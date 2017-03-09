Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing

Mar 9, 2017 at 8:40
Mar 9, 2017
by FLY RACING  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing
KURT SORGE
JOINS TEAM FLY RACING

FLY Racing is stoked to announce the addition of Kurt Sorge to its roster of MTB athletes. The Nelson, BC native will wear FLY Racing’s 2017 line of shorts, jerseys, gloves and protective gear in events around the globe.

Sorge has competed in the most prestigious contests and worked with the best photographers and cinematographers in the action sports world. He’s filmed for the infamous NWD series, Follow Me, and “Where The Trail Ends” to name a few, and he has competed in all types of freeride contests: from dirt jumping and slopestyle to big mountain events like the Red Bull Rampage, which he won in 2012 and took back the title in October of 2015. Most recently, Sorge was voted best whip at Dark Fest 2017 in South Africa.

bigquotesFLY has a long history in the BMX racing and the motorsports world supplying athletes with functional, durable and quality products. This is no different with their MTB gear. From the first look I was stoked to get my hands on the FLY apparel and even more impressed when I finally tried it out. I'm excited to be working with a company that listens to their athletes and together providing the best gear possible. Kurt Sorge.

Look for Kurt Sorge throwing down with his smooth and effortless style online and at events worldwide as the newest member of the FLY Racing MTB Family.

Career Highlights
2x Red Bull Rampage Champion 2012, 2015
2nd Red Bull Rampage 2008
1st Chatel Mountain Style 2009
3rd Chatel Mountain Style 2011
5th X Games Slopestyle 2013
9th Crankworx Red Bull Joyride 2013
4th Red Bull Rampage 2016


Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing

Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing

Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing

Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing

Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing

Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing

Kurt Sorge Joins Team FLY Racing


Follow Kurt Sorge
kurtsorge.com
Instagram: instagram.com/kurtsorge
Facebook: facebook.com/kurtsorge
Twitter: twitter.com/kurtsorge
YouTube: youtube.com/kurtsorge

Follow FLY Racing
flyracing.com/mtb
Instagram: instagram.com/FlyRacingUSA
Facebook: facebook.com/FlyRacingMTB
Twitter: twitter.com/FlyRacingUSA
YouTube: youtube.com/user/FlyRacingUSA

About FLY Racing
Established in 1998, FLY Racing is one of the fastest growing off road motorcycle, snowmobile, BMX and MTB riding apparel and hard part brands in the North American market and is distributed worldwide in 40+ countries. In the United States, FLY Racing products are distributed exclusively in United States by Western Power Sports (WPS).

MENTIONS: @FlyRacing
Must Read This Week
Fox Proframe Full-Face Helmet
92557 views
Bikes, Camera, Action - The Sven and Anka Martin Story
62762 views
OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review
62663 views
Online Deals March 2017
52690 views
Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1
50081 views
Fails of the Month - February
49182 views
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection
41441 views
Top Videos of the Month - February
41198 views






3 Comments

  • + 2
 Wink Nope he's been airborne since before 2012 Redbull Rampage he's just decided he wanted to FLY a little more!!!! Wink
  • + 1
 Cool
  • + 1
 Getting AIRBORNE!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028864
Mobile Version of Website