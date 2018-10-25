PINKBIKE TECH

Kurt Sorge's Polygon XQuareone DH - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Oct 25, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Kurt Sorge is the King of Rampage with three wins packed under his huck-belt. The only riders that come close are Kyle Strait and Brandon Semenuk with two wins a-piece, although there's a sizeable amount of time between their wins. Kurt's amassed his victories in a relatively short amount of time, which means he's won 50% of the events over the last six years - incredible.

Kurt Sorge is using a production Polygon Xquareone DH frame which is a full carbon fiber chassis with alloy rocker links. It uses the stanchion-based Naild/R3ACT 2Play suspension system that appeared last year on Polygon's and Marin's trail bikes.


Kurt Sorge Details
Age: 30
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 145lbs
Frame size: Medium
Wheel size: 26"
Tire pressure: 35 psi
Fork pressure: 60 psi +4 volume tokens
Shock pressure: 250 psi
Handlebar width: 800mm

Zip-tie traffic light color-scheme on-point.


Compared to other setups he has been using on this bike, Sorge has increased suspension pressure and stiffness and slowed down the rebound for those XXL hucks that riders only find themselves sending at events like Rampage and the Fest Series. Sorge says he has been on this rig since August and has been playing with different setups for all different kinds of disciplines, but his Rampage/Fest set up is similar.

Sorge also uses the good ol' inner tube system for this reason: pinching a tube on the Utah rocks will result in a slower and hopefully manageable puncture, where landing a huge drop and burping a tubeless tire could have faster and uncontrollable consequences.



Sorge uses a complete Deity cockpit with an 800mm wide handlebar.



"Can we use smaller rotors to save weight?" said nobody ever at Rampage...
...as well as "I need more gears to accelerate me faster down this cliff..."

Hope's DH wheels are clad in Schwalbe's Addix Ultra Soft Magic Mary's and inflated to 35psi, with tubes.

26" downhill forks are nearly non-existent in 2018, so there's plenty of mud clearance that will not be needed in the Utah desert.
Suntour's downhill air shock has still not made it into production, so Sorge uses a Fox Float X2, and you can imagine it is packed with spacers and pressure for Rampage.



16 Comments

  • + 23
 Does not look like a session, will not be ridden by Randy, and has finally dethroned Ellsworth as the ugliest bike of all time. I'll show myself out...
  • + 1
 I understand there is an innovative suspension linkage on this bike. Unless the consumer is absolutely 100% a geek for that innovation, it's difficult to choose this bike aesthetic over other completely capable whips, with complex kinematics, that push aesthetic boundaries, that would inspire me to ride based upon the sexy simple cosmetic design principals they employ.
  • + 1
 Ugliest bike ever goes to Redalp. Not even a competition.
  • + 12
 Needs a trust fork
  • + 1
 Came here post the exact same comment. That fork would look right at home on this bike.
  • + 5
 26" wheels, check. Tubes in the tires: check. 800mm bars: WTF?? What year is this again, I'm getting vertigo. These bike checks need a headshot of the rider to look for mullets--it's the only way to anchor these bikes on the rocker-to-emo timeline.
  • + 5
 What is this new wheel size he's running?
  • + 2
 Can't say it looks nicer than previous Poly. I'm sure it works just fine though.
  • + 1
 Is so slack, it seems specific for just hucking and not much else. Why not just take a motorcycle dirt bike, remove the motor, add pedals and use for Rampage!
  • + 2
 The 90s called and the first generation superVs want their swing arm back! It's sick and I love it.
  • + 1
 m.pinkbike.com/photo/15625234
  • + 1
 I love the design of the Poly Siskiu, but this? No thanks ... Maybe works, and works great, but in aesthetics?
  • + 1
 Looks perfect for Rampage? I.e. it looks likes it's half way bottomed out standind still?
  • + 2
 26" ain't dead!!
  • + 1
 Look how much stack has been added through spacers and bar height. Crazy!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



