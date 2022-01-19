close
Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors

Jan 19, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Miranda and Connor s Process X s

Kona Bikes has been sold to Kent Outdoors, formerly Kent Water Sports, for an undisclosed fee Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports.

A company statement from Kona reads, "Since our humble beginnings in Vancouver, we've spent the last 34 years building innovative, durable, fun, and eye-catching bikes for all kinds of cyclists. We've grown from a small Pacific Northwest company into a far-reaching global brand. As cyclists we know that every good ride has some memorable moments and our journey at Kona is no exception. Today we are dropping into new terrain and are excited to announce that we are joining the Kent Outdoors group."

Kent Outdoors (not to be confused with Kent International, the New Jersey-based mass market bicycle brand) has a portfolio of 15 brands across watersports, outdoors and snowboarding. Kona is its first mountain bike brand however it does have a mountain bike connection through its CEO Ken Meidell. Meidell became CEO at Kent in early 2021 after previously holding the same position at Outerbike. He has also led brands such as Dakine, Outdoor Research, and Cascade Designs.

Meidell said, "I've been riding mountain bikes since the days of coaster brakes. I started with fully rigid forays into the forests where I grew up and the stoke never really left. It's safe to say it's in my blood. Working with Kona fulfills a dream of mine, and I can't wait to help bring more iconic bikes to cyclists all over the world."

Meidell will now become the CEO of Kona but Kona's founders, Dan Gerhard, Jake Heilbron, and Jimbo Holmstrom, will remain at the company "in their familiar roles". Kona will also be keeping all of its current staff and offices.

Heilbron said, "Our partnership with Kent Outdoors signals our renewed commitment to competing in a rapidly evolving industry,” Heilbron added. “We are more dedicated than ever to building great bikes, partnering with our independent bike dealers, and maintaining the Kona Way. In fact, Kent’s investment will enable Kona to invest more meaningfully behind these goals to better serve our independent retailers, team members, and consumers worldwide. By partnering with Kent, we’ll give more people the freedom and empowerment of getting outdoors on Kona bikes"

99 Comments

  • 105 1
 I Kent believe this!!
  • 95 0
 You're Kona have too!
  • 60 0
 Na na na na Na na na na Hei Hei Hei Goodbye.
  • 6 1
 @theboypanda: Nu-Nu Never!
  • 17 0
 It's gonna be ok,Dawg.
  • 13 0
 It's all just a Process we have to work through. Calm....deep breaths....there, feeling better?
  • 11 0
 It might take a bit to fully Process.
  • 8 0
 Things wont change overnight, it's a Process
  • 19 0
 There's a new Big Kahuna in town
  • 21 0
 This deal is Stinky.
  • 12 0
 @rossluzz: at least let em take a stab at it
  • 12 0
 @rossluzz: Exactly! Stinky, like when a Dawg leaves a Coiler on the living room carpet.
  • 6 0
 Wah wah
  • 12 0
 This pun train is Dee-lux
  • 14 0
 Although most faces remain they same, they appear to have a new Operator.
  • 2 0
 Good one Dawg!
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: I cant double props you on this
  • 2 0
 Don’t lose your heads, everyone. Unit to chill out.
  • 1 0
 @crazy-canuck: Ah Chute! I wish I'd thought of that one.
  • 5 0
 I feel like this is a Stab in the back...
  • 3 0
 Explosif news!
  • 2 0
 This makes me want to go shred stuff
  • 6 0
 Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa.
  • 3 0
 @husstler: I might get roasted for this, but im going to dew it anyway. I dont care about the process of who owns it or who the operator of the company is, they are a blast to shred. I dont see what the hoo-ha is all about.
  • 1 0
 It seems like this Process was inevitable!
  • 3 0
 WO!
  • 1 0
 Hopefully Kent isn't a SCAB on Kona...
  • 1 0
 @usnavycycling: Wo is right. All we can hope for the existing Kona staff is that their new overlords aren't a bunch of kents.
  • 69 0
 Part of me worries that this whole surge of bike sales has attracted a lot of investors that will leave us all behind once the bike market returns to more of a "normal" and we are going to lose all the cool brands that started this sport.
  • 18 0
 I totally agree. I look back at the snowboard industry in its prime and think this could be happening here soon too.
  • 8 2
 @Skiskateshane: Could be explosif for a lot of brands.
  • 6 0
 @Skiskateshane: Rollerblading is a GREAT example too. Although if mtb didn't die after the surge in the 90's I doubt its going to die now. Likely you're just gonna see these niche brands getting bought become more mainstream(aligning more with trek/spesh) and offerings get a little more dull, one plus side is pricing could maybe get more competitive. But at the end of the day you're right, some of these brands will be sold for pennies on the dollar in a few years when these PE companies try to offload them.
  • 10 0
 @Skiskateshane: Exactly one of the examples I can think of.

Big investment groups come in when they see the big wave of sales and enthusiasm in a sport, start making offers to the owners they can't refuse and buy up a majority if not all of stake in the company. Then for the first few years they will stay on top of the cool factor and make sure they "stick to their roots" because its easy to do when you can't even keep the show room floor stocked. But like all boom/bust cycles the wave has gotta crash and you dont have to think long back to a time where shops where giving 30% off on last years model cause they cant sell them. that's really when all the ugly BS starts and 30+ year companies dissolve overnight. These investment groups don't have the heart nor energy to keep the lights on when things get tough.

can't blame them for selling, only way they will survive in this kind of market...but I also see the writing on the wall for a lot of these brands in the next 5-10 years.
  • 4 4
 Things are different now. Bikes don't suck, there's actually trails, and YouTube/Instagram are exposing millions of new people to the sport. This is sustainable growth not boom and bust.
  • 4 0
 Yea, but look at all the small shops cropping up. I like it. The high end bike market will gravitate towards startups, growing them, and starting the cycle all over again. I won't loose a second of sleep over this tonight.
  • 1 2
 @acdownhill: So it could Kilauea the fun brands huh, humu humu hum, i'm going back to my haole.
  • 4 0
 @flymiamibro22: Pretty sure they said the same kind of things in the 90's to MTBers too.... same to the BMXers in the 80's, and Skaters in late 70's. Everything in the current economic system is boom and bust except digging graves.
  • 1 0
 @numbnuts1977: couldn't agree more. We Are One Arrival is #1 on my wish list.
  • 1 0
 @flymiamibro22: you are correct that much of this growth is sustainable, but it's not all sustainable. By the very nature of markets and human psychology, when luxury goods grow, there is an element of "hype" that leads lots of people to spend some money who will not be contributing to the niche market in the long term. The growth and popularity means that many people will give mtb a try, buy a bike and the gear, and then not really maintain their involvement. If that's even 25% of the growth, it still has to bust at some point.

TL;DR most things that boom eventually bust, even if the bust doesn't drop things to pre-boom levels
  • 1 0
 Brands come and go. There will always be another cooler brand right behind.
  • 1 0
 Yes, there is a bubble, and it will burst. Happened in the late 80s in the BMX world, happened with snowboarding, as someone mentioned. We will then see fewer people riding in the parks and trails, which I think will be a good thing for those of us who really love the sport and stick with it.
  • 37 1
 I need a moment to Process this
  • 10 1
 I just don’t want it to be a Stinky Deel
  • 5 4
 @5afety3rd: Already made this joke, but its ok dawg
  • 13 1
 Sorry, had to take a Stab at it.
  • 2 1
 @5afety3rd: Well Chute its just For Play anyways, I still think your joke was Hot.
  • 12 0
 Good, i'm sure Kona needed an injection of capitol. They are one of the few brands i've stuck with over the years. Consistent build quality, fantastic paint jobs and excellent customer service.
  • 9 2
 Capital, but yes.
  • 6 0
 "excellent customer service" might be exaggerating a bit. Warranty department had it's issues.

As someone who's owned nine Kona bikes since 2015, I hope this leads to more competitive pricing and distribution. At this point they might might be a good candidate for DTC.
  • 1 1
 @HB208: auto correct
  • 1 0
 Alternatively, they have very strong positive cash flow and were desirable for takeover. Acquisition due to hard times are only a portion of purchases.
  • 1 0
 @ATXZJ: Nine bikes in six years? Wow! And I thought I had a “bike problem.”

But yes, I think this is a good opportunity for Kona. Sounds like a good “bro deal.” Kona, you keep doing what you’re doing, and we‘lol give you the capital you need to keep doing it.
  • 1 0
 @ATXZJ: Warranty at Kona has been pretty gosh darn great for us. Not going to name names, but not everyone in office is always easy to work with, but we've literally never had a warranty denied for any reasonable cause. I'd stand by excellent customer service all day with Kona.
  • 10 0
 Excited to read comments from folks who take this personally and infer Kona let them down by selling out.
  • 17 0
 The anger originally comes from when we all asked for a new 111 all we got was a Hei Hei missing a set of bearings in the rear triangle.
  • 2 1
 @TheBearDen: trust the process.
  • 2 0
 @TheBearDen: But they also gave us 5 overlapping models of gRaVeL bIkEs!
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: Damn it I was over this!
  • 2 0
 @tprojosh: lol I lost trust in them about 4 years after the "Process" started.
  • 1 0
 @edthesled: f*ck. Lol
  • 9 0
 Kent is the new head Honzo at Kona.
  • 9 1
 so this is why Fearon left
  • 1 0
 Why would this push him out?
  • 8 1
 Probably a deal Outside of my imagination
  • 8 2
 This smells bad... Stinky news I must say
  • 2 0
 It's not so different than if you sold your house in the last couples years to capitalize on surging prices and demand. That opportunity allowed you to leverage up into a better house or location. Same goes for businesses.
  • 3 0
 That’s right, It just makes you a smooth Operator
  • 4 0
 "We are more dedicated than ever to building great bikes"
mhm
  • 5 0
 So, a new Operator then?
  • 8 3
 RIP Kona
  • 3 0
 10/10 marketing dept of kent outdoors for SEO
store.kentoutdoors.ca
  • 1 0
 How about direct to customer sales? I like Kona but just wanna bikes to be cheaper. With those top bikes I always want to ask where is the engine because the price is similar to dirt motorcycles.
  • 2 0
 Damn.. wasn't 'we're the biggest original owned bike company' kona's marketing slogan a few years back...?
  • 1 0
 mightv'e been the oldest??
  • 2 0
 Kona definitely shaped the sport in the early 2000s...lots of good memories!
  • 2 1
 Wonder if they will have a race program at all, or pull a YT and axe racing all together. Would be a shame to not see Miranda Miller on the EWS circuit.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure she would get picked up by another brand
  • 12 11
 Ken Meidell the CEO over there is a good friend. Looking forward to them doing more in the gravel space! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 2 15
flag Bushmaster123 (51 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Oh really shithead?
  • 6 2
 @Bushmaster123: Let's go Bushmaster123!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 3 0
 @Bushmaster123: get a job lol
  • 1 0
 This makes me feel really old Frown
33 years ago, I had the first gen Cinder Cone. Loved that bike! So much so that I had 3 Explosifs in a row after it.
  • 2 0
 Kona ski bikes on the way!!
  • 1 0
 This kinda makes me feel the way Dale in Step Brothers feels when Brennan and his mom move into him & his dad's house.
  • 2 0
 F'ing Catalina Wine Mixer
  • 2 0
 The real question is, how will this affect their seat tube angles?
  • 1 0
 Those Konas above look amazing. I know they are Mirandas and Conor and with custom equipment but just look beautiful.
  • 1 0
 Great, now they're going to add a paywall
  • 1 0
 Water sports??

I thought this was a family friendly site!!
  • 1 0
 Everything is better when wet. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Kona bikes, from the makers of Margaritaville floaty tubes!
  • 1 0
 Taken over by a watersports company. Hmm.....
  • 1 0
 More width, less height.
  • 1 0
 Vomiting news !
  • 1 0
 Extra Shitty Dude
  • 1 0
 Outdoors+
  • 1 0
 New Stinky release when?
  • 2 3
 Seems Stinky to me
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



