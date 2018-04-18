PINKBIKE TECH

Kona's New Operator Can Fit 29 or 27.5 Inch Wheels - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018

Apr 18, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
29 27.5
Same frame, different wheel sizes - 27.5" is on the left, and 29" on the right.

Orange and red may not be complementary colors, but one thing's for sure - it's going to be hard to miss Connor Fearon when he hits the track on his new Kona Operator. Connor actually has two bikes built up for the race, one with 27.5" wheels and the other with 29" wheels. According to team mechanic Mathieu Dupelle, "It's basically being ready for what comes at him for which track, what type of terrain, and what he feels comfortable with. I wanted him to make sure he's comfortable in all ways."

The new Operator frame makes wheel size changes easy, thanks to a flip chip on the seatstay that allows the bottom bracket height to be raised or lowered to compensate for the wheel height. There are also two chainstay positions, and a reach adjust headset for dialing in the bike's fit depending on the style of track that's being raced. Connor's two bikes are set up to feel nearly identical, although he did go down in spring rate and air pressure on the 29er.

Connor's been testing the bike since late last December, and it's still in the developmental stage, but the plan is to bring it into production later this year.


2929
The frame is carbon, except for the alloy chainstays, and has adjustable chainstay length and bottom bracket height.

29
Looking at the dropouts on the new Boxxer is the easiest way to tell what wheelsize it's for. This is the 29er..
27.5
...And this is the 27.5" version. Check out those red Code brakes.


29
Different headset cups can be used to adjust the reach, as well as the head angle.

27.5
29
Those colored headset caps help make it easier to identify which bike is which.


27.5
Mechanic Matthieu Dupelle says the plan is for Connor to take a practice lap on both bikes in order to see which bike feels best suited to the track.





Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
98595 views
The Differences Between the 3 New Specialized Stumpjumpers
65443 views
Garbaruk 10 x 50 Wide-Range 11-Speed Cassette for SRAM XD Drivers - Review
57013 views
What the Heck is a Down-Country Bike? - Opinion
53059 views
Cane Creek's Titanium Enduro Crankset - First Look
51577 views
The Complete Guide to the 2018 UCI World Cup Downhill Tracks
47444 views
Finding Flow on the North Shore - Video
44653 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
44580 views

59 Comments

  • + 35
 those links just look unfinished
  • + 13
 The rocker link just looks massive and weird...
  • + 4
 @Christopop: sturdy. I was thinking it reminded me of the 50lb Kona’s of yore!
  • + 11
 Difficult to look at after seeing the new yt....
  • + 14
 what if.....they ARE? it's a prototype
  • + 3
 next version they will take some weight off of the link and call that new model and lighter
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: Which weren't more than a stamped plate and were prone to folding.
  • + 2
 @Christopop: massive, and weird, and kinda cool...
  • + 17
 My god that orange and red looks aweful, beautiful frame but loose the red lowers
  • + 34
 *awful
*lose
  • + 2
 @YouHadMeAtDrugs: knew that would get a response lol
  • + 7
 And God being a theoretical supreme being should be capitalized as well
  • + 1
 @onemind123: It does seem that God was a capitalist doesn’t it. Taking money from the poor to fix roofs of churches all the time!!!! :-) what what...
  • + 2
 @cunning-linguist: not to mention giving cancer to children so that their parents can understand an important hidden meaning to life
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: lols! He is everywhere & everything. Tsunamis, AIDS the lot. God works in mysterious ways / is a proper c*nt! :-)
  • + 1
 @cunning-linguist: If I had to predict how this thread would go I would have expected you to correct the spelling and grammar and @youhadmeatdrugs to pontificate on the politics of a supreme being
  • + 11
 29'' for the front wheel, 27.5" back and you are world champion of your hometown dude !
  • + 5
 the uci does not approve of mixed wheel sizes
  • + 1
 I'd be curious to try it... Should I build a 29" front wheel?
  • + 1
 youtu.be/k8IZYhdvo04

Gmbn just tried it. Their verdict. . . Meh.
  • + 7
 WHY cant other manufacters not do this for Trail or DH bikes it is not like it is that hard to workout, some flip chips or both 27.5 or 29er but they would rather sell you two bikes!
  • + 0
 its a nice idea. but theres more than just flipping a chip to switch between the two. you'd probably want to change headset angle to maintain a similar one. swapping forks or lowers would also be relevant. one problem is lowering the bottom bracket height using a flip chip, along with increasing the fork axle to crown, will significantly slacken the head angle.
  • + 1
 @getsomesy: Only about one degree in it, but really want a slightly shorter shock stroke for 29er and slightly shorter travel on the fork will balance it up nicely
But I dont get payed to give away any more good ideas, Yes there is a lot more,but some stuff I am not allowed to talk about on hear!
But never mind?
  • + 1
 ...@bansheebikes
  • + 1
 Scott is doing it since quite a long time
  • + 9
 You forgot to mention that it can also fit 26 wheels.
  • + 7
 Well, that's technically true, but the bottom bracket height would likely be too low.
  • + 5
 @mikekazimer: longer, lower slacker, smaller wheelier...
  • + 3
 Why stop there, put some 24's on
  • + 2
 and 700c wheels for that matter when you have a slightly rough gravel grinder the following weekend.
  • + 6
 Im waiting for flip chips to alternate from 29 inch wheels for me, to 5 inch wheels for my pet capuchin monkey that I have taught to ride street trials.
  • + 8
 Does it come stock with that massive heel rub?
  • + 3
 That rocker link looks like it sat in the sun a little to long.... Kinda surprised they went with making the rocker out of Carbon while working on ideal wheel sizes and what not for the race season...milling maybe a couple slightly different rockers to be able to adjust suspension characteristics as the 29er will feel and perform differently than a 27.5 wheel size.... But I'm more of a couch engineer than anything else... lol
  • + 4
 Shouldn't all bikes have a flip chip, companies would save a lot in manufacturing frames while giving riders more wheel size options in one frame!?

Orange and red look terrible..
  • + 3
 There are geo compromises. Lots of them.
  • + 4
 "Different headset cups can be used to adjust the reach, as well as the head angle"

that's pretty cool
  • + 4
 Pff, let me know when I can run 29 for racing and 20 for the bmx park
  • + 1
 you allready can
  • + 1
 No that Trek's full floater is gone from the session what's the suspension difference between the Session, Operator, and new Scott? I'm guessing there is one even though they look the same now.
  • + 4
 The rear pivot location. The Session's pivots are around the axle, Kona's are on the seatstays, and the new Scott's are on the chainstays.
  • + 1
 Pivot location which affects rear axle path. The scott has the pivot on the chain stay which means the axle path is altered, whereas the trek uses a concentric rear axle/rear pivot and the kona's is on the seatstay essentially meaning that the kona and trek are linkeage driven single pivot designs. Specialized, canyon, yt, the new gt etc are true multi link suspension designs.
  • + 2
 Relax trolls- I doubt this is production spec or color. It's a test mule for a WC racer.
  • + 1
 Wait a minute, that Kona looks like another bike!! I can’t remember the name of it but it’s right on the tip of my tongue, it looks so familiar
  • + 2
 Tech looks cool, but looks like if tonka made bikes.
  • + 2
 And still with all the 29er crap.....i'll never see the fascination.
  • + 1
 Which means it fits 26" wheels too! Everyone's psyched!! Oh wait people don't like the rockers.
  • + 1
 It's HORRIBLE, I can't say more. The previous model was beautiful...
  • + 1
 Looks like a Session No water bottle mounts etc.
  • + 2
 Nice bike.
  • + 1
 Playmobil bike.
  • + 1
 Wheel size is a sham!
  • + 1
 Looks like 2 s*****ns...
  • + 1
 Holy Rocker linkage!
  • - 3
 Why don't they just make all dh bikes 29?
  • + 8
 Why would they?
  • + 20
 Ever had your balls tickled by a DHR2?
  • + 15
 @arden0: Yes. My masseuse was hesitant at first to incorporate them into our weekly routine but its been a real treat.
  • + 4
 Did you mean 26?
  • + 2
 @arden0: Lol funny you mention that, that was the last straw for me on the 29er

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.065521
Mobile Version of Website