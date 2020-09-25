Kurt Sorge Signs With Chromag

Sep 25, 2020
by Chromag Bikes  
rider Kurt Sorge

Press Release: Chromag Bikes

Here at Chromag we're more than a little excited to welcome Kurt Sorge into the fold.

A great guy and a hard worker, Kurt Sorge has accomplished iconic status in the mountain biking world (do we need to mention winning Rampage 3 times?!), but at home he’s just a down to earth rider who loves adventure in the mountains. Coming from Nelson, BC, Kurt has a lot in common with Chromag and it was simply inevitable that our paths would cross eventually.


rider Kurt Sorge
Photo: John Gibson
Kurt jumping mountains in Nelson BC. You might remember this from the recent edit that Evil put out. Not small!

Kurt joined us in the spring of 2020 as a Chromag rider. He's been product testing our technical components and apparel as well as gloves and protection. He’s already had a lot of influence on our product development and we look forward to working with Kurt in the future!


Photo: John Gibson

Here's what the man himself had to say.
bigquotesIt has been really cool to see Chromag progress as a company over the years. As a BC born and bred brand they have always caught my attention. Arguably the best aftermarket brand in the industry, they have branched out into the apparel and protection world. This really sparked my interest, from having high-quality materials and well thought out designs for all types of weather. I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Chromag to help create the most functional and stylish mountain bike gear every rider is looking for. Kurt Sorge


rider Kurt Sorge
Photo: John Gibson
Kurt's commute isn't too bad.

rider Kurt Sorge
rider Kurt Sorge

In case you missed it, here's Kurt's latest summer project with Evil.

We look forward to working with Kurt and being a part of his storied career. Have a look here at the 2018 visual story of his home life. It doesn't look too bad!


Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Chromag Bikes Kurt Sorge


5 Comments

  • 3 1
 Stoked for both of you!! I've had the pleasure of meeting Kurt a few times over the years and he is one great guy!! Congrats team!!
  • 2 1
 With component manufacturers and their athletes I am always a little curious why the change (I am sure money is some part of it). Like why bother going from Deity to Chromag? Just doesn't seem like much of a change if any.
  • 3 1
 Money being part of it? no, common, we're not living in such a world. he likes the logo better, that's it!
  • 4 0
 Can we get some more info on that cat?
  • 1 0
 What's the cats name? Did he get a sponsorship deal too? Can we expect more updates on what the cat gets up to please!

