Kona Previews New Process X Alloy & Carbon 153

Jul 17, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

It's been a few years since we've seen Kona release a new bike – the Process X and the aluminum Process 153 were both pre-pandemic addition's to the brand's lineup, and things have been pretty quiet since then as far as new products go. On the business side, the sale of the company in January 2022 to Kent Outdoors shook things up, and the most recent disruption was a round of internal layoffs, the closing of the Kona Bike Shop in Bellingham, Washington, and a push for an increased focus on online sales.

All of those hurdles aside, there are two new bikes on the way – an aluminum Process X and a carbon Process 153. The Process X will share the same long and slack gravity-oriented geometry as the carbon model (a large has a 490mm reach and a 63.5-degree head angle), but with 440mm chainstays and a universal derailleur hanger instead of the 435 or 450mm chainstay length options found on the carbon version. No word on the rear travel amount, but I'd imagine it's in the neighborhood of 160mm.

The bike is mixed wheel compatible thanks to a flip chip on the seatstays. The DH version comes stock in the mixed wheeled configuration with a dual crown fork, and the single crown version rolls on dual 29” wheels.

photo
That's one beefy looking seattube.

photo
If this is the final spec, props to Kona for pairing a Shimano XT shifter with an SLX derailleur and a Deore cassette - that's a recipe for an effective and long-lasting drivetrain.
photo
Flip chips on the seatstays preserve the geometry when switching rear wheel sizes.

photo
The upcoming carbon Process 153.

The carbon 153 is said to share similar geometry to its aluminum counterpart, which has a 64.5-degree head angle, 435mm chainstays, and a reach of 480mm for a size large. The carbon version gains mixed-wheel compatibility via flip chips on the seatstays. It also has internal cable routing (the aluminum version is fully external, much to Henry Quinney's dismay), additional mounting bolts under the top tube for storing a tool or tube, and plenty of down tube protection.

The Process X alloy is slated to be released late this summer, although there's no word yet on pricing for either model, and the carbon Process 153's availability still hasn't been finalized.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Kona


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,644 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 1 0
 The best part about the update is fixing the derailleur hanger. The old hanger design was so bad whenever you took off the wheel the whole hanger fell off and it was difficult to get back on. Most of the time its a 2 person job to put the wheel on
  • 2 0
 hmm...for a "new" iteration...it's kind of lackluster...but all the same...thankful that Kona is still strongly in the game.
  • 3 0
 Bold new graphics
That’s a bout it .
  • 2 0
 Dh thing looks sick hope it can go 180ish travel
  • 2 0
 Kona still around?
  • 1 0
 Their new owner Kent Outdoors just cut the shop margin by 2/3rds and put up a new site that looks way cheaper and has less info. If anyone follows Anchor Brewing it sounds like they're going the same direction.
  • 1 0
 Fully external routing?

Love that





