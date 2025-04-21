Kostrikin Bikes Announces its First Production Steel Hardtail Frame

Press Release: Kostrikin Bikes
Kostrikin Bikes is proud to introduce our first production steel hardtail frame. Since 1985, we've been handcrafting custom frames for a select few, one-off frames that embodied quality, passion, and performance. Now, in partnership with ORA in Taiwan, we’re bringing that same spirit to a wider audience with an aggressive, trail-ready hardtail at an unbeatable price.Simplicity meets Performance
At Kostrikin Bikes, we provide high-quality hardtail frames designed for optimal performance on any trail. Hardtails are still just as relevant today as they were in the past. They help you sharpen your skills without covering up your mistakes, require very little maintenance, are simple, lightweight, and budget-friendly.
Expertly crafted by ORA, a top-tier frame builder in Taiwan, the Kostrikin HT Trail V1 is available in blue and grey, and comes in 4 sizes (S/M/L/XL). If you’re familiar with modern frame geometry, you’ll recognize the serious capabilities these frames bring to the trail.HT TRAIL Features
- An aggressive hardtail built to take on the most demanding downhills with ease.
- Balanced geometry delivers exceptional performance across the widest variety of trails.
- The renowned characteristics of steel deliver a smooth, compliant ride.
- MX wheels increase rear wheel stiffness, rear tire clearance, and front wheel rollover.
- 490mm reach provides optimal stability and control on a size large.
- 64.0° head angle when paired with a 160mm fork, or 64.8° with a 140mm fork.
- Steeper seat angles on larger frames ensure more weight over the front when climbing.
- Size-specific chainstay lengths help maintain perfect weight distribution.
- Expertly TIG welded premium, heat treated, triple butted, 4130 cro-moly tubing by ORA in Taiwan.
- External, full length, cable housing for easy maintenance and ultimate weather proofing.
- ED coating inside and outside the frame provides superior corrosion resistance.
- Compact rear dropouts made for the Syntace X-12 system.Capable Hardtail Frames at Competitve Prices
The Kostrikin HT Trail V1 is built for riders who demand performance, durability, and excellent value. Engineered for aggressive trail riding, it combines a modern, progressive geometry with top-tier manufacturing and materials to deliver a ride that's fast, fun, and confidence-inspiring. Whether you're tackling technical terrain or flying through flowy singletrack, the HT Trail V1 is your perfect companion. Ready for your next hardtail adventure? Order your frame today and start building the trail machine you've always wanted.Price Frame Only
$695
For more information or to order, visit http://kostrikin.com
Don‘t get me wrong, great to have options, but right now, when looking for a hardtail frame, there are many XC frames, obviously, and then several dozen „trail“ bike frames, of which the majority is made for really hauling the mail down the gnarliest stuff, it seems much easier to find a trail hardtail that will fit a 160mm fork, than one that will ride well with a 120mm one.
Their coming soon page has some interesting stuff… 155mm cranks, funky looking pedals, etc.
kostrikin.com/pages/coming-soon
e.g. 4130 Stanton frames are cheaper than the Reynolds ones.
Starling has the market all to themselves and they are backed up six months.
This frame is so nice material/finish/design (not necessarily in that order)... Love the EC coating, who else does that?
www.stantonbikes.com/collections/stanton-sedona