Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153

Aug 4, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Kona Process 121
The Process X


Process X & Process X DL

Kona's Process X and Process X DL are the brand's answer to long days of riding with descending taking priority. Both models feature 162mm of travel paired with a 170mm fork, 29" wheels, and an aggressive geometry catering to the enduro/freeride crowd. There's also a flip-chip that allows the bike to run a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel.

The bike has a 63.5° head tube angle and a 78.2° seat tube angle for a size medium. Seat tubes are short to allow for longer travel dropper posts, with small and medium-size frames utilizing a 170mm dropper post while Large & Extra Large frames run a 200mm drop. All bikes fit a full-size water bottle and have internal cable routing along with a custom downtube protector to keep bikes from shuttle wear and tear and flush-mounted ISCG tabs for a chain guide.

Chainstay lengths can be adjusted to either 435mm or 450mm, which can make the bike either more nimble and playful or more stable and comfortable at higher speeds. Kona also believe this will help shorter and taller riders find a better balance and be able to run what is most appropriate to them with varying saddle heights and centers of gravity.

The Process X sells for $4,999 USD and the Process X DL sells for $6,999 USD.

Kona Process 121
Process X DL

Process X Geometry
Kona Process 121

Kona Process 121
Kona Process 121


Process 153

The Process 153 is available in three different models- the DL 29, 29, and 27.5. For 2021, the bike is available in an aluminum platform with a frame that weighs 150g lighter than the previous aluminum models, according to Kona. Additionally, the seat tube allows for a deeper seatpost insertion compared to the prior 153 models.

The bike has updated geometry featuring a 64.5° head tube angle and the seat tube angle is 76.6°. Chainstays are 435mm. There is a new rocker link and kinematics are revised to keep the leverage curve similar to 134 models with around 13% progression from 30-95% of the bike's travel.

The Process 153 27.5 and 29 sell for $2,999 USD and the 153 DL 29 sells for $3,699 USD.

Kona Process 121

Kona Process 121
Kona Process 121


For more information, visit konaworld.com. For additional images, check out the gallery here.

40 Comments

  • 17 1
 That's a sweet looking bike. They really nailed the shape on that carbon frame.
  • 1 1
 Yeah, looks really good. The basic model is pretty nicely spec’d too, mix of slx and xt. Kona’s 2021 seems to be pretty awesome with this and the new Honzo.
  • 10 1
 If companies arent going to vary chain stay lengths based on size (like Norco and a few others) than having 2 settings makes so much sense without the added cost to the companies of having 5 different chainstays. Really surprised more companies arent doing this. Also these seat tube lengths are getting way too short - at 5'7" I sit at the low end of their Medium sized recommendation (with a below average inseam) and I could still fit a 210mm dropper post with 20mm of exposed post. On the flip side, someone on an XL is probably going to want more than a 450mm seat tube as well.
  • 5 0
 You need clearance for your 300mm dropper bro!
  • 7 0
 Long droppers are the future. 6'2" here and 460mm seat tube plus 210mm dropping is spot on.
  • 1 0
 Yup. If I put my 185mm Revive down on either of my bikes it just looks like I'm running a 100mm dropper. So much post exposed...
  • 5 0
 Why would you not want to be able to run the longest possible dropper post? Meant for aggressive riding where you want the seat to be furthest out of the way as possible.
  • 1 0
 So it's exactly the same place as if it had a 20mm longer seat tube. What's the problem? It's not like you can only run droppers at full insertion, but you still get the benefit of lower stand over height and you could slam the seat even further if you were just hitting dh trails. I fail to see the downside until you get to the point of max extension and still not high enough, but for most droppers that's around 150mm up, you gotta be some bfg mofo if you need 810mm (150+210+450)of seat tube and probably need a much bigger bike overall. For most people there is pretty much zero downside.
  • 2 0
 @shiggyplop: Im honestly not sure I would even want to run a 210mm at my height - I use my seat to help corner. You don't see the top DH riders in the world riding with their seat slammed and they arguably are doing the most aggressive riding.

Additionally - I am at the low end of fitting a medium size and I could fit the longest available dropper with more than 20mm of exposed post. If getting the most drop per size is the reasoning then why not include a 200mm dropper that can be shimmed to desired height on a medium and up?
  • 1 0
 @Zaeius: that's literally backwards logic, and you know most droppers can stop anywhere, not just up or down? Why not have a shorter seat tube, a long dropper and I dunno, some way of moving it up or down to your desired height? Like a tube sliding in a tube, held in place by a collar with a bolt through.
  • 1 0
 As a 6'2" guy I had a process 167 which had a 420mm post and it was great, a 150mm dropper was running an inch lower than its minimum insertion mark, but that's fine, 450mm with a 200mm dropper is going to give people up to 6'6" easy enough seat post to get it high enough. I don't understand why people think the dropper collar needs to be within an inch of the top of the seat post, even minimum insertion is safe
Also even if you have 200mm drop you don't have to use it all.
  • 1 0
 @shiggyplop: I never have issues catching my saddle with a 185mm dropper, and with that dropper I have >100mm of post exposed. Less support for the dropper just means it sees more stress (the frame does, too). At some point it's not worth getting a longer dropper because:
(a) It's just adding clearance that you don't need
(b) It's extra weight (quite a bit, actually)
(c) The longer post is less durable than a shorter post (higher loads on the bushings when extended)
(d) It actually takes more time/energy to squat down further and stand back up when dropping the post (this is petty, but still makes a difference on trails where you actuate your post a lot)
  • 1 0
 @Zaeius: Yes, I run my saddle at 820mm full height. With a 450mm seat tube, that is a LOT of seat post exposed, long dropper or not.

These short seat tubes are getting pretty ridiculous. We need more large people working at bike companies.
  • 6 0
 Thats pretty rad! Super steep ST angle, slack HT angle, ability to run both wheel sizes, and adjust the chain stays for a plow machine or a poppy trail bike. I think I found my next bike! Thanks Kona!
  • 8 2
 3k for sx, 3.6k for nx, whatever happened to the Precept business strategy? Its hard to convince a friend to drop 3k on their first bike knowing its a fragile anchor
  • 5 0
 Agreed. I’m a so called Sram fan boy and SX is a pathetic joke. It belongs on 1k bikes not 3k bikes.
  • 2 0
 Wouldn't you rather they skimp on drivechain rather than anything else? Id happily ride it with deore drivechain if it meant they put more into suspension, wheels and brakes.
  • 7 0
 Shoulda made a ProcessX-AL!
  • 6 0
 Looks like Transition Patrol
  • 2 0
 They are just down the street!
  • 5 0
 Stinky and Stinky Dee-Lux*
  • 1 0
 This is getting ridiculous... claiming this bike has 78 sta, when you can see from the picture it is almost as slack as the 63,5 hta. Compare it to pole who actually run 78 sta - it might be the same at st height, but add in 200mm dropper and it's gonna vary by a few degrees. We've gotta figure a way to accurately compare sta bewteen bikes. Virtual sta tells virtually nothing on its own, actual sta still doesn't tell the whole story. At the very least, all companies should provide both virtual and actual sta.
  • 3 0
 Woulda been hyped to see SLX or deore on the 153s... Process X build looks dialed tho.
  • 1 0
 Deore crank, brakes and house brand cockpit for $7000 CAD? Not a GRIP 2 damper? Seems like a ripoff of a build kit for that price to me. Personally I'm super disappointed with Kona lately. Nice bikes, but their build kits don't reflect the price.
  • 3 0
 That DL paint job is gorgeous
  • 3 0
 so, why not process 162.. ?
  • 2 0
 Process X is a sick bike, so much carbon around the bb and bridge on the rear triangle, bet this thing is solid.
  • 1 0
 Flip chip for 650b rear on the X is VERY exciting. Here come the mullets....running a Mullet Sentinel with Cascade's LT link and it is absolutely amazing.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't it just last week we were pointing at Miller's bike with the longer chainstay? Glad Kona gives riders the option now, but why not on the 153 too?
Rad looking bike!
  • 1 0
 Seat tube angle are getting so steep and head angles so slack .in a couple of years they’re going to be In front of the stem
  • 1 0
 STA in the article does not match any of the numbers in the graph. and slacker STAs as frame gets bigger? weird.
  • 1 0
 There is no "real" difference between a 77.9 and 78.2 degree seattube angle. Plus its already a degree or more steeper than most everything else. So complaining it's different is one thing, but at least acknowledge 77.9 is plenty steep.
  • 2 0
 Well since it's virtual seat angle, aka bb to top of seat tube, it gets slacker as the seat tube gets longer. I expect the actual seat tube angle to be in high 60s. Might still be too slack for big people, and if it isn't, then smaller people might have problem of being too forward over pedals.
  • 3 1
 1999 Stab Deluxe called : he wants his bent DT back.
  • 1 0
 Waiting for the Hei Hei in AL
  • 1 0
 More importantly the new Honzo ESD dropped
  • 1 0
 It's a monster!
  • 3 3
 This process 153 is quite ugly...
  • 1 1
 It appears to be a session
  • 1 0
 It's a Patrol lol

