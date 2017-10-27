Kurt Sorge's Polygon Colossus - Red Bull Rampage 2017









Kurt Sorge is part of an elite group of riders who have claimed victory at Red Bull Rampage more than once. Over its 11 event history, there have been 8 winners, and only three of those have doubled up: Sorge, Semenuk, and Strait. Kurt uses a large-sized Polygon Collosus DH9 with the flip chip in the higher and steeper setting, and the veteran uses a 26" wheel 'cuz they ain't dead yet.









Rider: Kurt Sorge



• Polygon Colossus DH9 - Large

• Wheel size: 26"

• 200mm travel

• Handlebar width: 790mm

• Tire pressure: 30 psi with tubes

• Cane Creek DB Coil: 700 lb/in spring

• Suntour Rux: Hard and slow

• Flip chip in high and steep mode to raise BB

• Weight 35lbs













Suspension









Sorge's Cane Creek DB coil is set up super stiff with a 700lbs titanium spring. The fork is also pumped up to take on the big hits with high pressure and slow rebound. SR Suntour are also on hand at Rampage to keep the fork running smoothly in the super-fine dust found on this moonscape.





I'm running it pretty stiff, trying to find the balance between downhill bike setup and a FEST Series setup – at the FEST we pretty much set it as stiff as possible with really slow rebound. Though I have gone a tiny bit softer here than what I use for normal jumps to help with grip. But, pretty much as stiff as possible with as much rebound as possible!







Cockpit and Contact









Sorge's hands are supported by Sensus 'Disisdaboss!' grip – the signature model from Andreu Lacondeguy. Deity takes care of steering with a Holeshot bar cut down from 825mm to 790mm. The bar is bolted to the Rux fork with a 35mm diameter Intake DM stem.













Deity also supplies pedals in the form of the low profile T-Mac signature platform. Deity also supplies pedals in the form of the low profile T-Mac signature platform.





Tires and Wheels, Stoppers and Starters



Sorge suggests his Addix rubber Magic Mary tires from Schwalbe are pumped up to around 30psi with tubes - measured with the tried and tested 'hand gauge,' going by feel and getting them hard enough to not roll on the rim. The wheelset is from Hope and Sorge is using the Tech DH rim with a 28mm internal width.







Hope Wheels are most bomber wheels I have run the last few years!









There is little need for a drivetrain at Rampage after the initial timid crank turns into the various vert drop-ins. Sorge is using a Shimano Saint 10spd system. There is little need for a drivetrain at Rampage after the initial timid crank turns into the various vert drop-ins. Sorge is using a Shimano Saint 10spd system. Stopping, on the other hand, is more of a priority. Saint calipers are set on 200mm IceTec rotors. Stopping, on the other hand, is more of a priority. Saint calipers are set on 200mm IceTec rotors.





