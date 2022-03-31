Kona Bikes Creates Customizable Marine Themed Slopestyle Course









1A) Shock Absorbing

1B) Diameter of Stability Tubes: 7.9”

1C) Buoyancy Pockets; Recommended PSI: 20PSI

1F) Cup Holders



What Makes This Possible?

Construction:

Materials:

Valves:

Surface:

The Drop-In piece has stairs and a bike ramp (B) for users to be able to access the top deck. The roll in gives you the ideal speed to clear a small gap as an entrance to the rest of the park.

The legendary cannon jump is included as an option for the customizable set up.

Kona points to their system for making each feature customizable. They’ve detailed “Stackers” as an add-on piece to make jumps larger. Figure 3 shows their landing piece while Figure 3.1 points to a securing system for the pieces to connect.

Roller pieces will help generate speed throughout the course.

A classic berm will be the obvious connector between features.