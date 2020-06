There's a new version of the Honzo hardtail on the way, along with a complete Shonky dirt jumper, at least according to the Tinder-esque post on Kona's Instagram account. The upcoming steel Honzo ESD has sliding dropouts, and appears to be much slacker than the current Honzo, which has a 68-degree head angle. It's not a stretch to imagine it'll fall into the hardcore hardtail category, where bikes like the Norco Torrent and Chromag Doctahawk reside.As for the Shonky, it looks like there will finally be a complete version of that dirt jump / pump track machine. It's been available as a frame-only for years, but a complete version will make it easier for riders to snag one and head for the dirt as quickly as possible.I swiped right on both bikes - we'll see if I can snag a date with these new options in the next month or so.