that as a dream. Or was it a nightmare?
  • 9 0
 This feels like it should be like $150 max.
  • 8 0
 Since it’s DH week, will they be offered in 7 speed?
  • 7 2
 I for one am always intrigued by seeing the latest niche high-end product..No I can't afford it...But yes I can appreciate the craftsmanship and understand the price tag.
  • 4 1
 Save 2 watts...like that matters at any level...the irony is you save 2 watts in drivetrain friction but add more overall mass in a longer steel chain and additionally more unsprung mass making other areas inefficient instead. $400 could get you a gym membership for a year in some places, you 'd have a lot more than 2 watts to gain then.
  • 1 0
 Not defending the product, even this avid XC racer thinks it’s nuts, but it does specifically state no changes in chain length are necessary, and the weight “penalty” is 9 grams total.
  • 3 0
 I like how the bike industry is often 100% marketing and 0% science. You can't claim to save 2.5 watts without mentioning the conditions in which you tested your system. Like 2.5 watts of 250 watts (which is higher than most amateur cyclist can sustain for a long time) is only a 1% gain in efficiency. 2.5 watts of a 1000 watts is only 0.25 %. I would also guess that the faster you spin, the greater the gains. So what is the rpm tested? Since most mtbers have their highest power output during climbs at low rpm (60-70), are there measurable gains to be made (if so, how much and please specify a gain in % of efficiency)? I tried to find this information on the Kogel website (and please correct me if you find it) and the only info that I found is that they trusted the claims of some guy who measured 2.4 watts on a different cage-pulley system (still not mentioning the condition of the test). So basically, you sell a product, which you haven't tested, based on the tests of another guy who tested a different cage-pulley system... Good job marketing!
  • 2 0
 If they marketed only for the bling, I would just laught off. But this is unicorn piss wattage. There is no way in hell or heaven two tensioning pulleys could draw more than 1w, especially with bearings and low as aspargus tension. Don't even get me started on ceramic bearings.
  • 1 0
 "So, why go supersize? Well, the theory is that larger pulley wheels mean the chain has to articulate less therefore reducing unwanted drag. Larger jockey wheels also have a lower rotational speed at the same chain speed, which in turn means less drag in the bearings."

This smells a lot like bullshit to me.
All I see is a drivetrain that is probably gonna shift crap. And you will have to add a couple of links to the chain that totally won't increase chain slap and other chain issues.
  • 1 0
 People, people, people! You are looking at this all wrong! They look massive now but when the new standard of 200mm super duper boost is adopted to spin our new industry standard 53" penny farthing wheels they will look tiny! $399 to future proof my drivetrain? Sign me up!
  • 5 1
 I still don't even understand why thesis $400
  • 1 1
 What do you think it should cost?
  • 1 0
 Especially when you can buy oversized ceramic jockey wheels for $150 and get 85% of the benefit of this thing.
  • 1 1
 @badbadleroybrown: www.garbaruk.com/rear-derailleur-pulleys-for-sram-ceramic-bearings.html?category=16

These look nice
  • 2 0
 @radrider: I don't know what it should cost, but it shouldn't cost 10% of an entire mountain bike. Hell, it shouldn't cost 4% of a $10k dentist build. It's literally not even a full derailleur. It's just the cage.
  • 1 1
 @rodponton: Where else are you going to improve the efficiency of a maxed out bike? What do you think it costs to produce such a highly precision cnc'd piece of kit? Who else is making a long arm hanger that competes with this quality? Do you compare a Rolex to a a Timex?
  • 2 0
 2.5watts for $400, not even 25watts would be worth that price, plus it looks like something you'd see on a circus bike that a clown would ride.
  • 2 0
 Any gains will be immediately lost as soon as you get mud all over it. Might work in road world but struggling to see the benefit offroad.
  • 3 0
 I just wish SRAM sold full (inner & outer) replacement cages... at a reasonable price.
  • 2 0
 Hell NO! And by that, I will probably be revisiting this in a year or so and will likely buy it because I like pretty things. (I am my own worst enemy and I know it)
  • 2 0
 i cant think of anything less imaginative to try to make style points money than jockey wheels.
  • 3 0
 Heavier and more expensive? I'll take two.
  • 3 0
 This is one way for the XC crowd to do their kogels...
  • 3 0
 I'm sure everyone in the comments will be nice and intended buyers lol
  • 1 0
 Wow. That would make an "upgraded" sram xx1 the same cost a rockshox zeb. I will just wait for sram to do the same thing next year and save the money.
  • 1 0
 Why would Kogel pay Pinkbike to feature this when they know the comments section is going to be 90% s**t talk? Waste of marketing money...
  • 2 1
 Serious stuff, they're not playing games. All other drivetrain manufacturers will be in the shadow of the Kolossos.
  • 2 0
 Sure, if you have the money of a Persian prince
  • 2 0
 Hold on my popcorn is still popping!
  • 1 0
 If I'm going to spend $400 dollars on an aftermarket pulley, I'd at least expect its looks to stand out from the crowd. hehe
  • 3 1
 I do not want to be friends with anyone who buys this..
  • 2 0
 I too look forward to instantly destroying this 400 dollar part.
  • 2 0
 Roadies of the mtb world unite!!
  • 2 0
 I could buy a lot of beer with $399.
  • 1 0
 A beer belly saves about 6 watts at 45km/h. I go and invest my 399$ in this ????
  • 1 0
 Do they have a lifetime crash replacement policy? If not I will wait for the WeAreOne carbon cage.
  • 2 0
 There's a market for everything... i am sure some will enjoy it!
  • 1 0
 Wow, I can strengthen my pelvic floor and save 2.5 watts by doing Kogels? No brainer...
  • 1 0
 Saves 2.5 watts at what power output? A 400w sprint? That’s only 0.6% of the sprint. Look past the marketing lingo
  • 1 0
 its so odd looking its cool. 400$ bucks is insane though. actually curious to know if you'd feel a difference.
  • 1 0
 My balls add 6 watts so this $399 I'm about to spend will hopefully be a slight difference.
  • 1 0
 What makes Kogel thinks that they know more than SRAM or any other OEM manufacturers?
  • 2 1
 oh eff yes. I've been waiting for these to hit the MTB world.
  • 1 0
 Long term review in by the Wednesday Night Race Crew
  • 1 0
 Yeah well, I'll save 399$ for 2.5 watts, thank you.
  • 1 0
 why not saving 399$ for 2,5W?
  • 1 0
 Reduce the drag from your wallet
  • 1 0
 Those are the kind of gains you can't feel!
  • 1 0
 How long this thing stay on a trailbike?
  • 2 0
 haters gonna hate
  • 2 0
 The 90’s called...
  • 1 0
 Always wanted silicon nitride ceramic balls
  • 1 0
 Pick a pully size, be a d*%k about it...
  • 1 0
 Looks like a trail bike to me...

youtu.be/ZkQXv9tTRGc
  • 1 0
 2.5 watts is about 0.003 horsepower.
  • 1 0
 Aero drag penalty is probably more than 3 watts
  • 1 0
 I'm just glad they didn't go with "Kogel Kolossos Kage."
  • 1 0
 A fool and his money...

Post a Comment



