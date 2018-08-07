Video: Kona Launches New Carbon Process 29er

Last year we made waves with the Process G2 lineup. The 27.5" carbon bikes became a staple in many of our daily rides. Continuing on with the evolution of the Process lineup, we are thrilled to finally announce the carbon Process 29ers!
We’ve got two gorgeous builds for you to choose from. We’ve also upgraded the spec for many of the builds and lightened the frame weights on all aluminum G2 Process 153s. To celebrate the release of the new carbon 29" Process bikes we headed down under with Connor Fearon to the Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania, Australia and filmed him putting the all-new Process CR DL 29 through its paces on some truly epic trails in a truly incredible location.
Process 153 CR/DL 29 US $5999 CAD $7999 The Process 153 CR/DL 29 is simply awesome. It's everything we've ever wanted in a trail bike. Our revered Process CR DL gets the wagon wheel treatment aboard WTB KOM Trail 29" rims. A RockShox Lyrik RC2 fork up front and Super Deluxe Debonair RCT shock in the back makes for the plushest of descents. You'll be moving fast, so we've added SRAM Code brakes for maximum stopping power. As cousin Eddie would say, "She's a beaut, Clark!"
Process 153 CR 29 US $4999 CAD $6299 New this year is the Process 153 CR 29. We've taken the amazing ride quality from our Process 29 and stiffened and shaved weight off the bike with our Kona DH carbon frame. With a 160mm RockShox Lyrik fork up front and a RockShox Super Deluxe RCT Debonair shock in the back the ride is buttery smooth. A SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, Reverb Dropper and Guide R brakes round out this killer build.
Process 153 DL 29 US $3699 CAD $4799 The Process 153 DL 29 ups the ante in value and spec. Kona's lighter weight aluminum frame is equipped with a carbon rocker for strength and weight savings, a RockShox Yari 160mm Charger fork and Super Deluxe RC3 Debonair rear shock. Climb swiftly with SRAM's NX/GX Eagle drivetrain and stop with confidence with Guide brakes and a 200mm front rotor. The DL also arrives tubeless ready and with a dropper post.
Process 153 29 US $2999 CAD $3999 It's nice having that one bike you can just grab and go with no worries about how it will handle on the climb or descent. We've built the Process 153 29 to be affordable and handle everything a trail can throw at it, so you can spend more time having fun and no time worrying about your gear. This year, the frame sheds a few hundred grams of weight and features 160mm of front travel via a RockShox Yari fork, and 153mm of rear travel is provided by a Deluxe RT Debonair shock. SRAM NX 1x11 drivetrain, Guide T brakes, Maxxis tires and a dropper post round out the build.
Process 153 CR/DL 27.5 US $5999 CAD $7999 This is the bike built to withstand everything. From punishing EWS race days to party laps at the local trails, the Process 153 CR/DL 27.5 has racked up accolades for its incredible performance. Our Kona DH carbon is light and strong. RockShox suspension front and rear keeps the ride smooth. A SRAM X01 12 speed Eagle Drivetrain and Code RSC brakes are a perfectly balanced combo of pure shred and pure power.
Process 153 CR 27.5 US $4999 CAD $6299 In some of the best riding zones we've found, the ups are as fun as the downs. The carbon Process 153 CR 27.5 flies up the hill with efficiency, but it really dances when things point downhill. A RockShox Lyrik fork up front and 153mm of travel with a Super Deluxe RCT Debonair shock in the rear make for a super plush ride. A SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain and Guide R brakes round out this super sweet build.
Process 153 DL 27.5 US $3699 CAD $4799 We have a strong opinion about the Process 153 DL 27.5: It's badass. It ticks all the boxes. A durable, stiff and lighter aluminum frame is matched with a purpose-driven component selection including the RockShox Yari 160mm Charger fork, a RockShox Super Deluxe rear shock, SRAM GX Eagle, Guide 4-piston disc brakes, and a dropper post. It's the People's Process and we love it.
Process 153 27.5 US $2999 CAD $3999 If the world was ending and you needed one bike to rule them all, the Process 153 27.5 would be a solid choice. It's an awesome build in a wallet-friendly price. With 160mm of RockShox Yari travel up front and a Deluxe RT Debonair shock in the rear, the ride is plush and smooth. Well accompanied by SRAM Guide hydraulic disc brakes, a dropper post, and SRAM's NX drivetrain, the Process is one sweet build for the buck.
Process 165 US $3999 CAD $5299 When your days consist of shuttle laps, park laps, and a solid amount of gravity-focused riding, the Process 165 is an excellent companion. But, in spite of its gravity roots, it's still capable of pedaling uphill with the help of a SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain and KS Lev dropper post. The real fun comes on the descents when full squish is provided by a 170mm RockShox Yari Charger fork, and a 165mm Super Deluxe coil rear shock.
Process 153 SE US $2399 CAD $2999 The Process 153 SE is the bike that will go anywhere and do anything. It's a strong, durable bike wrapped in a stylish and super fun package! With 153mm of rear wheel travel, suspension by Suntour and RockShox, a SRAM NX 1x11 drivetrain, powerful Shimano hydraulic disc brakes and super grippy Maxxis Minion tires, this bike is the perfect exploration buddy at an affordable price!
Process 134 SE US $2199 CAD $2899 The Process 134 SE is what we'd consider a bit of a classic bike. It's well-loved by both Kona and our customers so we're keeping it rolling. Affordability and durability make the 140mm travel Process 134 SE a special blend. It's got just enough travel to be stout enough to ride in a wide variety of terrain, while still having the playful snappy feel the Process line is known for.
About Kona: At Kona, we're all about the freedom and empowerment of the bicycle. We have been since 1988. We still have the same founding owners. We're still populated by a staff of keen, active, impassioned cyclists. We're not big, nor are we that small. Just a dedicated group of cyclists making bicycles for people who love bikes - no matter if that love is new or long established.
