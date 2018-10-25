Kurt Sorge's Polygon XQuareone DH - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Kurt Sorge Details

• Age: 30

• Height: 5'8"

• Weight: 145lbs

• Frame size: Medium

• Wheel size: 26"

• Tire pressure: 35 psi

• Fork pressure: 60 psi +4 volume tokens

• Shock pressure: 250 psi

• Handlebar width: 800mm



Zip-tie traffic light color-scheme on-point.

Sorge uses a complete Deity cockpit with an 800mm wide handlebar.

"Can we use smaller rotors to save weight?" said nobody ever at Rampage... ...as well as "I need more gears to accelerate me faster down this cliff..."

Hope's DH wheels are clad in Schwalbe's Addix Ultra Soft Magic Mary's and inflated to 35psi, with tubes.

26" downhill forks are nearly non-existent in 2018, so there's plenty of mud clearance that will not be needed in the Utah desert. Suntour's downhill air shock has still not made it into production, so Sorge uses a Fox Float X2, and you can imagine it is packed with spacers and pressure for Rampage.

Kurt Sorge is the King of Rampage with three wins packed under his huck-belt. The only riders that come close are Kyle Strait and Brandon Semenuk with two wins a-piece, although there's a sizeable amount of time between their wins. Kurt's amassed his victories in a relatively short amount of time, which means he's won 50% of the events over the last six years - incredible.Kurt Sorge is using a production Polygon Xquareone DH frame which is a full carbon fiber chassis with alloy rocker links. It uses the stanchion-based Naild/R3ACT 2Play suspension system that appeared last year on Polygon's and Marin's trail bikes.Compared to other setups he has been using on this bike, Sorge has increased suspension pressure and stiffness and slowed down the rebound for those XXL hucks that riders only find themselves sending at events like Rampage and the Fest Series. Sorge says he has been on this rig since August and has been playing with different setups for all different kinds of disciplines, but his Rampage/Fest set up is similar.Sorge also uses the good ol' inner tube system for this reason: pinching a tube on the Utah rocks will result in a slower and hopefully manageable puncture, where landing a huge drop and burping a tubeless tire could have faster and uncontrollable consequences.