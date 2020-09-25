Kurt Sorge Signs With Chromag

It has been really cool to see Chromag progress as a company over the years. As a BC born and bred brand they have always caught my attention. Arguably the best aftermarket brand in the industry, they have branched out into the apparel and protection world. This really sparked my interest, from having high-quality materials and well thought out designs for all types of weather. I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Chromag to help create the most functional and stylish mountain bike gear every rider is looking for. — Kurt Sorge