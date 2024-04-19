Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand

Apr 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Process X CR

The parent company of Kona Bicycles has announced the appointment of a new chief financial officer with a history of "improving profitability and operational efficiencies." They've also reiterated a desire to sell Kona in order to "direct its resources toward investment in its key water sports businesses."

Kent Outdoors, the owner of Kona Bicycles since 2022, announced in a press release yesterday (April 18th) that Rob Otto has joined the company's executive management team as the chief financial officer (CFO). The news comes after Kona left the Sea Otter trade show under strange circumstances and staff were reportedly told to expect a town hall meeting yesterday, April 18th. We understand this news is part of what was shared at the town hall.

bigquotesWe are extremely excited to welcome Rob Otto to the Kent team. He is an experienced leader who will help guide Kent as we actively pursue new opportunities. Kent Executive Chairman Lee Belitsky

In its press release Kent Outdoors states Rob Otto has "an exemplary track record in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space of improving profitability and operational efficiencies along with managing integrations, Otto brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Kent team and portfolio of brands." In a further state the release shares that Otto has previously been recognised for "his ability to rapidly interpret complex situations" and "business solutions that spur growth and improve operations and profitability."

Kent Outdoors followed up with a second press release today (April 19th) which announced a $100 million credit from Eclipse Business Capital. The press release devotes a sentence to the fate of Kona Bicycles in its 11th (of 12) paragraph, saying that "in connection with the investment of capital and the management team coming onboard, the Company performed a strategic review of its operating units and determined that it would continue to seek a buyer for its bike business, Kona." It goes on to say that this move would allow them to put more resources towards the company's water sports businesses.

So where does this leave Kona and its employees? It's unclear. We know there is at least one interested party, so we are hopeful that it soon finds a buyer. We understand that remaining Kona employees have not been laid off yet, but an anonymous with direct knowledge told us that the fate of the employees will ultimately be up to whoever the buyer ends up being.

We wish the Kona staff all the best, and hope to see the brand return to strength soon.




PRESS RELEASE: Kent Outdoors Announces $100 Million Credit Facility From Eclipse Business Capital to Support Growth Strategy

Financing Follows Earlier Investments from Preeminent Investor Group; Kent to Continue to Invest in Leadership, Innovation, and Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Outdoors ("Kent" or the "Company"), which has been helping people in their pursuit of outdoor adventures for more than 60 years, today announced a $100 million credit facility from asset-based lender (ABL) Eclipse Business Capital. The new ABL facility follows recent investments from Goldman Sachs and Comvest Partners. These investments are critical to the Company's efforts to implement a strategy for future growth and success as it continues to market innovative new products for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

"We appreciate being trusted to deliver this critical financing on an expedited timeline. It was a pleasure partnering with such a select group - the Company, Arete Capital Partners as well as term lenders including Goldman Sachs and Comvest," said Marty Battaglia, chief executive officer of Eclipse Business Capital.

With the financial support of its backers, Kent expects to make significant operational improvements, as well as bring in new leadership.

"We appreciate Eclipse's partnership approach; their organization worked expeditiously throughout and delivered the financing exactly as outlined. The capital investment is instrumental to maintaining solid partnerships with our key vendor partners and customers while allowing Kent the flexibility to also pursue new growth opportunities," said Kent Executive Chairman Lee Belitsky. "The support also allows the Company to continue to build our market share by attracting new marquee customers and maintaining long-term relationships with key suppliers."

Belitsky joined Kent as part of the capital investment, bringing significant experience in the sporting goods industry as a key executive who helped drive Dick's Sporting Goods growth over the past 25 years. Additionally, Kent recently appointed Rob Otto as chief financial officer. Otto joined Kent after successfully completing the sale of RW Designs, where he served as the company's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, a wholesale and direct-to-consumer business. Prior, Otto held CFO and COO executive leadership roles at multiple CPG companies such as Z Gallerie, Hudson Jeans, Seven For All Mankind, and Affliction Holdings.

"We are encouraged by the commitment to Kent's brands from its employees and stakeholders,"

said Kent Sowell, vice president of Goldman Sachs. "Coupled with new additions to the Kent executive leadership team, we are excited to support the Company as it focuses on its next phase of growth."

While Kent's business operations are evolving with a focus on customer service and consumer satisfaction, its key operating divisions continue to move forward with an eye on the future with new product innovation for the 2024 season. Kent is now in a position to move more aggressively forward in servicing its loyal customers and those entering outdoor sports for the first time with incredible products. Kent's dedicated employees have spent countless hours helping the Company get to this point.

The Company has retained key leaders of core divisions such as Dave Cook in the Outdoors Division and C.J. Vlahovich in Watersports, both of whom have been with the Company for more than 25 years. Additionally, Zack Eckert, who also has extensive experience in the outdoor industry, has been promoted to general manager of the BOTE brand. Eckert has been with BOTE for more than five years, most recently as vice president of sales, and previously held various leadership positions with West Marine for more than 11 years.

"Kent is synonymous with outdoor sports and the pursuit of outdoor adventure," said Cook. "Focusing on the Company's profitable core business lines that provide the greatest promise for long-term growth will help right the ship and navigate the Company into calmer waters."

In connection with the investment of capital and the management team coming onboard, the Company performed a strategic review of its operating units and determined that it would continue to seek a buyer for its bike business, Kona. This move allows the Company to direct its resources toward investment in its key water sports businesses. The bike industry has faced very significant challenges in the post covid world and Kona has not been immune to these headwinds.

"Within the Kent Outdoors family of brands, we pride ourselves on a robust legacy characterized by resilience and an unwavering ability to overcome hurdles, consistently emerging stronger in the face of adversity," said Vlahovich. "While the path to improvement has been demanding, our devoted team remains steadfast in our conviction that Kent Outdoors is destined to continue as the foremost innovator in cultivating vibrant brands that elevate outdoor enjoyment for all."

About Kent Outdoors

Founded in 1959 in New London, Ohio, Kent Outdoors is a diverse platform of outdoor brands with a broad product set spanning personal flotation devices, wakeboards, water skis, towable tubes, snowboards and more. The Company's portfolio of more than 15 iconic brands comprises industry- leading names such as BOTE, HO/Hyperlite, Connelly, O'Brien, Liquid Force, Onyx, Aquaglide, Barefoot/Fatsac and Arbor Snowboards (managed by agreement with the Arbor Collective), which have all contributed to the Company's long-term success in serving a broad base of action sports participants of all ages and skill levels.

About Areté Capital Partners

Areté is an operational improvement and investment firm which provides independent fiduciary and stewardship services to companies experiencing complex organizational change. Areté is proud to serve on Kent's Board of Directors and currently maintains C-Suite and Strategic Finance roles, having supported the Company throughout this period of growth and leading the Company's refinancing efforts.


103 Comments
  • 135 1
 I would love to see Kona come back as a smaller volume brand with a few great/interesting bikes instead of a swathe of mediocre ones. Here's hoping this news can end up as a positive change for them.
  • 10 4
 This.
  • 10 0
 That means downsizing, which is always painful, costly.
  • 25 2
 My fantasy would be Kona is sold back to the original owners an goes back to being "the biggest little bike company*
  • 12 1
 To be fair… How many versions of beginner hard tails do they need… Not 38. One. Honzo…

…and Honzo ESD please. And the Wo. Ok 3.
  • 5 0
 Kona Unit is also a great bike & history. Kona just needs to offer a version with a 110mm fork that it's corrected for. Good for those who just want to ride fire roads & xc trails.
  • 5 0
 @iduckett: I thought you were exaggerating, so I went and checked their bikes page (which is two pages):
$> $(".product-card").length
36
And there are _two_ full pages. Why do they have 72 models?! They're not quite as bad as Trek, but they're close, and they're a much smaller brand.
  • 11 12
 Kona has always been a swathe of mediocre bikes
  • 4 0
 @iduckett: I'd say three hardtails but they need to for fill completely different use cases even.

1) The cheap beginner aluminium
2) The hardcore steel hardtails
3) The carbon XC racer

This thing where they sell one frame with 15 different specs is no good for anyone. It confuses newbies, takes up too much space for resellers and bike shops, leave consumers disappointed that the exact spec they set their heart on isn't at the shop they wanted to buy it from and only really benefits OEM parts manufacturers.
  • 2 10
flag flexorcist (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 *ears folded out and eyes crossed holding my nose back with my finger high pitched squeal “I would love to see Kona come back as smaller voloom brawnd with a few great great great great great **passes out and flatlines
  • 1 0
 @MxMizrahi: yeah Unit is quality have a rigid and love it for longer non-tech but still off-road rides. So much better than a gravel bike
  • 4 1
 @chumba17: maybe delete always from your comment
  • 3 1
 @chumba17: has it really , i remember steve peat doing really well on his rigid kona hei hei , he lived just up the road from me and rode for langsett cycles , they havent by any stretch always been mediocre bicycles , everyone wanted a hei hei
  • 1 0
 Honzo Steel and nothing else
  • 2 0
 @naptime: I agree, but a possible fallback "could" be a model similar to when KTM rescued the Husqvarna and Gas Gas nameplates. Today, all three brands are pretty much the same vehicles, but all three seem to be thriving. As a legacy brand, it's been sad to see Kona bikes becoming such poor values, and some new energy and associated deep pockets could only help.
  • 2 0
 I get your desire, but no companies that are PE-funded groups bankers & accountants bought bike companies in 2022 to focus on "small batch, slow-cooked artisanal bespoke bicycles". They kinda buried the lede on this one: the parent company took on 100M in "asset-backed debt" and this new CFO's job will be to cut costs to make the cut-off limbs like Kona look better before they sell them. That probably means less people and non-revenue generating activities (like R&D) and an intense focus on sales & brand value extraction, ex. "Kona Bicycles - available from Canadian Tire this Christmas". I'm not just bitter; I've seen it before, and if there's anything more predictable than how these robber-barons destroy companies with their greed it's the playbook when they try and cleanup & still cash-out on the debris.

OK... pretty bitter.
  • 102 1
 It really sucks to have these large parent companies taking over bike brands. You have a COVID scenario come along, massive demand outstripping supply, rapid production scaling built on debt, and based on future perceived value.

SCALE, SCALE SCALE!

Then the bubble pops, the market returns to normal levels (we're actually slightly above pre-COVID levels right now for new bikes purchases) and these poor brands that just got leveraged to the nines are left with a lot of overhead, and not enough demand to fit the 1000% scale they just made a few years ago, mostly built on (at the time) low-interest debt. Cash dries up fast when you're in that scenario.

Then the multicorp firms dump you, liquidate assets, and then we lose legacy bands like Kona, or innovators like Pole and Guerilla Gravity. Pro riders get dropped, industry folks lose their jobs, and the bike world as a whole is undeniably worse off because of it.

The short term pump-and-dump for 2-3 years of mega profits just to say "oh too bad, no more demand lol, have fun with liquidation!" makes me genuinely angry as hell, but it's happening across not just the bike industry. These people are f*cking tearing apart good businesses and building a financial elite world you're not invited to join.

Yes, even you Yeti riders Wink

Good brands make cool bikes, employ dope people, and genuinely make this amazing sport all the better for everyone. What we can do is support them, buy their products, and reject this weird-ass corporatism that's trying to do its best job at killing the stoke on our sport this year.
  • 16 2
 So much this. This is precisely why I always choose to support smaller brands, which 90% of the time offer better value anyways. With scale like Trek has, they should be industry leaders in value. But nah, they're leaders because they're incredible at maximizing their profit margins.
  • 12 0
 Yeah it definitely sucks. And unfortunately it’s not just limited to the bike industry. Rather, it’s a broad distortion of what is a reasonable expectation for profit margins from what has developed over the decades with tech, which has always been incredibly high and easily scalable. Businesses/investors now just expect the same sky high profit margins in every industry, even though quality tangible products never had, and never will have, the same scalability as software.

I certainly don’t blame the business owners who want to cash out after pouring their energy into establishing a rad brand through devotion and love for the product. However, once an original owner sells I will absolutely not patronize a private equity owned brand if I have the option. In my mind, there is not a single product or brand that has ever been improved by the sale to a private equity/investor group. Without exception, such developments always end up with a shittier product.
  • 12 0
 Support smaller brands!
  • 4 1
 You make short term pump and dump sound like it’s a bad thing…
  • 7 0
 @bskip: According to your mom it is. She prefers it longer term.
  • 3 1
 As sad as it is, isn't that just capitalism...
  • 1 0
 @ethanrevitch: A ton of "smaller" brands are owned by big conglomerates. People hate on Trek and Specialized but they've managed to create long term success while remaining completely bike-focused and not selling out to private equity.
  • 1 0
 Bingo. They don't give a sh*t about the company or heritage. $$ over everything - it's the corporate way. Same goes for nukeproof.
  • 1 0
 @WestwardHo: and worse, they're concentrated within those portfolios. We lost Nukeproof, Ragley and Vitus in one go when Wiggle went under. Whatever those brands come back as will not be the same thing.
  • 43 0
 KONA. Kent Outdoors Nukes Assets.
  • 31 0
 “a new chief financial officer with a history of ‘improving profitability and operational efficiencies.’” Sounds like a rad dude.

Here’s what I don’t get — they paid for a spot for a tent, shipped products and materials, paid for travel and lodging for multiple staff members, set it all up and then pulled the plug. How does this even happen? It’s not like an event this big can happen without extensive planning and forethought and approvals from management. And at that point, why bother pulling the plug at all? Why? All the money had been spent — at that point, just let it ride. They even released a new gravel bike the same day. Do they realize how inept it makes them look? And then their plan is to sell their shit show?
  • 10 0
 @TheR: that's right. Moreover it seems like more of an emotional decision than a tactical, reasoned one.
Like somebody had a hissy-fit...
  • 9 0
 @RayDolor: Yep, agreed. Like some higher up was like, “What are they doing there? Who told them they could go? Get them out immediately!” I can hear it now.
  • 7 0
 I’d rather think this is to get the staff on site to get out of the firing line. They will have been equally surprised by this move and suddenly be bombarded by questions from the press.
  • 3 0
 Probably wanted to bring them home before they got the bad news from the all hands while still at the show? I imagine they might have been loose lipped after, and there will be a ton of press around all weekend.
  • 3 0
 @enki: Yeah, but they could have waited to announce their intent to sell until after Sea Otter. No one would have taken note of a new CFO of a big water sports conglomerate. They drew attention to themselves by packing it up. Otherwise, Kona would have just been another company there with a new gravel bike.
  • 4 1
 @enki: And also, wouldn’t you think they’d know about their intent to sell before they shipped everything out and sent everyone to California? Like on Monday before everyone ships out say, “guys, we are calling off Sea Otter.” So they either knew then and never should have sent a team, or they decided Wednesday, in which case they could have just kept it quiet for another four days after spending all the resources to be there. Absolutely weird management of the whole thing.
  • 2 0
 Clearly Kona and mountain biking are a footnote to K(U)ent outdoors, why delay a minor decision like this when the board have more important things to focus on?
  • 1 0
 @TheR: No one would've taken note of a new CFO, provided they didn't have to turn up with armed guards to remove the old one.
  • 29 0
 Hopefully a buyer can be found that actually has interest in making good bikes and not just pillaging the company for any remaining assets and bankrupting it. Hate to see a venerable brand like Kona waste away into nothing.
  • 25 0
 Definitely tough news, but we want to extend our gratitude to Kona for letting us take over their booth location. We would otherwise not be at Sea Otter this year! Our best to the team amidst these challenging circumstances.
  • 2 0
 Best meme account (turning non-meme??) in MTBing right now.
  • 25 2
 Gotta give it to Dan, Jimbo and Jacob, they knew when to sell.
  • 26 5
 What a Process. I hope they Dew find an Operator to keep the brand going. This could get Stinky Dawg.
  • 2 1
 Awww. Now you made me miss my dawg.
  • 5 0
 Even if they just keep the Honzo & Process & bikepacking Unit open that would be cool as those names have good Karma in the market.
  • 15 1
 Sell to a big conglomerate like PON, Accell, Kent etc., and it's not the question if, but when stuff like this happens.
You're basically on life support from the moment of sale, and it's completely up to them when they pull the plug.

F*ck those 'groups', they don't give a shit about bikes.
  • 14 2
 Man, that release is a masterpiece of corporate jargon. I wonder how soulless you have to be to write it:

Rob Otto has "an exemplary track record in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space of improving profitability and operational efficiencies along with managing integrations, Otto brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Kent team and portfolio of brands." In a further state the release shares that Otto has previously been recognised for "his ability to rapidly interpret complex situations" and "business solutions that spur growth and improve operations and profitability."
  • 2 0
 When I read the name Otto immediately I think of Emilio Estevez.
  • 1 0
 When I read the name Otto I immediately thought of Emilio Estevez.
  • 3 0
 @EricHarger: Waddabout : My name is Otto and I love to get Blotto
  • 1 0
 synergies! of vertical integrations and breaking down silos! cross-platform operational efficiencies! scaling!
  • 11 0
 Still wondering how retiring from Sea Otter Classics should help their situation. Surely it doesn’t make it more attractive to potential buyers, and what cost shall it reduce? Seems like a panic move rather than something that was thought through.
  • 6 0
 Looks to me to be a case of Kent's pre-emptive damage control, trying to get their (now former?) employee's away from a very public forum knowing that in24hrs time they would be "distressed" post all hands meeting.
  • 10 0
 "improving profitability and operational efficiencies." I'm betting I'm cheeper than Mr. Otto.

Hey dumbass, don't buy a bike company at the peak of a boom and expect instant profit. Serves you right for thinking you could take advantage of something you don't understand. I feel bad for all the good people that will be with out jobs because of your stupidity. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 Good on the owners to know when to sell to the oligarchs. Hope they got a good payday from the wakeboard group.
  • 15 5
 Just pure, unadulterated capitalism in action. Their loyal employees and customers end up as collateral, nothing more. Nothin'.
  • 7 10
 Why would you be loyal to a brand that has been shit for 6+ years?
  • 7 11
flag SchalkMarais (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Nothing wrong with capitalism. This is just corporate soulless culture and greed !!
  • 16 3
 @SchalkMarais: You literally described exactly what's wrong with capitalism. It not only allows, but encourages greed. Depends on it.
  • 2 1
 @no-good-ideas: Greed is Good!
  • 9 1
 I mean their bikes were incredibly expensive for the build kit offered. They weren’t even competitive in any segment. And this is coming from someone who’s first MTB brand new was a 2003 Kona Stuff when I was a kid and my email address at the time had Kona in it LOL.

Otherwise a Process X in that pink/salmon colourway should have been in my possession…
  • 4 0
 The Kona Unit & Karma Sutra (U)LTD were pretty competitive in their class. The (U)LTD cost less than the comparable Salsa Fargo & Cotic Cascade. Not many rigid(sus or not sus corrected) steel MTBs like the Unit for under $1500. Plus, I hear it rides nice & it has some mud clearance with 29x2.6 tires, great for bikepacking.
  • 1 0
 @MxMizrahi: This is what I've noticed. Kona has already set its sites on competing in the gravel/bikepacking market even before covid. And it's precisely what any new owner is gonna take from this acquisition. Basically Wish dot com level Salsa/Surly.
  • 1 0
 @MxMizrahi: The Unit is an amazing bike to ride, well built and very versatile. For a great price. But unfortunally with crap brakes on the SingleSpeed version: Alhonga brakes.
Nevertheless, love my Unit.
  • 1 0
 Looking at he specs, their bikes aren't really a bargain generally speaking. You can buy bikes with better specs for the same price. But there is something special with Kona, at least for me, that I am willing to pay for it. My first ride on the Honzo in 2018 was amazing to me. Since then the first brand I am looking at for a new bike is Kona. Though their specs aren't on par with other brands. Wished that they offered more frame kits.
  • 2 0
 To fully appreciate and understand Kona you have to be older than that
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: Agreed, except the Wish part was a bit too harsh. The adventure cycling market (not counting in the generic "gravel" in it) is probably the only place where there is some breathing space for a brand like Kona. And unlike QBP brands, you can find Kona adventure rigs on the shop floor outside the US.
  • 10 0
 It was all downhill since Aggy left…
  • 3 0
 Aggy riding the Kona Entourage, good times. Bikes have changed alot since then, such a fun bike to ride
  • 1 0
 @Smokey79: I still have that Aggy vid post saved in my favorites with that Broken Boy Soldier - Raconteurs song from like 12 years ago. So good.
  • 6 0
 kentoutdoors.com/#page-section-61de09c70be3261d35fc7c1b

There's the brands you should avoid. Idk why this Rober Baron needed to shut the tent down but looks like they absolutely will kill the brand off.
  • 7 0
 They went to Sea Otter but actually were supposed to go see Otto -that's why they had to leave early. Understandable mistake.
  • 2 0
 We have a winner here!
  • 6 0
 It’d be kinda cool if someone bought all the shuttered bike companies: NukeProof, Guerilla Gravity, Pole, Kona and built something new from the remnants.
  • 3 0
 I can't even hate on the founders that sold, you'd be a damn fool to NOT given the COVID growth and morons that were baking that into any valuation (and every outdoors company CFO that modeled in that same growth post-free money/sit on your ass at home should be fired...). Maybe the old crew will step back up and buy it for penny on the dollar.
  • 3 0
 Will be a shame if we lose a legendary brand like Kona over corporate BS. I loved the company in the 2000s and early 2010s, but they’ve definitely lost their way over the last few years once their prices started inflating
  • 2 0
 “Within the Kent Outdoors family of brands, we pride ourselves on a robust legacy characterized by resilience and an unwavering ability to overcome hurdles, consistently emerging stronger in the face of adversity,"

**openly tries to get shot of Kona, their one bike brand acquired all those eons ago back in er… ‘22

Also, there’s not enough mention of really important details like “synergy” and “vertically aligned horizontal integration” (or something) to make me think these guys at Kent have what it takes to cut it in the real world…
  • 2 0
 I worked for them for a few years before all this happened. I was a warehouse guy and then helped open the Kona bike shop in Bellingham and was a manager there. That’s when things started going down hill. When I started it was like working with your best friends and everyone was treated like family. Once the worthless bike shop was opened, literally 2 or 3 blocks away from an established long time dealer, all Kona cared about was money. Jake was rad. Dan was very dishonest and couldn’t give a crap about his employees. Everything special about Kona is gone.
  • 3 0
 CFO at the top means RIF incoming. Get your resumes ready folks.
  • 4 0
 Please don't wreck Kona!
  • 1 0
 Welcome to the world of vulture capital and private equity. It’s always about short term gain and no interest in the long term
  • 2 0
 Bring back Robbie Bourdon…
  • 1 0
 I miss the Kona Clump days
  • 2 0
 The whole process seems kinda stinky
  • 2 0
 Yeah, but I'm sure someone will take a Stab at it
  • 1 0
 They'll be humu humu nuku nuku apua... ah fuhgeddaboutit - I can't make a pun outta that one.
  • 3 0
 What a kent!!!
  • 1 0
 I thought it, but I didn't say it.
  • 2 0
 Word salad, new management that doesn't know/care about cycling. Yay
  • 1 0
 If only they'd moved their pivot to the chaistay like everyone else when Specialized's patent ran out..
  • 1 0
 I love Kona. This is where I was a multi multi millionaire to get it out of trouble and back on track. Love their bikes!!!!
  • 1 0
 For some reason I always thought that Patagonia should buy Kona, and make it the first "sustainable" bike company.
  • 1 0
 My first proper MTB was a Fire mountain, with the straight leg P2 fork... I'd love to see Kona considered great again.
  • 1 0
 Kent got pushed into a kona.
  • 3 1
 Well this is Stinky.
  • 1 0
 Kona put er up fer sale, git sum cash
  • 1 0
 Now watch and wait for the C suite for Kent to get a nice payday.
  • 2 2
 F’ing hate PE groups. Businesses are just numbers to them, but it’s a lifestyle for me. KONA
  • 1 0
 Michael Dennison is going to be the next one to get the ax.
  • 1 0
 Return with a rugged E bike called the Stink-E. Your welcome.
  • 1 0
 Request to new owners, bring Willy back!
  • 1 0
 Damn
  • 1 0
 well, Thats a bit stink.
  • 1 0
 This is Stinky
  • 3 5
 Womp womp







