Kona Announces All New 2019 Kona Big Honzo

Jul 25, 2018
by Kona Bikes  
Make Hard Easy - The All New Big Honzo

It all started 30 years ago with a hardtail. We think it’s fitting that we continue to innovate what a hardtail can be. The Honzo changed the game for modern hardtails when it came out. Over the years it’s been refined and tweaked. All of the things that you expect from the original Honzo have been preserved in the Big Honzo, with some added flexibility. The Big Honzo allows you to run up to a 27.5 x 3.0 or 2.6 x 29 tire, has 130mm of front suspension, and comes in 3 frame materials (carbon, aluminum or steel). This is the bike for people who demand a flexible setup for rallying their local trails one day and loading up for a multi-day bike packing trip the next. The original Honzo was ahead of its time. The Big Honzo has arrived just in time.

The Big Honzo MSRP is US $1699 / CAD $1899, the Big Honzo DL is US $2099 / CAD $2699, The Big Honzo ST is US $2399 / CAD $2999, the Big Honzo CR is US $2999 / CAD $3799 and the Big Honzo CR DL is US $3999 / CAD $4799. Find your local dealer on Konaworld.com.

The All New Big Honzo Tech

Big Honzo CR DL

2019 Big Honzo CR DL

The top of the heap. The Big Honzo carbon deluxe is our premium Big Honzo. Lighter than steel, more responsive than aluminum, the CR/DL gives a dialed ride feel and saves a little weight. The carbon Big Honzos are also the only Big Honzos with two bottle cage mounts. RockShox Pike RC, SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, and RockShox Reverb dropper post all come stock.

Big Honzo CR

2019 Big Honzo CR

Sporting the same carbon frame as the CR DL, the Big Honzo CR comes stock with a RockShox Revelation RC fork, SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain, SRAM Guide T brakes, and a RockShox Reverb dropper.

Big Honzo ST

2019 Big Honzo ST

We had to make one in steel. Long-praised for its ride feel and longevity, the steel Big Honzo brings together all of our favorite things about the Honzo lineup, including adjustable dropouts. The Big Honzo ST comes stock with a RockShox Revelation RC fork, SRAM NX drivetrain and Guide T Brakes, and a RockShox Reverb dropper.

Big Honzo DL

2019 Big Honzo DL

Want a Big Honzo but don’t need to spend the money on carbon, or don’t need the adjustable dropouts of the steel version? The Big Honzo DL hits the sweet spot in performance versus price. It comes stock with a RockShox Sektor RL fork, SRAM NX drivetrain, and a Trans-X dropper.

Big Honzo

2019 Big Honzo

With the same frame as the Big Honzo DL, the base level Big Honzo has a more economical build but still sports a RockShox Recon RL fork, SRAM NX drivetrain, and a Trans-X dropper post

Jake Hood rides the all new Kona Big Honzo

Jake Hood riding the Kona Big Honzo in Alexandra NZ

Jake Hood riding the Kona Big Honzo in Alexandra NZ

Jake Hood riding the Kona Big Honzo in Alexandra NZ

Jake Hood riding the Kona Big Honzo in Alexandra NZ


