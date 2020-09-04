Kona Releases 2 New e-MTBs - Across the Pond Beaver

Remote 160 DL





Firstly, the Remote 160 DL has been reconfigured for 29" wheels with a degree taken off the head angle and the bottom bracket dropped by 10mm. Also added to the bike is

Kona normally reserves its 'DL' tag for higher spec versions of its bikes but there are some other changes to go along with the with the new Remote DL.Firstly, the Remote 160 DL has been reconfigured for 29" wheels with a degree taken off the head angle and the bottom bracket dropped by 10mm. Also added to the bike is Shimano's new EP8 motor that was released earlier this week. It provides a 15nm boost in torque and has a maximum of 500 watts of power which should give plenty of punch to get this 160mm travel bike up the climbs. Details:



Frame: Kona 6061 Aluminum Butted

Travel: 160mm front/rear

Wheelsize: 29" front and rear

Motor: Shimano EP800

Battery: Shimano, internal, 504Wh

Price: $6,999

More info: konaworld.com

Kona 6061 Aluminum Butted160mm front/rear29" front and rearShimano EP800Shimano, internal, 504Wh$6,999

Remote 130

New for Kona this year is a shorter travel e-MTB that comes in the guise of the Remote 130. As the name suggests, this is a 130mm travel frame but it comes with a 140mm fork to provide a bit more plough-ability up front.



Kona has apparently tried to mimic the geometry of the Process 134 as much as possible with this bike so it ends up with a 56° head tube angle, 76° seat tube angle and the same reach across the sizes. Like the 134, this bike also runs on 29" wheels front and rear.

Details:



Frame: Kona 6061 Aluminum Butted

Travel: 130mm rear/140mm front

Wheelsize: 29" front and rear

Motor: Shimano E7000

Battery: Shimano, internal, 504Wh

Price: $5,999

More info: konaworld.com

Kona 6061 Aluminum Butted130mm rear/140mm front29" front and rearShimano E7000Shimano, internal, 504Wh$5,999

Another day, another new bike with Shimano's new EP8 motor. They have been coming thick and fast since the embargo lifted and this time it's Kona's turn as it has updated its Remote 160 and introduced a new shorter travel model, the Remote 130.The rest of the spec is what you'd expect from a DL level Kona. The suspension comes from RockShox with a 160mm Zeb Select+ Charger RC2.1 Debonair fork and a Super Deluxe Select rear shock providing the squish. The drivetrain is a mix of NX and GX level Eagle and the brakes also come from SRAM with the e-MTB specific Guide RE brakes matched to 200mm rotors.The regular Remote remains on 27.5+ wheels but will also get the upgraded motor.Spec wise you get the same 504Wh battery as the 160DL but the older E700 motor from Shimano. A Fox Rhythm 34 140mm fork and DPS Performance inline rear shock provide the suspension and Shimano takes control of transmission with a Deore 12 speed groupset.