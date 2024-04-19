Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand

The parent company of Kona Bicycles has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer with a history of "improving profitability and operational efficiencies." They've also reiterated a desire to sell Kona in order to "direct its resources toward investment in its key water sports businesses."
, announced in a press release
yesterday (April 18th) that Rob Otto has joined the company's executive management team as the chief financial officer (CFO). The news comes after Kona left the Sea Otter trade show under strange circumstances
and staff were reportedly told to expect a town hall meeting yesterday, April 18th. We understand this news is part of what was shared at the town hall.
|We are extremely excited to welcome Rob Otto to the Kent team. He is an experienced leader who will help guide Kent as we actively pursue new opportunities.— Kent Executive Chairman Lee Belitsky
In its press release Kent Outdoors states Rob Otto has "an exemplary track record in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space of improving profitability and operational efficiencies along with managing integrations, Otto brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Kent team and portfolio of brands." In a further state the release shares that Otto has previously been recognised for "his ability to rapidly interpret complex situations" and "business solutions that spur growth and improve operations and profitability."
Kent Outdoors followed up with a second press release
today (April 19th) which announced a $100 million credit from Eclipse Business Capital. The press release devotes a sentence to the fate of Kona Bicycles in its 11th (of 12) paragraph, saying that "in connection with the investment of capital and the management team coming onboard, the Company performed a strategic review of its operating units and determined that it would continue to seek a buyer for its bike business, Kona." It goes on to say that this move would allow them to put more resources towards the company's water sports businesses.
So where does this leave Kona and its employees? It's unclear. We know there is at least one interested party, so we are hopeful that it soon finds a buyer. We understand that remaining Kona employees have not been laid off yet
, but an anonymous with direct knowledge told us that the fate of the employees will ultimately be up to whoever the buyer ends up being.
We wish the Kona staff all the best, and hope to see the brand return to strength soon.
PRESS RELEASE: Kent Outdoors Announces $100 Million Credit Facility From Eclipse Business Capital to Support Growth Strategy
Financing Follows Earlier Investments from Preeminent Investor Group; Kent to Continue to Invest in Leadership, Innovation, and Operations
SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Outdoors ("Kent" or the "Company"), which has been helping people in their pursuit of outdoor adventures for more than 60 years, today announced a $100 million credit facility from asset-based lender (ABL) Eclipse Business Capital. The new ABL facility follows recent investments from Goldman Sachs and Comvest Partners. These investments are critical to the Company's efforts to implement a strategy for future growth and success as it continues to market innovative new products for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers.
"We appreciate being trusted to deliver this critical financing on an expedited timeline. It was a pleasure partnering with such a select group - the Company, Arete Capital Partners as well as term lenders including Goldman Sachs and Comvest," said Marty Battaglia, chief executive officer of Eclipse Business Capital.
With the financial support of its backers, Kent expects to make significant operational improvements, as well as bring in new leadership.
"We appreciate Eclipse's partnership approach; their organization worked expeditiously throughout and delivered the financing exactly as outlined. The capital investment is instrumental to maintaining solid partnerships with our key vendor partners and customers while allowing Kent the flexibility to also pursue new growth opportunities," said Kent Executive Chairman Lee Belitsky. "The support also allows the Company to continue to build our market share by attracting new marquee customers and maintaining long-term relationships with key suppliers."
Belitsky joined Kent as part of the capital investment, bringing significant experience in the sporting goods industry as a key executive who helped drive Dick's Sporting Goods growth over the past 25 years. Additionally, Kent recently appointed Rob Otto as chief financial officer. Otto joined Kent after successfully completing the sale of RW Designs, where he served as the company's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, a wholesale and direct-to-consumer business. Prior, Otto held CFO and COO executive leadership roles at multiple CPG companies such as Z Gallerie, Hudson Jeans, Seven For All Mankind, and Affliction Holdings.
"We are encouraged by the commitment to Kent's brands from its employees and stakeholders,"
said Kent Sowell, vice president of Goldman Sachs. "Coupled with new additions to the Kent executive leadership team, we are excited to support the Company as it focuses on its next phase of growth."
While Kent's business operations are evolving with a focus on customer service and consumer satisfaction, its key operating divisions continue to move forward with an eye on the future with new product innovation for the 2024 season. Kent is now in a position to move more aggressively forward in servicing its loyal customers and those entering outdoor sports for the first time with incredible products. Kent's dedicated employees have spent countless hours helping the Company get to this point.
The Company has retained key leaders of core divisions such as Dave Cook in the Outdoors Division and C.J. Vlahovich in Watersports, both of whom have been with the Company for more than 25 years. Additionally, Zack Eckert, who also has extensive experience in the outdoor industry, has been promoted to general manager of the BOTE brand. Eckert has been with BOTE for more than five years, most recently as vice president of sales, and previously held various leadership positions with West Marine for more than 11 years.
"Kent is synonymous with outdoor sports and the pursuit of outdoor adventure," said Cook. "Focusing on the Company's profitable core business lines that provide the greatest promise for long-term growth will help right the ship and navigate the Company into calmer waters."
In connection with the investment of capital and the management team coming onboard, the Company performed a strategic review of its operating units and determined that it would continue to seek a buyer for its bike business, Kona. This move allows the Company to direct its resources toward investment in its key water sports businesses. The bike industry has faced very significant challenges in the post covid world and Kona has not been immune to these headwinds.
"Within the Kent Outdoors family of brands, we pride ourselves on a robust legacy characterized by resilience and an unwavering ability to overcome hurdles, consistently emerging stronger in the face of adversity," said Vlahovich. "While the path to improvement has been demanding, our devoted team remains steadfast in our conviction that Kent Outdoors is destined to continue as the foremost innovator in cultivating vibrant brands that elevate outdoor enjoyment for all."
About Kent Outdoors
Founded in 1959 in New London, Ohio, Kent Outdoors is a diverse platform of outdoor brands with a broad product set spanning personal flotation devices, wakeboards, water skis, towable tubes, snowboards and more. The Company's portfolio of more than 15 iconic brands comprises industry- leading names such as BOTE, HO/Hyperlite, Connelly, O'Brien, Liquid Force, Onyx, Aquaglide, Barefoot/Fatsac and Arbor Snowboards (managed by agreement with the Arbor Collective), which have all contributed to the Company's long-term success in serving a broad base of action sports participants of all ages and skill levels.
About Areté Capital Partners
Areté is an operational improvement and investment firm which provides independent fiduciary and stewardship services to companies experiencing complex organizational change. Areté is proud to serve on Kent's Board of Directors and currently maintains C-Suite and Strategic Finance roles, having supported the Company throughout this period of growth and leading the Company's refinancing efforts.
…and Honzo ESD please. And the Wo. Ok 3.
And there are _two_ full pages. Why do they have 72 models?! They're not quite as bad as Trek, but they're close, and they're a much smaller brand.
1) The cheap beginner aluminium
2) The hardcore steel hardtails
3) The carbon XC racer
This thing where they sell one frame with 15 different specs is no good for anyone. It confuses newbies, takes up too much space for resellers and bike shops, leave consumers disappointed that the exact spec they set their heart on isn't at the shop they wanted to buy it from and only really benefits OEM parts manufacturers.
OK... pretty bitter.
SCALE, SCALE SCALE!
Then the bubble pops, the market returns to normal levels (we're actually slightly above pre-COVID levels right now for new bikes purchases) and these poor brands that just got leveraged to the nines are left with a lot of overhead, and not enough demand to fit the 1000% scale they just made a few years ago, mostly built on (at the time) low-interest debt. Cash dries up fast when you're in that scenario.
Then the multicorp firms dump you, liquidate assets, and then we lose legacy bands like Kona, or innovators like Pole and Guerilla Gravity. Pro riders get dropped, industry folks lose their jobs, and the bike world as a whole is undeniably worse off because of it.
The short term pump-and-dump for 2-3 years of mega profits just to say "oh too bad, no more demand lol, have fun with liquidation!" makes me genuinely angry as hell, but it's happening across not just the bike industry. These people are f*cking tearing apart good businesses and building a financial elite world you're not invited to join.
Yes, even you Yeti riders
Good brands make cool bikes, employ dope people, and genuinely make this amazing sport all the better for everyone. What we can do is support them, buy their products, and reject this weird-ass corporatism that's trying to do its best job at killing the stoke on our sport this year.
I certainly don’t blame the business owners who want to cash out after pouring their energy into establishing a rad brand through devotion and love for the product. However, once an original owner sells I will absolutely not patronize a private equity owned brand if I have the option. In my mind, there is not a single product or brand that has ever been improved by the sale to a private equity/investor group. Without exception, such developments always end up with a shittier product.
Here’s what I don’t get — they paid for a spot for a tent, shipped products and materials, paid for travel and lodging for multiple staff members, set it all up and then pulled the plug. How does this even happen? It’s not like an event this big can happen without extensive planning and forethought and approvals from management. And at that point, why bother pulling the plug at all? Why? All the money had been spent — at that point, just let it ride. They even released a new gravel bike the same day. Do they realize how inept it makes them look? And then their plan is to sell their shit show?
Like somebody had a hissy-fit...
You're basically on life support from the moment of sale, and it's completely up to them when they pull the plug.
F*ck those 'groups', they don't give a shit about bikes.
Hey dumbass, don't buy a bike company at the peak of a boom and expect instant profit. Serves you right for thinking you could take advantage of something you don't understand. I feel bad for all the good people that will be with out jobs because of your stupidity. Cheers!
Otherwise a Process X in that pink/salmon colourway should have been in my possession…
Nevertheless, love my Unit.
There's the brands you should avoid. Idk why this Rober Baron needed to shut the tent down but looks like they absolutely will kill the brand off.
**openly tries to get shot of Kona, their one bike brand acquired all those eons ago back in er… ‘22
Also, there’s not enough mention of really important details like “synergy” and “vertically aligned horizontal integration” (or something) to make me think these guys at Kent have what it takes to cut it in the real world…