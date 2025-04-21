Powered by Outside

Kostrikin Bikes Announces its First Production Steel Hardtail Frame

Apr 20, 2025
by Nick Kostrikin  
Kostrikin HT TRAIL right side

Press Release: Kostrikin Bikes

Kostrikin Bikes is proud to introduce our first production steel hardtail frame. Since 1985, we've been handcrafting custom frames for a select few, one-off frames that embodied quality, passion, and performance. Now, in partnership with ORA in Taiwan, we’re bringing that same spirit to a wider audience with an aggressive, trail-ready hardtail at an unbeatable price.


Simplicity meets Performance
At Kostrikin Bikes, we provide high-quality hardtail frames designed for optimal performance on any trail. Hardtails are still just as relevant today as they were in the past. They help you sharpen your skills without covering up your mistakes, require very little maintenance, are simple, lightweight, and budget-friendly.

Expertly crafted by ORA, a top-tier frame builder in Taiwan, the Kostrikin HT Trail V1 is available in blue and grey, and comes in 4 sizes (S/M/L/XL). If you’re familiar with modern frame geometry, you’ll recognize the serious capabilities these frames bring to the trail.

Kostrikin HT TRAIL right side angle

Kostrikin HT TRAIL seatstays
Kostrikin HT TRAIL left side seatstays

HT TRAIL Features
- An aggressive hardtail built to take on the most demanding downhills with ease.
- Balanced geometry delivers exceptional performance across the widest variety of trails.
- The renowned characteristics of steel deliver a smooth, compliant ride.
- MX wheels increase rear wheel stiffness, rear tire clearance, and front wheel rollover.
- 490mm reach provides optimal stability and control on a size large.
- 64.0° head angle when paired with a 160mm fork, or 64.8° with a 140mm fork.
- Steeper seat angles on larger frames ensure more weight over the front when climbing.
- Size-specific chainstay lengths help maintain perfect weight distribution.
- Expertly TIG welded premium, heat treated, triple butted, 4130 cro-moly tubing by ORA in Taiwan.
- External, full length, cable housing for easy maintenance and ultimate weather proofing.
- ED coating inside and outside the frame provides superior corrosion resistance.
- Compact rear dropouts made for the Syntace X-12 system.

Kostrikin HT TRAIL right side head tube

Kostrikin HT TRAIL left side rear dropout
Kostrikin HT TRAIL right side rear dropout

RECOMMENDED SIZING KOSTRIKIN HT TRAIL V1

FRAME SPECIFICATIONS KOSTRIKIN HT TRAIL V1

FRAME GEOMETRY KOSTRIKIN HT TRAIL V1

Kostrikin HT TRAIL V1 Pas an Ridge Bridge

Capable Hardtail Frames at Competitve Prices
The Kostrikin HT Trail V1 is built for riders who demand performance, durability, and excellent value. Engineered for aggressive trail riding, it combines a modern, progressive geometry with top-tier manufacturing and materials to deliver a ride that's fast, fun, and confidence-inspiring. Whether you're tackling technical terrain or flying through flowy singletrack, the HT Trail V1 is your perfect companion. Ready for your next hardtail adventure? Order your frame today and start building the trail machine you've always wanted.

Price Frame Only
$695

For more information or to order, visit http://kostrikin.com

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Kostrikin Bikes Kostrikin Ht Trail V1


Author Info:
kostrikinbikes avatar

Member since Jan 10, 2017
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
41864 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
41472 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37441 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
32836 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
31403 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
29232 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28645 views
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
28126 views

69 Comments
  • 441
 I met (Bill) Kostrikin going down the gnarliest trail in Tahoe on my 170mm enduro a few years ago, thinking I was the fastest rider in America, slaying every obstacle like a champ. I figured no one was faster than I was that day ... until I got passed by this tall Russian dude on a hardtail. Those dudes are no joke--they can ride.
  • 70
 Bill was/is a mutant. He came out of "retirement" for CX nationals in Reno a few years ago, still fast as hell
  • 30
 I haven't met Nick yet, but Bill is a super-good-person. Kind, humble, funny and WOW, can he ride a bike!!!
  • 73
 Unfortunately, in my opinion, that‘s exactly the problem of/for many of these small hardtail frame manufacturers. How many people are out there who can ride a HT like that?
Don‘t get me wrong, great to have options, but right now, when looking for a hardtail frame, there are many XC frames, obviously, and then several dozen „trail“ bike frames, of which the majority is made for really hauling the mail down the gnarliest stuff, it seems much easier to find a trail hardtail that will fit a 160mm fork, than one that will ride well with a 120mm one.
  • 30
 @FuzzyL: Cotic Solaris runs 120mm forks well
  • 20
 @FuzzyL: Pace 429
  • 20
 @FuzzyL: Stanton Sedona is the one you’re looking for.
  • 10
 @FuzzyL: Sour Crumble. 120-140mm Made in Germany. Check out the reviews on Hardtail Party (Youtube).
  • 120
 Sliding dropout and UDH would have been nice. But tough to complain too much when it’s a reasonably priced frame.

Their coming soon page has some interesting stuff… 155mm cranks, funky looking pedals, etc.

kostrikin.com/pages/coming-soon
  • 127
 The egregious copying of Outlier pedals kind of discredits everything about this brand for me...
  • 60
 @skylerd: Not digging that either. Also kind of weird to copy the new ugly SRAM Crank.
  • 103
 @skylerd: yea, copied pedals, copied cranks and a frame with no real unique features made by ORA not themselves, not really adding much in the way of value here.
  • 120
 Bike looks really good with the straight lines. Geo on the 140mm fork looks good. Love the external cables. No sliding dropouts, though.
  • 242
 Im probably the odd one out but I've never really cared for sliding dropouts. Seems to just add cost and complexity for someone like me who wont go single speed or bother trying different chain stay lengths.
  • 34
 @Takaya94: I can take ‘em or leave ‘em. I had a 2015 Kona Honzo. I had to make derailleur adjustments when I went from one end to the other. Also, a respected local bike mechanic said that placing the wheel at the long setting causes extra stress to the frame.
  • 50
 @yoondaman: i mean, yeah longer chain stays have more leverage. But longer moment arms and "more" stress doesn't necessarily mean it's too much stress.
  • 155
 Seems like a funny time to get into selling steel hardtails, there’s absolutely loads of delightful long n slack steel frames out there and they’re all pretty much the same thing and only a small slice of the mtb market.
  • 450
 I thought the same but then I saw the price. $700 for an Ora frame is very competive.
  • 130
 But are those other frames reasonably priced?
  • 51
 @j1sisslow: Agreed! These guys are even beating Planet X at their cheap steel hardtail game.
  • 10
 @j1sisslow: some are, some not. Due to my lacklustre work ethic I tend to buy frames off ebay. Plenty of bargains there!
  • 40
 @mkul7r4: especially for a steel frame. Similar choices are usually 9-1100.
  • 30
 @Klimbnbike: 4130 CroMo steel is cheaper than, for instance, Reynolds 631, 725 or 853.
e.g. 4130 Stanton frames are cheaper than the Reynolds ones.
  • 53
 Make it FS/SS and he'll sell a ton!

Starling has the market all to themselves and they are backed up six months.
  • 40
 @sanchofula: an under 2k dollar steel full suspension frame would sell. So hot right now.
  • 10
 @danstonQ: Canfields nimble 9 is the first one that come to mind. 1,000 usd and 4130.
  • 30
 @mkul7r4: add at least 35% with the new tarrifs.
  • 10
 Looks good bike still think there are far better bikes out there for the aggressive hardtail
  • 80
 Nick is an absolute legend! Excited to see where this goes and for people to get to experience his bikes!
  • 80
 Nick knows his stuff, great looking Hardtail!
  • 50
 This is great. Steel frame out of a reputable factory for a very solid price. If I didn't have my Ragley BigWig I would be placing an order right now.
  • 50
 So stoked for Nick! The frame is amazing. Now I'm on the lookout for some vintage Kostrikin bikes.
  • 30
 Good price, and very good weight compared to other steel hardtails on the market right now. 2 bottle cages is also a win as long as you can still fit a reasonably long dropper. No UDH is puzzling though.
  • 30
 Edit: Looking closer the seattube bottle mount is stepped off tube a bit, so dropper compatibility shouldn't be an issue.
  • 11
 @Buggyr333: It's covered in the article.
  • 50
 Does it double as a DJ frame? You can do double barspins with all those excess cables and hoses.
  • 11
 I wanted to comment the same, it looks way too looooong
  • 40
 Frame looks amazing, especially in blue (video), and the price is a bargain! Can't wait for a Pinkbike review.
  • 20
 Thanks for the pointer for the "BMW M3 blue", I couldn't find it on his site (it was a choice but no pics). The color looks very similar to my Santa Cruz Chameleon (late 90's HT) built up as a single speed.
This frame is so nice material/finish/design (not necessarily in that order)... Love the EC coating, who else does that?
  • 43
 Curious to know what Steve from Hardtail Party thinks about it...
  • 23
 @danstonQ: For sure. If I were a hardtail frame builder, Steve would be the first person that I would contact for a review. Hope Mr. Kostrikin knows about him. Steve in my opinion is the foremost authority on hardtail mountain bikes.
  • 20
 @yoondaman: I like the "Sedona" frame that Steve developped with Dan Stanton...

www.stantonbikes.com/collections/stanton-sedona
  • 20
 @danstonQ: Me, too, so much so that I bought one!
  • 40
 My Kostrikin bike is sleek, comfortable, and easy to ride. I would highly recommend it.
  • 30
 Legends. Glad to see the name back out in the wild on great looking product.
  • 40
 Glad to see it. I have one of Nick's old frames from '93.
  • 30
 Second look at headtube badge...3 Ks, not sure about all that. Think he should maybe redesign that logo.
  • 44
 Only an offence hunter would find it questionable.
  • 11
 Don't you think that "Capirote" would be a proper name for that frame?
  • 112
 How did they Nazi that coming?!
  • 30
 Made a CAD file of a steel frame quite similar to this in terms of geo a couple weeks ago. This thing is sweet.
  • 30
 The numbers look good, the price is very good and Ora know what they're doing. This is excellent.
  • 40
 That is a nicely priced frame. Should sell well.
  • 20
 Nick is truly a legend! Can’t wait to see how this journey unfolds and for more people to ride his incredible bikes!
  • 20
 I'll stick with my Ragley BluePigRace....Ha!
  • 10
 What's up with Ragley these days? Did anyone pick up the brand,or is it dead and buried?
  • 20
 @nozes: Hi..They're gone mate....I'll never sell mine,Proper weapon..Ha!!
  • 20
 THIS but, mini mullet with ALL the utility mounts
  • 20
 makes me want to buy a hardtail again:{
  • 20
 If you're cost stricken, try a Kostrikin.
  • 42
 No UDH?
  • 10
 Price good. Not a full 29er, ehh.
  • 10
 North-Ricans are sooooo 1st degree.
  • 10
 Yay???
  • 23
 160mm post mounts are an odd choice
  • 10
 Gotta cut costs somewhere. Maybe Ora had overstock and gave them a discount on 160s? If that’s even how post mounts work.
  • 10
 I've always had a 160mm rear rotor with XT's on my Stanton Switchback and have been fine with this so far.
  • 60
 Sure, 180mm would have been better, but I am okay with 160mm. If I wanted larger, I would get an adapter. Could be worse. It could have been a 140mm native or a flat mount.
  • 30
 @yoondaman: flat mount, eww.







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028029
Mobile Version of Website