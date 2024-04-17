Watch
News
Reviews
Kona Leaves Sea Otter Under Strange Circumstances
Apr 17, 2024
by
Outside Online
17 Comments
https://www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2024/04/17/wheres-kona-brand-sets-then-breaks-down-sea-otter
The brand built their booth before being told to break it back down.
Industry News
Outside Network
Industry Insider
Kona
Sea Otter 2024
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
90 articles
17 Comments
Score
Time
7
1
embp123
(21 hours ago)
My friend who worked there for over 2 decades was recently laid off very poorly. He was scewed by Dan and Jake on the way out too, as were many staff. I am sure I will get hate, but I know things you don't. This industry has been hi-jacked by greedy fools too dumb to see that the Covid bump was not an indication of a lasting boom, so now there is a glut and all these snapped up brands will end up other than what they were, if they survive at all. Kona was always a problematic company, run by athletes, not business people. It is all very sad and and awful. Kona is dead, good, it was not that great a company to begin with. My friend and I have gone different ways now too, all I see is this industry is only for fat cats now, not poor people any more, it sickens me to see how parts standards have vanished too, greed and stupidity are the mainstays of for profit bike companies now, so sad.
[Reply]
10
0
korev
FL
(2 days ago)
Hopefully it's just a process and not a sign of bad things to come...
[Reply]
7
0
tplambert
(2 days ago)
It would be Stinky if something was a little Hei Hei in this situation. I hope all the best for Kona, awesome brand. Let's pray nothing Shonky is happening.
[Reply]
4
0
korev
FL
(2 days ago)
@tplambert
: I hope they don't have to Fire Mountain any of the staff
[Reply]
4
0
tplambert
(2 days ago)
@korev
: we need to protect all the staff with a massive lava dome. at all costs. :-(
[Reply]
7
0
Oli4k
(2 days ago)
Something smells humuhumunukunukuapua'a-y here.
[Reply]
3
0
korev
FL
(2 days ago)
@Oli4k
: I see what Unit did there...
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(1 days ago)
@Oli4k
: Except IIRC that word means "great",and this news aren't.
[Reply]
3
0
deez-nucks
(1 days ago)
Lol great pun that works Honzo many level.
[Reply]
7
0
hardcore-hardtail
(1 days ago)
Weird, Buy one get one sales on whole ass mountain bikes are generally a good indicator for a business, no?
[Reply]
1
0
aaron-415
(5 hours ago)
It's a good indicator that supply massively exceeds demand and Kona is very likely taking a loss just to move stagnant inventory. So no, not a good sign.
[Reply]
5
0
0oo0
(24 hours ago)
Instead of removing this from the front page, can you leave us to wildly speculate like normal?
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
FL
(1 days ago)
Interesting they deleted the thread on the tire article that linked to this originally.
[Reply]
1
0
uglyweld
(1 days ago)
Kona is not on Jenson as of just now - no products, not listed under the brands link either
[Reply]
1
0
shredddr
(1 days ago)
Still no news leaking out?
[Reply]
1
0
Venturebikes
FL
(22 hours ago)
You can't buy anything from their website as of right now, even apparel and parts. Everything just has a "find it locally" button with a link to a map with your LBS Kona dealers
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
4
8
TimMog
(2 days ago)
Someone realised they would be displaying an Ouroboros, and there weren't enough staff to clean up that much vomit
[Reply]
