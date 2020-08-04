Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153

Process X & Process X DL
Kona's Process X and Process X DL are the brand's answer to long days of riding with descending taking priority. Both models feature 162mm of travel paired with a 170mm fork, 29" wheels, and an aggressive geometry catering to the enduro/freeride crowd. There's also a flip-chip that allows the bike to run a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel.
The bike has a 63.5° head tube angle and a 78.2° seat tube angle for a size medium. Seat tubes are short to allow for longer travel dropper posts, with small and medium-size frames utilizing a 170mm dropper post while Large & Extra Large frames run a 200mm drop. All bikes fit a full-size water bottle and have internal cable routing along with a custom downtube protector to keep bikes from shuttle wear and tear and flush-mounted ISCG tabs for a chain guide.
Chainstay lengths can be adjusted to either 435mm or 450mm, which can make the bike either more nimble and playful or more stable and comfortable at higher speeds. Kona also believe this will help shorter and taller riders find a better balance and be able to run what is most appropriate to them with varying saddle heights and centers of gravity.
The Process X sells for $4,999 USD and the Process X DL sells for $6,999 USD.Process X GeometryProcess 153
The Process 153 is available in three different models- the DL 29, 29, and 27.5. For 2021, the bike is available in an aluminum platform with a frame that weighs 150g lighter than the previous aluminum models, according to Kona. Additionally, the seat tube allows for a deeper seatpost insertion compared to the prior 153 models.
The bike has updated geometry featuring a 64.5° head tube angle and the seat tube angle is 76.6°. Chainstays are 435mm. There is a new rocker link and kinematics are revised to keep the leverage curve similar to 134 models with around 13% progression from 30-95% of the bike's travel.
The Process 153 27.5 and 29 sell for $2,999 USD and the 153 DL 29 sells for $3,699 USD.
