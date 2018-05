MENTIONS:

Living in the Polish Tatra mountains it is on nights like these Robert Piekara, Poland’s currently most successful enduro rider, comes out on his new KROSS Moon 3.0 mountain bike. As wise men once said, moonlight drowns out all but the fastest rider!Bike: KROSS Moon 3.0Rider: Robert Piekara (POL)Trails: Bielsko Biala, PolandVideography: ryys.pl