Christina Kollmann-Forstner Suspended By the UCI For Links to Doping Ring

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that it has notified the Austrian rider Christina Kollmann-Forstner of potential Anti-Doping Rule Violations (Use of Prohibited Method and Possession of Prohibited Method) based on information received from the law enforcement authorities of Austria in the context of the Operation Aderlass.



After review of all elements in its possession, the UCI has decided to provisionally suspend the rider with immediate effect pursuant to Article 7.9.3 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules.



Again, the UCI and the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF), the independent body mandated to define and lead the strategy on anti-doping testing and investigations in our sport, will continue to cooperate and assist all parties involved in the Aderlass investigation." — UCI

The UCI announced on Wednesday, May 29 that Austrian rider Christina Kollmann-Forstner has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect following potential Anti-Doping charges.Kollmann-Forstner, a former road racer but more recently competing in mountain bike events, came second behind Annika Langvad at last year's UCI MTB Marathon World Championships and has been notified by the UCI of a "potential Anti-Doping Rule violations." The suspension from the UCI came with the help of the Austrian law enforcement authorities and their long term investigation into doping.Kollmann-Forstner is the latest athlete linked to Operation Aderlass, a police investigation into blood doping. The operation has tracked a blood doping scheme since 2011 and led to the arrest of nine individuals in February of this year. On February 27, 2019, officials raided a doping laboratory and discovered blood bags, blood transfusions, a centrifuge and arrested a German physician who has ties with the former pro road racing team Gerolsteiner.In the announcement, the UCI stated that Kollmann-Forstner is being suspended under article 7.9.3 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules. This particular article describes "Provisional Suspension based on an Adverse Analytical Finding for Specified Substances, Contaminated Products, or for other Anti-Doping Rule Violations". For any potential anti-doping rule violation under these rules, the UCI can impose a "provisional suspension prior to analysis of the Rider’s B Sample (where applicable) or prior to a final hearing as described in Article 8."It is important to point out that the UCI has not yet sanctioned Kollmann-Forstner for her offences and it is not know how long the suspension will last for. A rider that is sanctioned by the UCI is given a time frame for their suspension from the sport whereas a rider provisionally suspended "cannot participate in any competition or activity until the adjudication of his or her case on the merits or the lifting of the provisional suspension by the UCI Anti-Doping Commission or the CAS."