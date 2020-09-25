Kurt Sorge Signs With Chromag

Press Release: Chromag Bikes
Here at Chromag we're more than a little excited to welcome Kurt Sorge into the fold.
A great guy and a hard worker, Kurt Sorge has accomplished iconic status in the mountain biking world (do we need to mention winning Rampage 3 times?!), but at home he’s just a down to earth rider who loves adventure in the mountains. Coming from Nelson, BC, Kurt has a lot in common with Chromag and it was simply inevitable that our paths would cross eventually.
Kurt joined us in the spring of 2020 as a Chromag rider. He's been product testing our technical components and apparel as well as gloves and protection. He’s already had a lot of influence on our product development and we look forward to working with Kurt in the future!
Here's what the man himself had to say.
|It has been really cool to see Chromag progress as a company over the years. As a BC born and bred brand they have always caught my attention. Arguably the best aftermarket brand in the industry, they have branched out into the apparel and protection world. This really sparked my interest, from having high-quality materials and well thought out designs for all types of weather. I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Chromag to help create the most functional and stylish mountain bike gear every rider is looking for.— Kurt Sorge
In case you missed it, here's Kurt's latest summer project with Evil.
