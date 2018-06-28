KS Releases 27.2mm Compatible Dropper Cartridge Kits

PRESS RELEASE: KS

User-Tunable Air Spring Pressure

Larger Air Chamber For Lower Operating Pressure

Single-Piece Forged Body And Head







Zero Load Piston Valve

Last but not least, this all-new cartridge for 27.2mm droppers now uses the same spool valve found in the latest generation LEV-Ci and LEV models. The use of this new valve removes the pressure felt at the remote due to the rider’s weight while seated. The result is consistent, light-feeling actuation of the remote regardless of the rider being seated on the dropper or not.



The all-new cartridge for premium models of LEV Series 27.2mm droppers advances dropper performance in a form factor that previously resulted in compromises.



LEV Series 27.2mm droppers are available in 65mm, 100mm or 120mm of buttery smooth travel and are compatible with all KS remote options from KG, Southpaw and the all-new Westy.



MENTIONS:

KS has developed an all-new cartridge specifically for use on KS's premium droppers compatible with 27.2mm seat tubes. The smallest diameter variant of the LEV-Ci, LEV Integra, and LEV will each benefit from this much-improved design.This all-new cartridge is characterized by the following 4 enhancements:1. User-tunable air spring pressure2. Larger air chamber for lower operating pressure3. Single-piece, forged cartridge body and head4. Zero-load piston valve for easy remote actuation even while the rider is seatedLike the cartridge used in the larger diameter premium KS droppers, the 27.2mm cartridge now allows the user to adjust air spring pressure to tune the rebound speed and force required to drop the saddle. The valve can be accessed by removing the head clamp components to expose a Schrader valve that can be inflated or deflated using a standard shock pump.The redesigned cartridge also incorporates a significantly larger air spring to reduce the typical operating pressure range. This lower pressure also reduces the friction in the sealing systems while giving the rider a more linear and predictable feeling return.LEV-Series droppers have always used the stanchion tube directly as the cartridge body to minimize redundant materials in the system. For 27.2 diameter models, some structural strength needed to be engineered in due to the smaller diameter. As a result, KS 27.2mm premium droppers now have a one-piece forged stanchion and lower head cradle. The added strength reduces the deflection that plagues smaller diameter droppers while allowing us to also increase the travel options to a full 120mm.For more information, please visit www.kssuspension.com or contact KS USA: info@kssuspension.com