Kona Announces 2020 Gravity & Endurance Teams

2020 is going to be another big year for Kona on the team front and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce you to our Gravity and Endurance teams for the upcoming 2020 season.
South Australian gravity pinner Connor Fearon
is back celebrating his 10th year as a pro rider with Kona. After finishing third at the Tasmanian round of the EWS last year, and securing the Australian National Enduro title, Connor is looking to build on his 2019 season and will be splitting his year between EWS and World Cup DH events. Connor will be tearing up the World Cup DH tracks on his Operator CR and piloting his Process 153 CR DL on to EWS Podiums.
21-year-old Jackson Frew
hails from Canberra in Australia and will be racing his second year as a pro for Kona in 2020. Jackson’s focus will be on a complete World Cup DH season but don’t be surprised to see him sneak in an EWS event or two.Miranda Miller
returns to the Kona Gravity team for her second full year of Enduro World Series racing. After a solid 2019 season, highlighted by a third place in Les Orres, France and a bronze medal at the Trophy of Nations, Miller finished her 2019 EWS in ninth place. Just like 2019 Miller will also be tackling the odd World Cup DH event too. Miranda is eager to build upon what she learned from her inaugural EWS season and take on the world’s fastest women.
Entering his fifth year as a professional rider for Kona and his third on the Gravity Team, Squamish, BC native, Rhys Verner
is looking forward to building on his strong finish in the 2019 Season. A bronze medal for Canada at the Trophy of Nations and some solid top 30 results saw Rhys finish the EWS season in 34th place.
Keeping it close to home is important for Kona, and Caleb Holonko
brings our program right back to its roots. Based on the North Shore of Vancouver, BC, Holonko carries on the freeride torch this season. Big hits, big mountains, and a big bag of tricks, Holonko is one to watch in the coming years.
For 2020 Anthony Poulson
will be returning to the Gravity Team, but not as a rider. Poulson played a strong support role to Connor, Rhys, and Miranda both in the pits and out on the trail during last year’s EWS season and along his trusty dadcam will be continuing that role in support of long time Kona Gravity Team Manager and mechanic Mathieu Dupelle
.
We’re incredibly excited for the 2020 season to get underway and watch the Kona Gravity Team crush it all over the world. Whether it be the EWS, World Cup DH or Crankworx, you can be sure to see Kona’s talented team giving it 100%
Thanks to our generous Gravity Team sponsors for 2020: RockShox, SRAM, Maxxis, Deity, ENVE, ODI, One Up, HT, Dharco, Giro, Chris King, Maxima Racing Oils, Five Ten, Cush Core, 100%, Genio, Fastrax, and Tork!
The Kona Adventure and Cyclocross Teams merge for 2020, forming the all-new Kona Endurance Team. From lung-busting gravel grinds, or mountain biking in places they’ve never heard of, to a full season of domestic ‘cross, gravel and marathon racing, they’re ready to dig in, ride hard, and capture all of the excitement that can be found on two wheels.
The Kona Endurance Team is made up of Kona veterans that know exactly what it takes to make the most of every adventure. Team ringleader Barry Wicks
is back with a full agenda of rides all across North America and the world, along with three-time 24hr World Champ Cory Wallace
. The dynamic ‘cross-dominating duo of Kerry Werner
and Rebecca Fahringer
will be joining the party in 2020.
Together the four riders make up a crew that is champing at the bit to push the limits of where bikes can go, how hard they can be ridden, and how much fun is actually possible while inflicting what seems to mere mortals like some sort of self-induced punishment.
Where will they travel? Only time will tell, but we get the feeling they’ll be crossing many a mountain pass, bikepacking to locations that seem impossible to reach, racing the races that scare most people, and leaving dusty contrails in their wakes as often as possible. If it sounds like a challenge, this crew is up for it.
Thanks to our always generous and supportive team sponsors for 2020: Shimano, Maxxis, Fox Racing Shox, Clif, Giro, 7Mesh, Astral, Stans, Lizard Skins, WTB, WD40 Bike, Eliel, Jublo, Tork, Taishan, Fastrax, FSA, Blackburn, KEdge, and 10 Barrel Brewing Co.
