Kona's New Carbon Process 153 29, Big Honzo, and More - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 19, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Process 153 CR 29

The carbon 27.5” Process 153 was released last summer, and it will soon be joined by a big-wheeled carbon sibling. The Process 152 CR 29 has the exact same geometry as the alloy version, with a 66-degreee head tube angle, 425mm chainstays, and a reach of 475mm for a size large. The frame will accommodate up to a 2.4” tire, although depending on how much clearance you're comfortable with a 2.5” tire will likely fit as well.

There will be two complete models, with the DL version receiving a 160mm RockShox Lyric RC2 fork and SRAM RSC brakes.


Operator 29

Connor Fearon is currently preparing for race day at the first round of the DH World Cup in Croatia aboard prototypes of the new Operator, but Kona had another pre-production model built up and on display.

The bike can accommodate either 27.5” or 29” wheels thanks to the flip chip on the seat stays, but the plan is to bring it to market spec'd as a 29er. In that configuration it has 195mm of trear travel, and either a 455 or 465mm reach for a size large, depending on the orientation of the headset cups. The head angle is set at 63-degrees, and the chainstay length can be adjusted by 15mm, resulting in either a 425mm or 440mm length.


Big Honzo

There was already a Honzo, so it only made sense to create a carbon version of its plus-sized counterpart. The Big Honzo carbon has room for up to 27.5 x 3.0” tires, 430mm chainstays, and a 67.5-degree head angle with a 130mm fork. There's a mix of internal and external cable routing, with hose guides for the brake line on either side to ensure the bike works with both moto- and North American-style lever configurations.



Hei Hei Trail Alloy

The new carbon bikes might be hogging the spotlight, but there's also a new alloy model in Kona's lineup - the Hei Hei trail. With 140mm of front and rear travel and 27.5" wheels, the Hei Hei Trail is meant to be an energetic trail bike, one that's not quite as beefy and burly as the Process, but that can still handle a good dose of the technical stuff.


30th Anniversary Honzo

It's Kona's 30th anniversary, so in honor of the occasion they made 200 limited-edition steel Honzo hardtails. Each bike has a commemorative head tube badge, and the bike's number on the seat tube. One of those bikes is being auctioned off at Sea Otter, with 100% of the proceeds going to Southern California trail organizations who will use the funds to restore trails damaged by recent wildfires.

22 Comments

  • + 14
 Although it has nothing to do with how they will handle, the rocker links on the new Kona's are pretty hideous..
  • + 3
 Agreed, just looks unfinished.
  • + 2
 I was just thinking how much better they looked than the two metal plates that were on my old dawg.
  • - 1
 Still better than new Transition rockers...
  • + 1
 That rocker link...is a freaking design that only its mother/father could be proud of. Good lord.
  • + 1
 guess its a good thing it works....
  • + 1
 they actually look a little phallic now that I think about it.
  • + 8
 30 years ago Joe Murray sold me a new bike through our new bike shop, Desert Sports in Lajitas, Texas. That big red bike in size XL had a 13-inch head tube, and the new Shimano Deore XT SIS drivetrain and U-brakes. What a time to be rigid.

Oh yeah, those bikes were called "Cascade" that year, then "Kona" the next.
  • + 11
 That steel honzo is sexy
  • + 1
 The carbon hei hei relied on the flex of the carbon seatstay instead of a bearing pivot. How does the aluminum work around that? If it's relying on the aluminum flexing then I'm concerned.
  • + 1
 Giant did this with their Stance, and I would think other manufacturers have as well. I see the concern though, but I trust Kona not to sell a bike that has a weak frame.
  • + 1
 @sam130: Remember the 2003 Explosif made with Dedacciai steel? I have what's possibly the last one in existence. The others self-destructed.
  • + 1
 @sam130: remember the headtube failures? Granted everyone was putting long travel forks on short travel bikes and hucking to flat back then. . .
  • + 3
 nice to see a whole steel Honzo for sale again
  • - 1
 Attention all manufacturers, it's 2018, not 1998, please stop kinking the seat tube so high that at most we can fit a 150 dropper or at best a 175. 200 droppers may not be the norm now but as folks realize the benefits they will be. If somebody wants to run a 150 they still can. A straight seat tube at a steep angle will accomplish this and move it forward to allow for suspension articulation.
  • + 6
 The Honzo's not kinked!!! it's curved, like a scimitar.
  • + 2
 @Zaff: or a shamshir Razz
  • + 2
 Colors look decent. Maybe make the next Hei Hei 29ers not so Barney-ish?
  • - 3
 People still go to sea otter?
  • - 3
 Not sure what I was expecting, but I feel let down. Even though I shouldn't, all of these should be sick bikes.
  • + 2
 Why? I like the look of Kona bikes!
  • + 1
 That's what she said. . . Frown

Post a Comment



