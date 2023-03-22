KS Teases Inverted Enduro Fork - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

There are some elements of bicycle frame design or componentry that tends to rile up some sections of mountain bikers, particularly those at the core of the sport. Whether it's internally routed headsets, needless standard changes or just a man called Dick Pound, the same themes tend to come up in our comments section time after time.
On the flip side, there are some ideas that tend to receive a warm embrace regardless of their merit, like the gearbox-equipped frames and upside-down suspension forks.
An upside-down fork has been visited by other brands in different ways over the years, and some of them very recently. Whether it's Manitou's Dorado
downhill fork, or the dearly departed Rockshox's RS1
, to say that the industry has settled on right-way-up
forks would be untrue. The benefits of an inverted fork are usually said to be related to lower unsprung mass, more theoretically rigid chassis attachment, and how the oil sits with the fork upper and lubricates the legs. They also look quite nice.
KS Suspension, who are better known for their seatposts, are a brand that has been branching out in recent years. We've seen the addition of their bar and stems or even their gravel range, and now they prepare to release an e-bike-rated upside-down fork.
The E3.6 fork looks to have internals that goes by the slightly absurd name of "PINIT RC2S".We didn't have an opportunity to measure the fork, but I would deduce from the name that this fork uses 36mm legs.
Although the chassis might be inverted to the norm, the damper controls of the 165mm fork most certainly aren't. The fork has a cartridge that uses an external low-speed threshold compression adjustment as what they call their Sprint Valve, which is essentially a lockout adjustment. There is also a low-speed compression dial via the bottom of the fork. The air spring in the left leg uses a standard single schraeder valve and equalising ports, meaning you pump up the positive chamber and it will balance as you cycle it.
When asked about what tuning options the end customer might have in terms of the spring rate, KS were tight-lipped, saying thanks to the design of the fork they're not limited with chamber size but are yet to release full details of a volume adjustment.
They are yet to finalise the tooling for the lower-leg guards, and as such were reluctant to provide a claimed weight.
