Kona Release Shonky DJ Bike in Completes

Kona have decided to release the Shonky, which was previously just available in a frame-only option, as a complete bike. The DJ bike features a Chromoly butted frame with a Manitou Circus Expert 100mm fork, WTB STi30 rims, and Maxxis DTH 26" x 2.3" tires.Although it can run gears, the complete is sold as a single-speed only and has Samox DJ cranks and Trektro HD-M275 brakes. The Shonky is available in short and long sizes and it sells for $1,399 USD. The frame only is available for $575 USD.For more information, check out konaworld.com