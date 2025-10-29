Powered by Outside

KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB

Oct 29, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

With the growing popularity of eMTBs, companies are pouring more and more of their development efforts into that category in order to compete. The improvements seen on these new models often revolve around the motor and battery technology, making it easy to overlook the geometry, suspension kinematic, and other touchpoints that make these bikes tick.

For folks interested in enterprising on those developments without the heft and complication of a motor and battery, or for dedicated e-bikers traveling with their bike, KrankE is developing a rather clever solution: a bolt-in analog adapter.

KrankE MTB

by Dario-DiGiulio
Views: 189    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



We've seen versions of this used by folks working on new eMTB models, primarily in early development phases where ride dynamics are the focus. You can better isolate the feel of a chassis without the electronics involved, so plenty of frame manufacturers have created their own bespoke versions of this concept.

photo
Forbidden's Oliver Blight employing a similar strategy at this year's Crankworx.
Curtis Inglis had a customer request a singlespeed conversion for their Pinion-equipped frame so he created this bolt-on cluster to suspend the BB in space.
Meant for a Pinion gearbox as opposed to a motor, but Curtis Inglis had a similar concept on display at MADE this year.

By taking up the space between the bolts and matching the bottom bracket position, KrankE's brackets allow the user to thread a typical bottom bracket into the module and run standard cranks. It doesn't seem to be an action item yet, but in theory KrankE could offer versions of the bracket that modified the bottom bracket location to change BB height, weight distribution, and other geometry figures. Food for thought.

With the motor, battery, and accessory hardware removed, KrankE is advertising an average weight reduction of 25% for a given eMTB model. Obviously these savings will depend on motor spec and battery size, but the Crestline pictured above went from 23.45kg / 51.8lb down to 17.9kg / 39.46lb with the adapter installed.

photo
Specialized Kenevo, analog edition.
photo
Shown without the included bashguard for display purposes.
photo
With bashguard.

KrankE currently offers models for Bosch (CX Gen 4, CX Gen 5, SX) and Specialized (SL 1.1, SL 1.2) bikes, with an Avinox option on the way. Pricing varies per model, and appears to include the required bottom bracket, crankset, and chainring.

Bosch Adapter: $293 USD / $408 CAD / €251 / $445 AUS
Brose/Specialized Adapter: $326 USD / $454 CAD / €280 / $495 AUS

More information can be found at KrankE's website.

As to how an eMTB rides without the motor, battery, and constituent hardware? Color me interested, I'm working on getting on a bike with this setup as soon as possible.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Drivetrain Kranke


Author Info:
Dario-DiGiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
378 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
169805 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46898 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46670 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44831 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44746 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34663 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32727 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
27701 views

42 Comments
  • 955
 So I can look like a douche on the trail but reap none of the benefits of it.
  • 182
 All jokes aside, this prevents e-bikes with dead motors/batteries from becoming scrap, it's great for development (saw Rhys riding the Forbidden e-bike at Whis this summer without a motor/battery set up), and it's great for travel. I have an e-bike to complement my analog, but I greatly prefer the kinematics and axle path of my e-bike. If I'm flying somewhere on a plane, I could see a world in which I would take a motor less "ebike" instead of my normal bike, just for sake of kinematics.
  • 11
 @kashimadaddy: also allows you to take a bike with a dead motor and use an aftermarket motor on it.

What's really needed is a standard for motor mounts!
  • 350
 This actually makes a lot of sense to me for e-bikes that end up having a failed motor/battery that’s no longer available or cost effective to replace. I’d much rather have a functional bike than a paperweight.
  • 270
 It's an OK idea, but if they really wanted to make money, they should develop it as a gearbox conversion, or even an adaptor for a pinion gb
  • 150
 I was one of the commenters calling for a product like this. Give it time, and you'll start seeing these are your local trails.
eMTB motor rebuilds can get quite spendy (and replacing dead batteries). If someone is facing $1k in motor/battery replacement on an older EMTB, $300 doesn't seem so bad. Eccentric BB mount and/or weight attachment points would be an interesting development.
  • 10
 thats actually a really good point
  • 10
 Love the idea of being able to experiment with different BB mounts.
  • 10
 Had a friend drop a chain which broke the front sprocket. She just scrapped it and bought another ebike.
  • 10
 I love the idea in theory. But I have a hard time believing the average e-bike rider will say "oh, I won't do my $1,000 motor fix, I guess I'll go back to an analog bike"
  • 150
 Imagine getting stopped by the police for being suspected of breaking e bike laws, then you hit them with this whilst slapping your thighs aggressively. Come get sum!
  • 70
 *Dangerholm Liked This*
  • 60
 great way to salvage older high end ebikes with dead motors / batteries (that are either no longer supported, or not cost effective to fix).
  • 70
 Can I just buy the sticker? Asking for a friend Smile
  • 30
 Count me as one of the ones who really likes this. Giving new life to older ebikes sounds great. But depending on how long it takes to swap, this could also be great for owning a single bike while maintaining the ability to use either an ebike or a regular bike as preference and trail regulations allow. Would be great for a road trip where you want an ebike to make the most of out limited time in new places and a regular bike for trail systems that don't allow ebikes. I'm curious how much suspension settings would need to change though.
  • 70
 BEND OREGON COMPLIANT!!!
  • 20
 Bend people yelled at my 4yr old for simply being a child. Talk about a bunch of karens god damn.
  • 30
 Means you can have an e-bike, but still take part in a regular category in events that don't have an e-bike category, without having to have 2 different bikes. Slightly niche, but seems like a good option!
  • 20
 12 step program on the road to recovery and better fitness... Step 1: By a Kranke Bike Adapter, Step 2: Introduce yourself to the group, "Hi I'm Clarence, ...", Step 3: Go ride.
  • 40
 Cool idea. Sucks there's only 3 options currently, with none of which being any Shimano motors.
  • 20
 Think of all the junk ebikes there will be in the future. Probably be some bargains and this could get you a cheap bike would I do it..Probably not.
  • 10
 Reading the comments section convinced me that some people might be interested in this to save a dead eMTB from the recycle bin. It sounds awfully close to saving that tire that still has a little life left in it.
  • 20
 If only I could get bikes that came analog from the factory, rather than buying aftermarket upgrades!
  • 52
 HAHAHAHA.
  • 31
 Immediately thought of the Flintstones' foot powered cars! :-)
  • 10
 actually sick, saves a lot of headaches for ruined motors and dead batteries. Orbea was doing this in house already
  • 20
 Is KrankE calling this the NonE?
  • 10
 Someone should make a bike with this available as stock. Buy a bike then spend another 1k later to convert to an ebike.
  • 10
 Buy an Emtb, and then buy the accessory to remove the emtb motor 😂😂👍👍👍🤔🤔🤔🤔.

Silly world really
  • 10
 So can we then use the battery compartment as MASSIVE downtube storage? I'm talking pads, sandwiches, tools, water, etc.
  • 42
 Is it April 1st?
  • 10
 Please make one for the Fazua 60.
  • 10
 Just leave the battery out?
  • 11
 Finally a sensible project for when everyone comes to their senses and make EBikes illegal on all single track
  • 10
 Now I've truly seen the madness come full circle.
  • 21
 Sorry, what?
  • 10
 #weldporn 😂😂😂
  • 22
 What?
  • 69
 Just when I thought this industry couldn't get any F$#*ING dumber they go and prove me wrong again.
  • 24
 Why?
  • 31
 Kinematics and Geo on ebikes could be different than their normal counterparts, take the Unnos, their linkage set up on the ebikes are different from the set up on the normal bikes, and ride a bit differently, so this could get you the ride characteristics that you like from the ebike in a non ebike platform without having to get a new bike. Plus think of all the crap you can shove on those big ass down tubes without the battery in it! It's a prime bike packing set up!
  • 21
 Motor goes out?







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023147
Mobile Version of Website