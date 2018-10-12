Video: Kovarik Racing's Groms Shred Harder Than You

Here at Kovarik Racing, our MTB coaching has had great success over the years through our private courses and our junior development programs.This summer Claire and I sat down and worked on organizing a new program. One that would reach out to the younger generation of shredders here in Whistler and to teach them how to get that extra edge on the race track and having fun in the bike park. Now the season has come to an end, we thought we'd showcase some of what our little shredders have been working on throughout the summer Kovarik Racing program.The kids here in Whistler are very talented and they’re fortunate enough to grow up riding the bike park. Their skills are beyond their years, it’s easy to see! I myself am pretty stoked to be able to work with this next generation of mountain bikers and see them progress.Our program works in and around the summer Phat Kidz race series here in Whistler. My goals are to hone their skills, adjust their technique to suit different conditions and terrain and set up a race orientated environment using Free Lap timers. Basically, I guide these youngsters to become the best rider they can, whether it be racing or just riding and having a blast with friends.To see these kids tear up the bike park is unbelievable, and to be able to throw around a bike that is half their body weight is quite an effort and a feat in itself! These kids always amaze me how well they can send a jump, let alone hit a corner at warp speed. It’s ridiculous!The kids are already learning about suspension set up and what works for certain tracks, they’re even onto their tire pressures.The groms all work really well together, feeding off each other’s ideas and line choices when they're not throwing cliff bars around!We’d like to thank all the parents for joining our program it’s been a lot of time and organizing around their work schedules.We’d also like to thank our sponsors that jumped on board.