KS USA Announces Partnerships with Teams and Riders for 2018

Robin Wallner / Ibis team. Photo courtesy of Ibis cycles / Dave Trumpore



PRESS RELEASE: KS USA



KS USA is proud to partner with professional Gravity, Cross Country and multidisciplinary cycling teams and individuals for 2018.



For two decades, KS USA has pioneered, developed and evolved dropper posts. With models ranging from the lightest and most exotic all the way to some of the most affordable can be found within the broad product offering.



In 2018 we are proud to further our exploration of dropper posts as a necessary tool for XC and XCO competition at the highest level. Our athletes have confirmed that with the ever-increasing technical challenges, speed and capabilities required in cross country racing, a KS dropper seatpost offers the most significant improvement in bike handling with a minimal weight penalty.



Our athletes represent over eighteen nations and will collectively campaign events globally spanning UCI World Cup XCO, UCI World Cup marathon, USAC XCO, EWS and a multitude of national and regional competition. And for the first time ever, KS USA will field a dedicated factory team in the USA named KS-Kenda Women Elite MTB.



Also noteworthy is the use of KS droppers by individual pro riders in all disciplines of cycling including cyclocross and gravel grinding.





Ibis team, current EWS leading team. Photo courtesy of Ibis cycles / Dave Trumpore





GT Factory team. Photo courtesy of GT bicycles / Sven Martin





Wyn Masters / GT Factory team. Photo courtesy of GT bicycles / Sven Martin





XCO World Champion Jolanda Neff / Kross racing team / Matt Delorme





Two times Olympic Champion Julien Absalon / Team Absolute Absalon / Matt Delorme





Olympic Champion Gunn Rita Dahle / Team Merida Gunn-Rita and Anne Tauber / Team CST Sandd American Eagle. Photo courtesy of Team Merida Gunn-Rita / Ego Promotion





European Champion Florian Vogel / Focus XC team. Photo courtesy of Focus XC team / Ego Promotion



The KS 2018 roster includes the following:





Enduro teams:

Ibis (USA)

Kellys Factory (SVK)

GT Factory (USA)

BH Miranda (FRA)



Individuals:

Ami Stuart/Rothberg (USA)

Max McCulloch (CAN)

XCO teams:

CST Sandd American Eagle (NLD)

Kross Racing (POL)

Focus XC (GER)

KMC Ekoi SR Suntour (FRA)

Absolute Absalon (FRA)

KS Kenda Women Elite (USA)

Merida Gunn-Rita (NOR)

