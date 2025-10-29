KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB

With the growing popularity of eMTBs, companies are pouring more and more of their development efforts into that category in order to compete. The improvements seen on these new models often revolve around the motor and battery technology, making it easy to overlook the geometry, suspension kinematic, and other touchpoints that make these bikes tick.
For folks interested in enterprising on those developments without the heft and complication of a motor and battery, or for dedicated e-bikers traveling with their bike, KrankE is developing a rather clever solution: a bolt-in analog adapter.
We've seen versions of this used by folks working on new eMTB models, primarily in early development phases where ride dynamics are the focus. You can better isolate the feel of a chassis without the electronics involved, so plenty of frame manufacturers have created their own bespoke versions of this concept.
Forbidden's Oliver Blight employing a similar strategy at this year's Crankworx.
Meant for a Pinion gearbox as opposed to a motor, but Curtis Inglis had a similar concept on display at MADE this year.
By taking up the space between the bolts and matching the bottom bracket position, KrankE's brackets allow the user to thread a typical bottom bracket into the module and run standard cranks. It doesn't seem to be an action item yet, but in theory KrankE could offer versions of the bracket that modified the bottom bracket location to change BB height, weight distribution, and other geometry figures. Food for thought.
With the motor, battery, and accessory hardware removed, KrankE is advertising an average weight reduction of 25% for a given eMTB model. Obviously these savings will depend on motor spec and battery size, but the Crestline pictured above went from 23.45kg / 51.8lb down to 17.9kg / 39.46lb with the adapter installed.
Specialized Kenevo, analog edition.
Shown without the included bashguard for display purposes.
With bashguard.
KrankE currently offers models for Bosch (CX Gen 4, CX Gen 5, SX) and Specialized (SL 1.1, SL 1.2) bikes, with an Avinox option on the way. Pricing varies per model, and appears to include the required bottom bracket, crankset, and chainring.
What's really needed is a standard for motor mounts!
eMTB motor rebuilds can get quite spendy (and replacing dead batteries). If someone is facing $1k in motor/battery replacement on an older EMTB, $300 doesn't seem so bad. Eccentric BB mount and/or weight attachment points would be an interesting development.
