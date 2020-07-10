Kona Release Shonky DJ Bike in Completes

Kona have decided to release the Shonky, which was previously just available in a frame-only option, as a complete bike. The DJ bike features a Chromoly butted frame with a Manitou Circus Expert 100mm fork, WTB STi30 rims, and Maxxis DTH 26" x 2.3" tires.
Although it can run gears, the complete is sold as a single-speed only and has Samox DJ cranks and Trektro HD-M275 brakes. The Shonky is available in short and long sizes and it sells for $1,399 USD. The frame only is available for $575 USD.
For more information, check out konaworld.com
The following season when I took my DH to Whistler, the amount of confidence I had jumping and throwing that bike around was amazing. Whipping crab/a line/dirt merch/freight like the folks in the whip offs was always a spectacle to me. Always felt like a kid watching gods and I never thought I’d get there.
The only beef I have with dirt jumping is the skatepark-esque gatekeeping, for some people like me it was hard to befriend and become invited out by 1-2 people to help dig. First time I tried it alone I didn’t have any know how on digging, if it’s okay for me to just show up and ride my bike here, etc. honestly didn’t know where to start. Got yelled at immediately first jump when I tore up a lip.
Finally learned that it’s okay to just approach people say hi, explain you’re new but want to learn, and ask for tips and etiquette. People are pretty open to helping newcomers like that, though there are exceptions and some people really are dicks. But that’s life.
Oh, and bring weed to share. your mileage may vary but this was definitely my “this guy f*cks” moment ????
