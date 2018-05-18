Kross' Prototype Race Bike - Albstadt World Cup XC

The 100mm design employs a compact rocker link, just like Kross' longer-travel Soil and Moon platforms. Too bad about the routing of the shock's lockout cable, though; that loop looks nasty. The 100mm design employs a compact rocker link, just like Kross' longer-travel Soil and Moon platforms. Too bad about the routing of the shock's lockout cable, though; that loop looks nasty.

DT Swiss looks after the team's suspension, with an OPM O.D.L 100 Race up front and the R 414 shock out back. Both can be locked out at the handlebar with a single lever for those balls-out sprints.

There are rumors of Shimano's new 12-speed XTR making its public debut at the Albstadt World Cup, but it's the battery operated Di2 system on this bike.

The new prototype being assembled by Kross' factory mechanics.

If you go to Kross' website, you'll find a load of cross-country hardtails, enduro bikes, and a bunch of other machines. What you won't find, however, is a full-suspension cross-country bike, at least as of right now. That will likely change, though, as the European brand has been working on this 100mm-travel prototype for some time now. The team isn't sharing much in the way of info - sorry, no weights or details - but we can see that both the front and rear triangles are carbon, as is the compact rocker link, and the axle pivot is engineered to flex rather than use bearings and a bundle of relatively hefty hardware.Another thing to note is that it looks like the unnamed Kross is sporting a relatively short seat tube that would work well with long-stroke dropper posts. This bike is running a 125mm-travel KS Lev Integra Carbon, but there's certainly room there for more drop, should a racer feel the need for it. Plenty of dropper posts at the muddy Albstadt World Cup this weekend, too.