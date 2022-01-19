Kona Bikes Sold to Kent Outdoors

Kona Bikes has been sold to Kent Outdoors, formerly Kent Water Sports, for an undisclosed fee Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports
.
A company statement from Kona reads
, "Since our humble beginnings in Vancouver, we've spent the last 34 years building innovative, durable, fun, and eye-catching bikes for all kinds of cyclists. We've grown from a small Pacific Northwest company into a far-reaching global brand. As cyclists we know that every good ride has some memorable moments and our journey at Kona is no exception. Today we are dropping into new terrain and are excited to announce that we are joining the Kent Outdoors group."Kent Outdoors
(not to be confused with Kent International, the New Jersey-based mass market bicycle brand) has a portfolio of 15 brands across watersports, outdoors and snowboarding. Kona is its first mountain bike brand however it does have a mountain bike connection through its CEO Ken Meidell. Meidell became CEO at Kent in early 2021 after previously holding the same position at Outerbike. He has also led brands such as Dakine, Outdoor Research, and Cascade Designs.
Meidell said, "I've been riding mountain bikes since the days of coaster brakes. I started with fully rigid forays into the forests where I grew up and the stoke never really left. It's safe to say it's in my blood. Working with Kona fulfills a dream of mine, and I can't wait to help bring more iconic bikes to cyclists all over the world."
Meidell will now become the CEO of Kona but Kona's founders, Dan Gerhard, Jake Heilbron, and Jimbo Holmstrom, will remain at the company "in their familiar roles". Kona will also be keeping all of its current staff and offices.
Heilbron said, "Our partnership with Kent Outdoors signals our renewed commitment to competing in a rapidly evolving industry,” Heilbron added. “We are more dedicated than ever to building great bikes, partnering with our independent bike dealers, and maintaining the Kona Way. In fact, Kent’s investment will enable Kona to invest more meaningfully behind these goals to better serve our independent retailers, team members, and consumers worldwide. By partnering with Kent, we’ll give more people the freedom and empowerment of getting outdoors on Kona bikes"
Big investment groups come in when they see the big wave of sales and enthusiasm in a sport, start making offers to the owners they can't refuse and buy up a majority if not all of stake in the company. Then for the first few years they will stay on top of the cool factor and make sure they "stick to their roots" because its easy to do when you can't even keep the show room floor stocked. But like all boom/bust cycles the wave has gotta crash and you dont have to think long back to a time where shops where giving 30% off on last years model cause they cant sell them. that's really when all the ugly BS starts and 30+ year companies dissolve overnight. These investment groups don't have the heart nor energy to keep the lights on when things get tough.
can't blame them for selling, only way they will survive in this kind of market...but I also see the writing on the wall for a lot of these brands in the next 5-10 years.
TL;DR most things that boom eventually bust, even if the bust doesn't drop things to pre-boom levels
As someone who's owned nine Kona bikes since 2015, I hope this leads to more competitive pricing and distribution. At this point they might might be a good candidate for DTC.
But yes, I think this is a good opportunity for Kona. Sounds like a good “bro deal.” Kona, you keep doing what you’re doing, and we‘lol give you the capital you need to keep doing it.
33 years ago, I had the first gen Cinder Cone. Loved that bike! So much so that I had 3 Explosifs in a row after it.
I thought this was a family friendly site!!
