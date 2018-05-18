PINKBIKE TECH

Kross' Prototype Race Bike - Albstadt World Cup XC

May 18, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Kross has been working on a new full suspension bike 100mm travel for quite some time now and riders have been putting it through it paces. The frame is all-carbon including the rocker link. Cable routing is internal.
BIKE CHECK
Kross XC Prototype


If you go to Kross' website, you'll find a load of cross-country hardtails, enduro bikes, and a bunch of other machines. What you won't find, however, is a full-suspension cross-country bike, at least as of right now. That will likely change, though, as the European brand has been working on this 100mm-travel prototype for some time now. The team isn't sharing much in the way of info - sorry, no weights or details - but we can see that both the front and rear triangles are carbon, as is the compact rocker link, and the axle pivot is engineered to flex rather than use bearings and a bundle of relatively hefty hardware.

Another thing to note is that it looks like the unnamed Kross is sporting a relatively short seat tube that would work well with long-stroke dropper posts. This bike is running a 125mm-travel KS Lev Integra Carbon, but there's certainly room there for more drop, should a racer feel the need for it. Plenty of dropper posts at the muddy Albstadt World Cup this weekend, too.


Cable routing for the lockout is still a bit quirky.
The 100mm design employs a compact rocker link, just like Kross' longer-travel Soil and Moon platforms. Too bad about the routing of the shock's lockout cable, though; that loop looks nasty.


DT Swiss takes care of suspension with the DT Swiss OPM O.D.L 100 RACE up front and the R 414 damper on the back. Both can be locked from the handlebar with a single lever.
DT Swiss looks after the team's suspension, with an OPM O.D.L 100 Race up front and the R 414 shock out back. Both can be locked out at the handlebar with a single lever for those balls-out sprints.


Light weight foam grips Shimano XTR race brakes.
There are rumors of Shimano's new 12-speed XTR making its public debut at the Albstadt World Cup, but it's the battery operated Di2 system on this bike.


New Kross Dual Suspension Protoype
The new prototype being assembled by Kross' factory mechanics.


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Rear lockout cable routing is as ugly as a Trek Top Fuel (note: I own a top fuel, deleted the lockout remote entirely)

Overall it reminds me of a Spark, I'd love for them to come to the US
  • + 2
 I'm so old fashioned, sitting here wondering why you'd need tons of dropper travel on an XC race bike. Ah well... Git yer dropper off mah lawn and all that.
  • + 1
 Trek still leads the game in the worst cable routing
  • + 2
 Agreed, and on an otherwise gorgeous bike.

