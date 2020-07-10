Kona Release Shonky DJ Bike in Completes

Jul 10, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Kona have decided to release the Shonky, which was previously just available in a frame-only option, as a complete bike. The DJ bike features a Chromoly butted frame with a Manitou Circus Expert 100mm fork, WTB STi30 rims, and Maxxis DTH 26" x 2.3" tires.

Although it can run gears, the complete is sold as a single-speed only and has Samox DJ cranks and Trektro HD-M275 brakes. The Shonky is available in short and long sizes and it sells for $1,399 USD. The frame only is available for $575 USD.






For more information, check out konaworld.com

33 Comments

  • 32 0
 I would definitely hurt myself on this bike
  • 1 0
 My wife would definitely hurt me with this bike. ER here I come again !
  • 17 1
 Every rider should have a hardtail DJ in their line-up
  • 19 1
 Friday Fails has entered the chat
  • 2 0
 I bought one wondering if I'd ever ride it...rode it everyday for years. After work jibbing sessions are habit forming
  • 2 0
 @HaggeredShins: literally lol’d at that. Thanks!
  • 4 0
 @HaggeredShins: If more people had DJ bikes to sharpen their skills, we might get less fails tbh
  • 3 0
 I just got a 2019 new chrome Transition PBJ for riding pump tracks and I can tell you this; it is absolutely a hoot and an amazing core workout. I had no idea just how much energy goes into efficiency riding a pump track. All muscles in the body get worked. Everything. And really teaches weighting and unweighting the bike which Ive found so helpful in technical trail riding with rocks, roots and berms. Best $900 I've spent in a long time.
  • 1 0
 Spent a winter/spring/summer on a Dj learning to jump, bar spin, whip.

The following season when I took my DH to Whistler, the amount of confidence I had jumping and throwing that bike around was amazing. Whipping crab/a line/dirt merch/freight like the folks in the whip offs was always a spectacle to me. Always felt like a kid watching gods and I never thought I’d get there.

The only beef I have with dirt jumping is the skatepark-esque gatekeeping, for some people like me it was hard to befriend and become invited out by 1-2 people to help dig. First time I tried it alone I didn’t have any know how on digging, if it’s okay for me to just show up and ride my bike here, etc. honestly didn’t know where to start. Got yelled at immediately first jump when I tore up a lip.
  • 3 0
 To add to my above comment tho (couldn’t edit on mobile) going to DJ was huge for my lame as hell social skills.

Finally learned that it’s okay to just approach people say hi, explain you’re new but want to learn, and ask for tips and etiquette. People are pretty open to helping newcomers like that, though there are exceptions and some people really are dicks. But that’s life.

Oh, and bring weed to share. your mileage may vary but this was definitely my “this guy f*cks” moment ????
  • 1 0
 @johnnygolucky: they're only 900 bucks?!
  • 1 0
 @johnnygolucky: pumptrack is one of the best workouts around. We have an amazing local indoor track at the Lumberyard here in Portland. I'll take my 4x squisher there and I can get absolutely smoked in an hour!
  • 4 0
 Nice. Wish they'd list actual top tube length in geo. For those converting over from BMX/older DJ's.
  • 5 0
 Dropout tensioners FTW.
  • 1 0
 I've had a few Kona models with this style of dropout design and while the sliding x2 bolts are an awesome idea, the threaded bolt/nut stopper is puzzling as it seems like a bodge for an otherwise great system. You would think they could come up with something slightly more elegant, even a more purpose-built threaded bolt? Still it works OK for this bike. I have the same dropouts on a few of their more general-purpose single speeds and they get very gunky & corroded making them hard to adjust, plus coupled with a steel frame tend to rust at that point. I've had 2 frames break after moisture wen to work through this access point
  • 1 0
 @plyawn: I put some M4 bolts (I think, or whatever fit) in the Explosif I had. Looked way cleaner to have a more finished looking head on those adjusters. Either way, pull them out and grease/loctite the threads.
  • 1 0
 Too bad whichever true genius decided these should be inboard and not hanging off the back seems to have come along after 2010ish, the couple of former holes in my legs want to shake their hand.
  • 4 0
 Yeh but when’s the honzo coming out???!!!!
  • 4 0
 Haven’t seen the Honzo yet, but they have updated a few bikes with 12 speed Deore
  • 3 0
 I really want a dirt jumper. I also really want to keep having four fully functioning limbs.
  • 2 0
 I'm in the same boat, Friday Fails always scares me away from big jumps. Or small jumps. Or nothing at all, sometimes.
  • 4 0
 YES!
  • 4 0
 It’s. Beautiful.
  • 1 0
 Finally! This bike is tits
  • 1 0
 Nice colour, too flash for my riding though
  • 2 0
 New Honzo? When?
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or does that saddle look huge?
  • 2 0
 needs moar slammed
  • 1 0
 A beauty. Dropout way smarter than any SS I've had.
  • 1 0
 Not a huge fan of skinwalls but they work here! Very pretty.
  • 1 0
 PB,when do we get a DJ comparison review? Who sells the best value DJ???
  • 1 0
 Commencal, probably
  • 1 0
 Pump track weapon.

Post a Comment



