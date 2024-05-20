Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors

May 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Kona Bikes founders Dan Gerhard and Jake Heilbron have purchased the brand back from Kent Outdoors after news last month of the intent to sell the company.

After selling the brand to Kent Outdoors in 2022, it has been announced today that Dan Gerhard and Jake Heilbron have purchased the brand back and will be reuniting with "a team of dedicated, experienced Kona employees." The first priority for the brand is said to be "renewing relationships" with its North American and European dealer network as the brand will be "pausing D2C for all bikes."

Currently, the company says that "Kona inventory is headed to our warehouse and distributors" with some new bikes being worked on that will be unveiled in the future. The press release also states that it hopes to be able to price bikes more competitively although it says "we’ll never do a BOGO Sale again, so don’t ask."

It's great to see Kona looking more stable for the future and you can read the full press release below.

bigquotesKona Bicycles has been in the news lately. We’d love to say that it’s because the new Ouroboros is blowing everyone’s minds (because it really is that good), but truthfully, it has been a bumpy couple of years. So, it’s time to print a positive headline: Kona is returning home to its roots.

Dan Gerhard and Jake Heilbron have purchased the brand back from Kent Outdoors, and along with a team of dedicated, experienced Kona employees, are reuniting to keep the Long, Sweet Ride rolling. There are a lot of familiar faces here who you know from epic dealer launches, My Kona videos and trail days who are dedicated to the cause. Kona’s employees, dealers, and our dedicated customers have always been our strongest resource, and they keep on jamming to the beat of their own drum. With this return to being rider-owned and operated, we’re doubling down on our unique brand legacy and getting back to some basics.

Renewing relationships with our nearly 1000-strong North American and European dealer network is our highest priority. Most of us started out in bike shops, and in our eyes, IBDs are our strongest advocates and allies. Healthy retailers are integral to making sure that Kona fans everywhere experience the ride of a lifetime. To best honor our dealer relationships, we are pausing D2C for all bikes. Konaworld will show changes to reflect this, and our social and communications channels will be getting reworked as well once we get things rolling. Bear with us, and we will keep you informed as we move through this transition.

On the bike side, new Kona inventory is headed to our warehouse and distributors, and alongside the freshly released Ouroboros, we’ve got some incredible bikes in the pipeline that we are looking forward to unveiling. We’re beyond grateful for the support that our suppliers have shown us in this endeavor. Vendors like Fairly Bikes, who have been with us since our first bike in 1988, are a testament to the value of longstanding relationships where people take care of people.

In more good news, we are now positioned to price our bikes much more competitively. Private ownership allows us to be more streamlined, more flexible, and quicker on our feet. This, combined with the support of our suppliers, means we can deliver high quality bikes in a distinctly Kona flavor at super attractive prices. We’ll never do a BOGO Sale again, so don’t ask, but we promise to offer good value for good money, always.

Our Pacific Northwest roots are as strong as ever. Offices in Ferndale, WA and North Vancouver, BC continue to anchor us proudly in place. Tenacious, resilient, straight talking, gritty and sometimes covered in grease, we are committed to keeping the distinctly Kona flavored bike buzz flowing, and helping people find freedom and fun. We are back. We are still here. Let’s ride.

Welcome back to the smallest biggest bike company in the world. Kona Bikes


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Kona


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,140 articles
Report
54 Comments
  • 97 0
 This is the best news I've heard from the bike industry in a long time.
  • 7 0
 YES!!!
  • 7 0
 It definitely shows the passion the owners have for the brand they created.
  • 1 0
 Id love a Kona…with a threaded bottom bracket!!!
  • 1 0
 @wobblegoblin: and 'm'etal.
  • 20 0
 This is great. What would really be the icing on the cake is if they paid significantly less to buy back than they sold for.
  • 1 0
 Got to be!
  • 1 0
 "Sell the dream, buy the nightmare"
  • 2 0
 There is no doubt they got a deep discount
  • 13 0
 Great to see! Bikes are for riding, not for investment companies. They can have the ICT companies if they really need something to chew on. Starling has done something similar iirc and obviously Scott does things their own way. I know too little about the business side of things but for me it seems like things are looking bright now.
  • 9 0
 I think we will see a lot of bike companies returning to the original founders / 'bike people' as the venture capitalists realise the industry isn't going to grow like tech companies can.
  • 11 0
 Absolute best outcome.
  • 7 0
 One more vote for: best news in bike industry in recent memory.
  • 7 0
 Just fired up Nwd II on vhs as a celebration
  • 7 0
 bring back the 111!
  • 1 0
 Fo Sho!!!
  • 1 0
 operator too.... other end of the spectrum.
  • 2 0
 Awesome news! I'd love to know how the deal worked out. I assume they had some long term payout from the original deal and didn't get all of it. But hopefully, they got a deal buying the IP back and some leftover to get it rolling again. Seeing a PE group eat it on a deal is kind of entertaining.
  • 5 0
 Bring back the old kona!!
  • 3 2
 In Europe Kona was for a long time overpriced as f*ck. So backing D2C will keep it overpriced. Kona did really nothing for the last 5 years too, selling the same single pivots over and over. Einstein once said that it's mad to expect different outcomes doing the same all over again.
  • 4 0
 Stoked to see this - Cheers, Kona!!
  • 2 0
 Interesting news. Hope they make a comeback. Be curious what they sold it for initially and what they bought it back for once it tanked.
  • 4 0
 I'm so happy to hear this. F YEAH My next bike will be a Kona
  • 4 0
 Wow, Kona gets it! This is exactly what we need to see more of.
  • 3 1
 They are not my cuppa tea nowadays but I have a sweet spot for the brand. My first proper MTB was a Cinder Cone when of yous were not even born. Good news indeed.
  • 2 0
 My first was a cinder cone too. After a brief stint on a bunch of RM6s that broke and. GT DHi, I returned to the tank of a bike Stab Dee Lux. Still have that beast of a frame. NWD and Kona forever!
  • 1 0
 @Axl085: Oh aye, I also had a Stinky dee-luxe years later! That thing was heavy AF. Good memories!!!!!
  • 1 1
 That's potentially really good news. Would love to see them limit themselves to a few but very capable bikes. HT, Enduro, DH and Gravel maybe. If they can build well specced bikes for a reasonable price and keep weight down and the fun up, I'd be more than happy to consider a new do-it-all. And how about a couple of 27.5 options for med and large frames??????
  • 1 1
 That is not a good idea. Trail bikes are the biggest sellers, and what most people actually want and need.
  • 3 0
 If they release a new single crown stinky I’m buying one in a f*cking heartbeat. Please please please please please please
  • 1 0
 Glad to hear this news. Seawall Capital and other private equity firms should be banned from taking companies to the brink at the consequence of those that depend on the brand for their well being and livelihood.
  • 2 0
 This are great news to start a monday! Lets gooooo!!! bring back the stinky deluxe!
  • 3 0
 Yes, FK investment companies.
  • 3 0
 Make the Stinky geat again!
  • 1 0
 Best possible outcome Now about their bike line up.... They currently have 79 models listed for their dealers That's bonkers for a medium sized brand!
  • 1 0
 Yeah!!!! I'm so happy. Glad that Kona is saved. Back to its roots, into the woods Smile

I am going to make a celebration trip on one of my Kona's now! So happy.
  • 2 0
 Wow, best possible outcome. Bring back the HumuHumu!
  • 2 0
 Fantastic news! Way to go, Dan and Jake!
  • 1 0
 I'm going to dust off my trusty 2008 Four and ride it in celebration to this awesome news!
  • 1 0
 I'll join with my 20kg 2005 Coiler Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Great news!!!!! Kona will come out swinging. These guys were the originators.
  • 2 0
 Awesome.
  • 2 0
 Holy Shit
  • 2 0
 F$£# yeah!!
  • 2 2
 Best bloody bikes. Can’t wait. Next bike will be another Kona to accompany my Honzo DL
  • 2 0
 Dope!
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah!!!
  • 1 0
 Great news. I just don't get it why the sold it in the first place...
  • 1 0
 wonder what they sold and bought back for?
  • 1 0
 Get these private equity mba dweeb bean counters out of the bike industry
  • 1 0
 dump the Ourobros into the sea and bring back cx race bikes!
  • 1 0
 Great news! Make a flat bar Ouroboros!
  • 1 0
 GET IN!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Excellent!







