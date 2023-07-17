Kona Previews New Process X Alloy & Carbon 153

It's been a few years since we've seen Kona release a new bike – the Process X and the aluminum Process 153 were both pre-pandemic addition's to the brand's lineup, and things have been pretty quiet since then as far as new products go. On the business side, the sale of the company in January 2022 to Kent Outdoors shook things up, and the most recent disruption was a round of internal layoffs
, the closing of the Kona Bike Shop in Bellingham, Washington, and a push for an increased focus on online sales.
All of those hurdles aside, there are
two new bikes on the way – an aluminum Process X and a carbon Process 153. The Process X will share the same long and slack gravity-oriented geometry as the carbon model (a large has a 490mm reach and a 63.5-degree head angle), but with 440mm chainstays and a universal derailleur hanger instead of the 435 or 450mm chainstay length options found on the carbon version. No word on the rear travel amount, but I'd imagine it's in the neighborhood of 160mm.
The bike is mixed wheel compatible thanks to a flip chip on the seatstays. The DH version comes stock in the mixed wheeled configuration with a dual crown fork, and the single crown version rolls on dual 29” wheels.
The carbon 153 is said to share similar geometry to its aluminum counterpart, which has a 64.5-degree head angle, 435mm chainstays, and a reach of 480mm for a size large. The carbon version gains mixed-wheel compatibility via flip chips on the seatstays. It also has internal cable routing (the aluminum version is fully external, much to Henry Quinney's dismay
), additional mounting bolts under the top tube for storing a tool or tube, and plenty of down tube protection.
The Process X alloy is slated to be released late this summer, although there's no word yet on pricing for either model, and the carbon Process 153's availability still hasn't been finalized.
